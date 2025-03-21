JBL Explains What He Wants To See Out Of John Cena’s Heel Turn

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about how WWE should book John Cena going forward as a heel, TNA, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On how WWE should book John Cena going forward as a heel: “I am so glad you used the term ‘seminal moment’ because that’s the exact phrase that I use, not that that gives justification to the phrase or to you. But that’s the way I love to describe it, because you’ve got to have a seminal moment for a big heel turn. And I’m talking about one that is between two guys that’s going to carry pay-per-views. I’m not talking about your lower card guys… you save it for moments like this.

“Every heel that has transcended the genre — which is what Cena has done. Cena’s done it before he was a heel, now he’s a heel that has transcended the genre — has had to have a seminal moment, a reason to escalate. Whether that is an escalation, whether that is an explanation, whatever that is you’ve got to have a seminal moment. And I agree with you, that moment is still to come. I think it probably happens today [on Raw]. And if not, it’s going to happen soon. I have a feeling it’s going to be very good. But you’ve got to have that. For a major heel to go with a major babyface, you’ve got to have that seminal moment. It’s the most important thing you do in a storyline.”

On the current state of TNA: “They are doing everything right. It’s unbelievable. I mean, they’re selling out arenas. It’s one of those things that — you know, I was a decent friend, I’m trying to drop a name, but decent friends with Mayor Bloomberg. And he would — one of the times we’re sitting there, he had a big event in New York. And he goes, ‘Man, it sold out in an hour.’ I said, ‘Congratulations.’ He said, ‘Congratulations? We priced it wrong. You’re selling it out in an hour?’

“You know, if you’re selling something out in a day or two either your venue’s too small or your ticket prices are too low. So their venues are too small. That’s a great thing to happen. It — you know, they’re selling out. Most places are going. They had 4000 people down in El Paso. I mean, they are doing everything right. You know, I hate to bring up something bad, but it’s just the opposite kind of AEW. AEW had to go from big arenas down to smaller ones. They’re going the opposite direction.”

