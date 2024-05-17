wrestling / News

Tiffany Stratton Is Happy To Already Won WWE Fans Over

May 17, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Tiffany Stratton 4-19-24 Image Credit: WWE

In an interview with Fightful, Tiffany Stratton spoke about becoming a popular new wrestler for WWE fans and said she’s happy she already won them over.

She said: “Honestly, I was shocked when everything happened in Perth. I was not expecting it to really carry over to the United States. When it did, I was like, ‘Oh, wow. This is really reassuring for me.’ I think getting called up, it’s a little scary. I’m from NXT. I’ve never really been involved in RAW and Smackdown. It’s so reassuring to me to see that I’ve already won the fans over.

More Trending Stories

article topics

Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading