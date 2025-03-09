JBL Says Elimination Chamber Was the Most Dangerous Match In Wrestling At First

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about the Elimination Chamber being the most dangerous match and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Elimination Chamber being the most dangerous match: “No doubt about it. When they first built it, there was nothing on that structure that didn’t hurt. I mean, nothing. It looked like a terrific idea. I don’t know if — I think Jericho maybe came up with the original idea. I’m not sure. Anyway, the original idea, there was nothing about it that looked safe. Everything on that thing hurt, and nothing made a noise. It’s the worst of everything. You hit a freaking floor, it’s just a thud. No noise, but it almost breaks your back.

“It was like the Punjabi Prison match. When they first built that thing it looked like bamboo, but it was solid steel. When you hit that thing, it hurt. Anything that touched that thing hurt. But it looked fake. So when you’re hitting it, it’s like the worst of everything. You’re getting beat to hell, and the crowd’s not reacting because it doesn’t look real. That’s how the Chamber was when it first started. They’ve since made it a lot better. I was glad I was in one, but I didn’t want to be in two.”

On AEW Grand Slam: Australia: “Yeah, you know, I caught the social media stuff of it. You know, I rarely watch full pay-per-views or full shows. I catch a lot of social media clips, and that’s how I keep up with it. It looked like it was a great show. I know they’re disappointed because they went from a stadium down to an arena, but you’re still selling out something pretty big. And you’re still putting a lot of people in there.

They went with fewer matches, which I think is key. You know, I’ve been surprised by WWE, you know, how few matches they’re having, and it works. You let these guys tell magnificent stories of 20 to 30 minutes. And maybe that’s where they’re picking it up from, instead of just hotshotting everything.”

