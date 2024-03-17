Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh Steal Jerry Lawler’s Lifetime Achievement Award at Memphis Grizzlies Game, Super Grizz Beats Singh

AEW wrestlers Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh, as well as wrestling legends Jerry Lawler and Dave Brown, appeared at tonight’s Memphis Grizzlies game.

During the first quarter, Jarrett and Singh stole the Grind City Lifetime Achievement Championship from Lawler. During halftime, Singh continued his heel run, defeating four wrestlers, including Ray Ray Sanders and Big John Dalton.

Finally, there was only one who could end Singh’s reign of terror after the third quarter. Super Grizz, the team’s mascot, got Singh to his knees, then hit a superkick. He then hit a crossbody off the commentary booth for the win.