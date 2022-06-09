Jeff Hardy On Declining WWE’s Hall Of Fame Invite, His Recent AEW Dynamite Match With Darby Allin

In a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, Jeff Hardy discussed declining WWE’s Hall of Fame invite, his recent AEW Dynamite match with Darby Allin, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jeff Hardy on declining WWE’s Hall of Fame invite: “I cried a little bit because, well, first of all, I don’t want to go in there without my brother and it’s not my time. This is too early. This is crazy. So yeah, it was very emotional, man. I was like, ‘What are they trying to do?’ Because naturally, I’m going to be reunited with my brother in AEW when I’m free of WWE. I just went in there and told my wife what had happened and I said, ‘I can’t believe what they just offered me.’ So it was very emotional, but I happily declined it. [They said] ‘you’ve inspired and been such a unique individual’ or whatever it is, and I said, ‘I get that and that’s what I love about my wrestling career. I feel that each and every time I get out in the ring, but I’m not ready for the Hall of Fame.'”

On his recent AEW Dynamite match with Darby Allin: “I think I told Tony Khan the week before, I said, ‘It’s gonna be more like a stunt show, not a wrestling match.’ And then Darby said the same in his interview. It was just the perfect chemistry. That match was so fun for me. That’s my comfort zone, that style of match other than the regular pro wrestling match. So I was just so excited. After it was over, the adrenaline wore off and I was sore. The next day he texted me and said, ‘Hey man, how are you doing? You good?’ I said, ‘I’m a little sore. It’s not too bad,’ but I was hurting pretty bad. I said, ‘How about you?’ He said, ‘Surprisingly, I don’t feel anything.’”

