Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh To Be Part Of TripleMania XXXII: Monterrey
April 15, 2024 | Posted by
Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh will be repping AEW at AAA TripleMania XXXII: Monterrey. Jarrett’s My World Twitter account posted to reveal that the AEW will lead a team against Team Mexico. Jarrett’s team will include himself, Singh, QT Marshall, and Sam Adonis while Team Mexico will be Psycho Clown, Laredo Kid, Octagon Jr., and a mystery partner.
TripleMania XXXII: Monterrey takes place on April 27th.
