Jeff Jarrett Praises Mariah May & Toni Storm’s Hollywood Ending Match At AEW Revolution

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher at AEW Revolution, Toni Storm vs. Mariah May for the Women’s Title, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher at AEW Revolution: “Are those the two best athletes, pure athletes, on our roster? They’re certainly right up there. And when you throw the element of the cage — and I said on Zero Hour that Kyle Fletcher in his very first cage match. Whichm he’s been around. Not a long time, but I mean, he’s been wrestling seven, eight, nine years. And never being a cage match, and to be in a cage match in LA on pay-per-view against Will Ospreay — man, the stakes went up. But I got to give him a ton of credit.”

On The Hollywood Ending match: “I’m going to say good to great psychology. Yes, it’s not for everybody. Maybe too much blood, maybe too much this, maybe too much that. In the words of Dutch Mantell, ‘When you think you have crossed the line, compliment yourself or pat yourself on the back.’ Because you want to go right up to that line. And at times, maybe on pay-per-view, you push through it. Knowing the history of their entire program, and knowing what they’re up against — and I’m saying in a highly competitive way. The cage match, Omega. I mean, we could go MJF-Hanger could have main evented. There are a lot of matches that could have been show stealers and main eventers, and we talked about that last week.

“Hats off to both those ladies. They work their ass off. In a way, that’s the essence of our business. A story that plays out over months and months, and you get a conclusion. I thought about the shot when it said ‘The End’ and both warriors, lady warriors, are down. I thought that was the old Shakespeare, Shakespeare to the masses. It told, ‘Okay, that’s the end of that book.’ So high praise for both those ladies.”

