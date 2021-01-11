wrestling / News

Impact News: Jazz Praises Jordynne Grace Following Genesis Match, Top 5 X-Cup Tournaments

January 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jazz Impact Wrestling

– Jazz had some high praise for Jordynne Grace after they competed at Impact Genesis on Saturday night. You can see video below of Jazz backstage at the show talking about how it’s been two years since she had a match like that and says Grace is “most definitely a full force”:

– Impact posted a video featuring the Top 5 X-Cup tournaments, which you can check out below. Ace Austin won the 2021 X-Cup at Genesis:

