Jeff Hardy Reportedly Enters No Contest Plea In DUI Case

Jeff Hardy’s case relating to his June 2022 DUI has reportedly been closed after he pled no contest to charges. According to Fightful, Volusia County Clerk of Circuit Court records reveal that the case was closed on Thursday.

Hardy was arrested on June 12th in Daytona Beach, Florida and charged with Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. AEW suspended Hardy without pay following the arrest, noting that he would not be eligible to return until he completes rehab and successfully maintains his sobriety.

According to the court records, a motion to suppress the breathalyzer results was filed on February 21st due to “unreliable breath test results.” The the motion noted that Hardy’s “breath tests did not comply with FDLE’s requirements established in FDLE’s administrative rules to ensure reliable quantitative breath tests.” and that “There is insufficient probative evidence that the breath tests in Mr. Hardy’s case were performed substantially in accordance with methods approved by FDLE and with a compliant machine approved by FDLE.”

Hardy then signed a written plea filed on Thursday in which he pled no contest to all three charges. He has been credited for 38 days in jail and is on probation for 24 months, with a $4,000 fine plus $586 in court costs.

Hardy’s driver’s license has also been suspended for 10 years along with “vehicle impoundment” for 90 days and “vehicle interlock device” for two years. He is also listed as being required to complete DUI school or drug rehab program and community service.