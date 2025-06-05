Javier Bernal Isn’t Ruling Out A Return to WWE In The Future

In an interview with Shawn Talks Wrestling (via Fightful), Javier Bernal spoke about his release from WWE and said that he would be open to returning to the company in the future. Bernal, who was part of the NXT brand, was let go last month.

He said: “Sure. I mean, like I said, any company that has the opportunity to hire me and use me and to take advantage of what I have to offer, they’re a lucky one. WWE is now back on that market again. I don’t close any doors. As angry as I could have been or as upset as I could have been, I’m not gonna close any doors because for one, it’s not good business, but two, that’s just not who I am. I don’t feel the need to bury anyone or to make anyone feel bad about themselves or the company, there’s no reason for that. Listen, I love Drew McIntyre, he’s a good brother. I love Cody Rhodes, he’s a good brother. I love both of them and I look up to them in that regard as far as that goes. But I’m looking to be the next Javi. I feel that, with the odds stacked against me is where I shine the most. If you give me a chance and you stack the deck against me, I’m going to do good. Any opportunity that I’m given, if people don’t believe in me, it doesn’t matter because I believe in me and once I believe in me, I’m going to do great. The whole reinventing myself thing, you know, I don’t even consider it a reinventing. It’s an affirmation of who I am and getting a chance to do whatever it is I choose to do. I’m open to WWE and going back to WWE. To be honest, I know I could get that call in six months, I could get that call in a year, I could get that call in three years, I could get that call in five years, but I will get that call about coming back at some point. I know I’ll get a phone call and you know, it depends on whatever stage of life I’m at. That being said, right now, my goal is to be everywhere and anywhere. If a company like AEW, TNA, NWA, MLW, CMLL, New Japan, or any of the bigger companies, when they see me in person, I’m ready to do good business.“