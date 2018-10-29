Various News: Jay White Teases Stealing Another Member of Chaos, Paul Orndorff Celebrates a Birthday, More Additions to New Japan World

– In the following post match video, Jay White said he plans on further crushing Kazuchika Okada’s world by stealing away another member of CHAOS (via Wrestling Inc)…

“Look what’s happening to CHAOS! I’m pretty damn certain there will be even more dissension when one other person, at least one other person, comes to join me, they see the light. They see where the money is, they see where the success is. Okada, I’m going to crush your world. I’ve been doing it since I got here, since I joined CHAOS. You’ve lost everything and you’re gonna lose one more dear friend of yours. And I will reveal it when I want to because I call the shots now.”

– New Japan World has added more classic matches with English commentary, including Andre the Giant vs. Stan Hansen (1979), Hulk Hogan and The Great Muta vs. Hellraiser (1993), and Chris Jericho vs. El Samurai (1997).

– Paul Orndorff turns 69 years old today.