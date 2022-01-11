wrestling / News

Jay White Returning To Impact Wrestling For Upcoming Tapings

January 11, 2022 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Jay White

Jay White is headed back to Impact Wrestling. The company took to Twitter to announce that White will take part in the upcoming Impact television tapings on January 21 and January 22 at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

White last appeared on the August 12 episode of Impact, where he and Chris Bey lost to David Finlay and Juice Robinson by disqualification.

You can view the announcement below.

