JBL Reacts To Brock Lesnar’s Surprise Return At WWE SummerSlam

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about the shocking return of Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam. You can check out some highlights below:

On Lesnar’s return: “Oh, I think it’s fantastic. And you know, again — the easiest way to work people, Conrad, is when you’re exposing everything. You know, we talk about this every single week. You know, when you’re saying, ‘Oh, this is what we’re doing, this is what we’re doing, doing Unreal.’ That’s the easiest way to work people. Same with Seth Rollins, same with Brock Lesnar. I love Brock. Since the day he’s come in the company, he’s a friend. And his character to e, is one of the greatest of all time. And he looks absolutely fantastic.”

On Lesnar changing up his look: “The good thing about Brock is Brock doesn’t come back looking like Brock from 2004. Brock always comes back looking a little bit different. And he’s always got a cool look. That’s something that the young guys and old guys out there should take note of.”

