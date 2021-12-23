Jeff Jarrett On Getting a Role in Spring Breakers That Was Meant For Val Kilmer

Jeff Jarrett made a small on-screen appearance in Harmony Korine’s crime film Spring Breakers, and he recently discussed appearing in the 2013 film. Jarrett was a guest on the Cheap Heat podcast and revealed how the role of a youth pastor was originally planned for Val Kilmer before he had to drop out. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On how he got the opportunity: “That opportunity literally dropped out of thin air sitting in my desk. I’ll never net because I’ve told the story. I got an email. They said, ‘Hey, Val Kilmer was supposed to read for this part but he dropped out.’ They’re like, ‘We would like for you to read for this.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ I thought it was a joke because there’s a cold email that I received.”

On reading for the role: “Anyway, I did the read in my office and sent them back and you got it and they said, Oh, yeah, Selena Gomez is in this movie, and Vanessa, all these [stars] and look I’ve got five kids, four of them are girls and you know, years ago Disney Channel and Selena and all that. I was excited that they were going to get the opportunity to meet her on set. but it was a fun part. But I don’t have plans [to go off to Hollywood.]”