Impact News: Jazz Praises Jordynne Grace Following Genesis Match, Top 5 X-Cup Tournaments
January 10, 2021 | Posted by
– Jazz had some high praise for Jordynne Grace after they competed at Impact Genesis on Saturday night. You can see video below of Jazz backstage at the show talking about how it’s been two years since she had a match like that and says Grace is “most definitely a full force”:
"@JordynneGrace – she's a force."@Phenom_Jazz was thankful after #Genesis. pic.twitter.com/9yje3UDZF8
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2021
– Impact posted a video featuring the Top 5 X-Cup tournaments, which you can check out below. Ace Austin won the 2021 X-Cup at Genesis:
