During a Q&A for Monopoly Events (via Fightful), JDC spoke about his appearance on WWE NXT and working with Lexis King during his time on the WWE brand. The two fought for the Heritage Cup, which King won.

JDC said: “TNA has a working agreement, a three-year deal with NXT and WWE. So a few weeks ago, I was having dinner with my family, and some friends over in WWE called and they said, ‘Hey, can you be in Orlando for TV next week?’ I said, ‘Sure, of course.’ They brought me in to do a program with Lexis King. I’m a big fan of his character, he’s very intriguing. He has a unique ability to communicate on the microphone, which is really hard. Either you have it or you don’t. So his character is very intriguing, and I thought our characters would mesh [well] together on the stick. So they brought me in for the first week. I was a little nervous about people kind of remembering me. The Fandango music hit, [the reaction] gave me goosebumps. It was an emotional day for me. Being out of WWE for four years, to go back, and I was with the company for 15 years…So I did the promo segment week one. Came back, had a match last week for the Heritage Cup. Really good match. Good to see everybody. WWE, you see people everyday. It’s a routine, it’s kind of like Groundhog Day. Then you leave that environment, come back, and it feels like everything’s just kind of the same where you left it. The machine just keeps rolling on.”