Jeff Jarrett Recalls Dusty Rhodes’ Role In The Early Days Of TNA

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about having Dusty Rhodes work during the early days of TNA Wrestling. You can check out some highlights below:

On the best advice he got from Dusty Rhodes: “A big proponent of, ‘Hey, you got this two-hour show for the Asylum shows? Laser in on one — literally one — one story. One match, one star. How are we going to get this guy over?’ He says, ‘Just building stars.’”

On Dusty’s role in the early days of TNA: “He was just a big believer in just — my dad would use the old analogy, ‘The spotlight has got to get more intense but smaller and smaller and smaller, so that the audience understands what you are selling.’ Dusty had a big belief in that as well that — he liked AJ. He liked a lot of our talent as things evolved. He didn’t know what he was getting into, and would often say that. But he was, ‘Hey man, Jeff, you are — ‘ Ad I look on those days as, he was on the payroll and coming up as a talent and all that kind of stuff. But he was also served as a — you know, I’m hearing stuff from my dad. I’m hearing stuff from Dutch. I’m hearing stuff from you name it, all kinds of folks.

“Dusty was basically a mentor in that he didn’t have a dog in the hunt at the time. He wanted to help. He was having fun, and he enjoyed his — you know, it was a Wednesday night, so it was a payoff. But he really, as a executive producer, if you will, ‘Stay focused on on one thing that will bear the most fruit.’”

