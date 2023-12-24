Jay Lethal On His Favorite Wrestling Legends, Other Than Ric Flair, To Work With

During a Highspots virtual signing (via Wrestling Inc), Jay Lethal spoke about which wrestling legends are his favorites to work with, not including Ric Flair.

He said: “It’d be a tie between Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat, because I was just in his last match, and Tatanka. At [TNA] Wrestling, when I started the Machismo character, they had me fight some of the older legends. I fought Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart. When I wrestled Tatanka, true story, I wrestled Tatanka, and he, on television, beat my ass. I had not been hit, forearmed, punched, chopped as hard, even almost to this day, as hard as anybody has ever hit me than Tatanka did back then. I know it was just a short match, but Tatanka, he was like, ‘Maybe if we do this well, we can get a program out of it, a good run.’ In my head, I’m thinking, ‘This is just a one-time deal, buddy.’ He beat the crap out of me.“