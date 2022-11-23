Jeff Jarrett Reflects On His Match At AEW Full Gear

Jeff Jarrett teamed with Jay Lethal against Darby Allin & Sting at AEW Full Gear, and Jarrett reflected on the match during his latest podcast. Jarrett talked about the match on his My World podcast for AdFreeShows, saying that the bout was very special to him.

“This past weekend was surreal,” Jarrett said (per Wrestling Inc). “It was really, really, surreal. When ol’ Stinger turned around in the middle of the ring and it was just me and him in the ring … that is a moment that is etched in my brain.”

He continued, “I don’t lose sight of the gratitude coming out of it. Both of us. Our stage in our career, 24 years from our first locking them up in WCW and Tony Schiavone our podcast mate, him on the call, pretty special, Connie, pretty special.”

Allin and Sting got the win over Lethal and Jarrett on the PPV.