Jeff Cobb Posts To Social Media After NJPW Exit: ‘Happy Retirement To Me’

Jeff Cobb is claiming that he’s retired following his NJPW exit. As previously noted, Cobb wrestled his last match for NJPW earlier this month and has exited the company. It has been reported that Cobb is headed to WWE and is on the company’s internal roster. Cobb took to Twitter on Wednesday to post a picture of himself at the beach, writing:

“16 years is a long time to work, Happy Retirement to me…. I’ll let the waves take me to my next destination. Can I wade in your water, until I catch your wave”

No word on when we may see Cobb next.