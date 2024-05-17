Tiffany Stratton Is Happy To Already Won WWE Fans Over

In an interview with Fightful, Tiffany Stratton spoke about becoming a popular new wrestler for WWE fans and said she’s happy she already won them over.

She said: “Honestly, I was shocked when everything happened in Perth. I was not expecting it to really carry over to the United States. When it did, I was like, ‘Oh, wow. This is really reassuring for me.’ I think getting called up, it’s a little scary. I’m from NXT. I’ve never really been involved in RAW and Smackdown. It’s so reassuring to me to see that I’ve already won the fans over.“