Jason Sensation Says He Underwent Successful Heart Surgery

Jason Sensation, who famously impersonated Owen Hart on WWE TV, underwent successful heart surgery on Friday. The actor posted to social media on Friday to let fans know that his surgery was successful and that he’s doing well.

Sensation famously impersonated Owen during the D-X parody of the Nation of Domination. He wrote on Twitter:

“I would like to thank each & every Person who has helped me, reached out to show their support & lifted my spirits upon heart surgery. I truly am grateful & fortunate & send my love out to All including Everyone who’s taking part in saving my life at @UHN & @SinaiHealth 11:11”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Sensation for a quick and full recovery.