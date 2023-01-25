Jeff Cobb Says ‘Never Say Never’ To WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Jeff Cobb was asked about an appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble and said that he’d be open to being in the match. Cobb currently works for NJPW.

He said: “You know what? You never say never. But it all depends on if the stars lined up and all that stuff. Again, if they wanted me for some odd reason, then they’d have to go through the right avenues. I don’t think they could contact me directly because I don’t think that’s legal. I don’t know how those things work. But yeah, if for some odd reason, they were like, ‘Hey, we wanna put Jeff in the Royal Rumble,’ I’m not good at Royal Rumbles. I don’t want to run down to the ring either. But yeah, if the stars aligned, I’d be totally down to do it.”