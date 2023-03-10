Jazzy Gabert Recalls Working Mae Young Classic While Hurt, Was Proud Of Her Work There

Jazzy Gabert worked the 2017 Mae Young Classic with a neck injury, and she recently talked about the painful experience. Gabert worked the 2017 tournament and had an offer from WWE, but it was pulled after the company was unable to clear her due to three herniated discs in her neck, which she had while she was working the matches.

Gabert explained how she was allowed to continue competing while speaking with Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, noting that she didn’t say anything about it. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On competing in the tournament with the injury: “Of course, they ask you ‘are you okay?’ But what am I going to say, ‘I have a big neck sprain?’ No. You say ‘I’m okay’… I’m a tough girl but I cried at night.”

The former “NXT UK” star had initially assumed she’d pinched a nerve, and couldn’t imagine it was something “really bad,” until she got the results of a physical examination. According to her doctor, she could have been paralyzed if something went wrong in the ring. This information made Gabert proud of her work in the Mae Young Classic.

On being proud of her work in the tournament: “I had a match [during the Mae Young] against Abbey Laith [Kimber Lee] and I catch her and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Wow, I’m badass, I did that move with that injury?'”