JCP, WCW Alumnus Rocky King Passes Away

Rocky King, a veteran of Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW, has passed away. The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Sunday night that King, real name William Boulware Jr., passed away last night.

King was hired by Jim Crockett Jr. in 1985 after he began hanging out with other wrestlers seeking a job. He first began wrestling for JCP in 1985, starting off as an enhancement talent, and his quick improvement in the ring allowed him to earn some more offense during his losses. King would work for Prez Whatley in North Carolina in 1987 and in 1990 when JPC became WCW, he was paired with the Fabulous Freebirds under the name “Little Richard Marley.” That association lasted until he inadvertantly cost the Freebirds a match at Starrcade 1990 against Tommy Rich and Ricky Morton, after which the Freebirds turned on him.

Following the turn by the Freebirds, Boulware returned to his Rocky King name an d had a babyface run. He would eventually become a referee before retiring in 1998. Afterward, he began working as a promoter and started the family-friendly BWA Professional Wrestling, which was run through his organization Boulware Enterprises, Inc.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. King.