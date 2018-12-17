Jay Lethal vs. Dalton Castle Announced For ROH Honor Reigns Supreme

– Jay Lethal’s ROH World Heavyweight Championship match is set for Honor Reigns Supreme. Ring of Honor announced on Monday that Lethal will defend the championship in a rematch against Dalton Castle at the event, which takes place on January 13th in Concord, North Carolina. The announcement is below:

After losing the ROH World Title to Jay Lethal in a Four Corner Survival Match this past June, Castle took several months off to deal with the painful back and hamstring injuries that had been hampering him. As he attempted to mend his body, the former champion said he had just one thing on his mind: regaining the championship that he had held for more than six months.

With several competitors owed a title match, Castle earned the right to be first in line during the international television taping in Philadelphia over the weekend. Castle, who won the title from Cody at Final Battle 2017, holds a victory over Lethal, as he successfully defended the ROH World Title against him at the 16th Anniversary Show this past March.

Lethal avenged that loss a few months later by pinning Castle to win the title in the Four Corner Survival Match, and he has been at the top of his game ever since. The two-time ROH World Champion is coming off an impressive victory over Cody at Final Battle and also has made successful title defenses against the likes of Will Ospreay, Mark Haskins, Silas Young, Kenny King and Jonathan Gresham. “The Franchise of ROH” is closing in on 600 combined days as champion, which is second only to Samoa Joe’s 645 days on top.