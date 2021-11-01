Jeff Cobb Set For MLW Return At Upcoming Tapings

MLW CEO Court Bauer was recently interviewed by Digital Journal, and he revealed that Jeff Cobb is set to make his return to MLW for the first time since 2018 at the company’s upcoming tapings on November 6.

When discussing his excitement for the tapings in Philadelphia and the War Chamber event, Bauer mentioned that Cobb and NZO would be among the new talents entering the mix:

“It’s a huge FUSION TV taping,” he said. “We’re bringing the War Chamber to Philly for the first time ever. Fans will see CONTRA and MLW’s top wrestlers clash in their final battle inside a cage. This is going to be a big one. Plus, history will be made as the oldest tournament in wrestling, the Opera Cup is decided….We will also see the vacant National Openweight Championship decided as well as some new faces entering the mix, like NZO and Jeff Cobb.”

Cobb recently participated in the NJPW G1 Climax 31, where he lost to Kazuchika Okada in the B Block Final.