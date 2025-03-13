Javier Bernal Hypes Tonight’s WWE EVOLVE: ‘I Say Probably the Most Important Thing Of My Career’

Javier Bernal is teasing a special appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE EVOLVE. The WWE NXT star, who has been out of action since June of last year with a foot injury, posted to his Twitter account to promote tonight’s show as one that his fans (and hates) will want to tune into.

Bernal wrote:

“Tonite, I say probably the most important thing so far in my career. If I have ever moved you in anyway, shape or form, good or bad, please tune in to @Tubi at 8PM EST. #WWEEvolve”