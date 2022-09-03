JBL Gives Happy Corbin A Limo Ride Out of Smackdown

Happy Corbin wasn’t feeling too happy after his loss on this week’s Smackdown, but things may be looking up after JBL showed up. Corbin lost an open challenge to Shinsuke Nakamura on Friday’s show, and later in the show Corbin headed to the parking lot in resignation.

As Corbin headed through the back, JBL’s limo pulled up and the window rolled down. JBL said, “What happened to you? Get in.” With a smile, Corbin got in the limo which drove off.