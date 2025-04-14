wrestling / News
Jeff Cobb Granted Request To Leave NJPW, Final Match Happens This Weekend
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jeff Cobb has been granted his request to leave the company and will wrestle his last NJPW match on Saturday. Cobb has been rumored for WWE for weeks now. As a results, Cobb and Callum Newman will vacate the IWGP Tag Team Championships. His last match will be against Hiroshi Tanahashi on April 18.
NJPW said in a statement:
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has come to terms with the departure of Jeff Cobb at his request.
With Cobb one half of the IWGP Tag team Champions, those titles have now been vacated.
Cobb’s final match in NJPW will take place in Korakuen Hall on April 19 against Hiroshi Tanahashi.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling profoundly apologises for the sudden nature of this news and joins fans in wishing Cobb the best in all his future endeavours.
