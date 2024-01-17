wrestling / News
Various News: Dax Harwood Pays Tribute to Jay Briscoe, This Week’s WWE The Bump, Latest Sammy Guevara Vlog
January 17, 2024 | Posted by
– Jay Briscoe passed away one year ago today, and Dax Harwood paid tribute to him in a social media post. He shared photos and a video of Briscoe, without comment.
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) January 17, 2024
– This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now online, featuring Randy Orton and Carlito.
– The latest vlog from Sammy Guevara is also online.