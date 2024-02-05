Jeff Jarrett On Possibility of Bron Breakker vs. Gunther, Jordynne Grace’s Royal Rumble Appearance

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Bron Breakker’s Royal Rumble debut and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On WWE using Jordynne Grace in the Rumble: “It occurred to me, and then obviously, we’ll get into the men’s air in a second. But when I looked at it, there wasn’t the ‘Oh my gosh’ — and I’m just pulling a name out of that — ‘the Bushwackers!’ There were no surprise, legends or vets. I thought, okay, the TNA Women’s Champ [Jordynne Grace], I thought got a heck of a reaction. One, why not use multiple motions around the world to — not just have one but instead of using old vets, talent from yesteryear, start plugging in with [talents from other promotions]. Because the rest of the world — on the one hand, is enormous. On the other hand, it is a tight-knit community, and people are aware of promotions all over the world. So start plugging in talent from multiple promotions. I guess you could say, use the Forbidden Door across the board on both the men’s and women’s if you’re not going to use that. Because I thought they were lulls in both of them. Because it’s just hard.”

One Born Breakker replacing Brock Lesnar in the Royal Rumble: “When he was right out of high school and college, he was texting me about, ‘Hey.’ I mean look, he’s got two brothers; so this is Rick Steiner’s kid, for those who don’t know. It’s his son. So there’s three boys there, Scott has two boys. So there’s five total boys. Out of the five, Bron’s the only one to my knowledge that really get bit by the bug. And man, he was bitten by the bug early. So that’s what’s in our DNA, at the end of the day. So for him to be bitten by the bug, and obviously really commit to this industry. And I mean, he loves it. In NXT, grinding away, doing what he needs to do, getting better each day. Obviously, we both know the folks down there that run it, you know. Is it perfect? No, but it is — what an opportunity.

“And he’s got the passion and drive that it takes. And so for him to work his way along and work his way along, and work his way along… A door was closed, it appears with the Brock situation. But what a door that was open for Bron. And he came in, and he seized it. And to me, it was just a matter of time. But the timing of all this. Can you imagine, old Bronson on the stage of WrestleMania with Gunther? And if Gunther gonna lose the title to somebody? At some point, Roman’s gotta lose, and Gunther’s gotta lose.”

