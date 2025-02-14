JBL Explains Why The Road Warriors Are Greatest Tag Team Of All Time

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about his belief that The Road Warriors are the greatest tag team of all time because there hasn’t been a more iconic tag team since them and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether anybody was more over as The Road Warriors: “No, not even close. And I don’t think there’s a second place. I mean those guys, they set the tone for everything. You know, the people try to copy the Road Warriors; they were first. It’s kind of like going back and saying, ‘Hey, is Jesse Owens the greatest track guy of all time? Is Roger Banister is the greatest miler of all time.’ It’s kind of like going back and saying, ‘Well, no, there are guys that have run a lot faster now. But their place in history is assured because they were first and they were historic.’ The Road Warriors are historic and first.

“There was nothing like the Road Warriors. Everybody wanted to work with those guys. You know, they were stiff, they were big, and they didn’t sell a lot. Who cared? You drew a ton of money with those guys. There was nothing — and I don’t think there’s anybody that will dispute it, that will say that wasn’t the greatest tag team of all time. Guys that will dispute it will tell you somebody else had better matches. Yeah, did they draw more money? Look, you can have your matches. Go go to your little gym, film it, put it on your little YouTube channel and say, ‘Hey, look at this. I used double triple-decker powerbombs on somebody.’ Or you can say, ‘I said, ‘What a rush’ and an entire arena was sold out because of it, and everybody made a ton of money. That’s the difference between a normal tag team that rode worse.”

On his Mt. Rushmore of tag teams: “So the top two, I don’t have any problem, I know for sure. The Road Warriors are in their prime when they’re doing run-ins when they’re killing people. You know, the Road Warriors versus Joe and Bob. Those are some of the most fun matches ever when Joe and Bob just got freaking destroyed. The Steiners in the early ’90s. Man, those guys were. I could watch those guys all freaking day. And I think Ricky and Robert [Rock ‘n’ Roll Express] against a big, tough tag team. You know, put them out there against Nikita and Lex or somebody, or Nikita and Magnum or somebody. Put them against somebody that’s big. Those guys work great from underneath.

“:And the other one? Man, that’s tough. Wow. You know what? New Age Outlaws, I think New Age Outlaws. No offense to the Dudleys, the Hardys, Edge & Christian, and Kane & X-Pac. The guys I got to work with, The Briscoes and the Funks. I think the New Age Outlaws. Those guys were always entertaining. Road Dogg would do some of the craziest, dumbest stuff in a match, and it worked. And he would say, ‘Babyfaces aren’t supposed to do this.’ And he would do it just because he knew he could get away with it. You know, he would just — kind of like Murdoch, just to kind of show how talented he was. That was really cool. We worked with those guys a lot. Love those guys. They were really entertaining.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Something To Wrestle With an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.