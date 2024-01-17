wrestling / News

Various News: Dax Harwood Pays Tribute to Jay Briscoe, This Week’s WWE The Bump, Latest Sammy Guevara Vlog

January 17, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Jay Briscoe Image Credit: AEW

– Jay Briscoe passed away one year ago today, and Dax Harwood paid tribute to him in a social media post. He shared photos and a video of Briscoe, without comment.

– This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now online, featuring Randy Orton and Carlito.

– The latest vlog from Sammy Guevara is also online.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jay Briscoe, Sammy Guevara, The Bump, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading