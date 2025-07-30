JBL Thinks Steve Austin vs. Hulk Hogan Could Have Been As Big As Rock vs. Hogan

n the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL gave his theory as to why the dream match between “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan never materialized. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether the match would’ve been as good as Rock vs. Hogan: “I don’t know, because styles make matchups. And because you have Rock, who can be so over the top dramatic, and Steve was just go, go, go. Now, the Steve that wrestled in the Royal Rumble, and Bret Hart, when he comes out. And Steve does the old Home Alone, you know, where he’s, you know, this face, and he’s like, ‘Oh, my God!’ you know that Steve? My God, that Steve.”

On Austin in 2001: “But Steve was a different guy at the time. He was this, you know, go, go, go, babyface. I don’t know if that works as well as The Rock does, who can be over the top dramatic. The Steve that was a heel, yes 100%. That being said, Steve’s one of the greatest workers of all time. You put two great workers out there, I think you’re going to see magic. Would it have been the same? No, it had been completely different. But Hogan could go, you know, Hogan could wrestle. And I think it would have been really good. Not really good, it had been one of the greatest of all time.

“Would it have compared with that [the match with The Rock]? Don’t know, you’re talking hypotheticals here against one of the — as Jerry says, one of the greatest pops of all time. People talk about that pop when Hogan hulked up. But if he done it with Steve, it could have been just as big.”

