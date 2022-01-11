wrestling / News
Jay White Returning To Impact Wrestling For Upcoming Tapings
Jay White is headed back to Impact Wrestling. The company took to Twitter to announce that White will take part in the upcoming Impact television tapings on January 21 and January 22 at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida.
White last appeared on the August 12 episode of Impact, where he and Chris Bey lost to David Finlay and Juice Robinson by disqualification.
The Television Trucks of #IMPACTonAXSTV come to Fort Lauderdale January 21-22 and so does @JayWhiteNZ!
Both nights to air on @AXSTV!
January 21: https://t.co/LbQjwITGSY
January 22: https://t.co/C4bIUajcdK
Combo: https://t.co/9TpBSf5Vkk
Info:https://t.co/NVpYKjH5Xp pic.twitter.com/KhOTLFTlS5
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 11, 2022
