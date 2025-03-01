Jeff Jarrett Recalls Parking Lot Angle Where Eddie Gilbert Ran Over Jerry Lawler

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Eddie Gilbert, a memorable angle with Jerry Lawler, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Eddie Gilbert: “I know his contributions. I know how ahead of the curve he was, or how he looked at things differently. Kind of the innovations, the mindset. He comes from a wrestling family, all the stuff that him and my grandfather — just all of that. I was lucky enough… I know the real Eddie Gilbert.”

On the angle where Gilbert and his brother ran over Jerry Lawler with a car: “I mean, twisted. It is so — you don’t make logic out of an illogical business because of just that. So it’s like the television station — and in the wrestler mindset, we’re pissed off at them because they were so offended by attempted murder in their parking lot. Conrad, think about that. As a wrestling promotion, my father, Jerry Lawler, Eddie Marlin, Eddie Gilbert, Jeff Jarrett all this — we’re pissed off at Channel Five because a hit and run happened in their parking lot, and they’re mad. And we didn’t tell them this was going to happen. Think about that. That’s just insanity from us.”

