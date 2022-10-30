– During the latest edition of his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett named fellow Hall of Famer and former WWE and TNA colleague Brian “Road Dogg” James as the most “creative” member of D-Generation X (DX).

Jarrett stated on Road Dogg (via WrestlingInc.com, “I think Brian was the most talented member of DX from a creative perspective. You go back and watch different matches, I don’t think Brian gets enough credit for his in-ring skills. Now, is he going to do a hurricanrana? No.”

Brian James previously worked with Jarrett as “The Roadie.” He would later induct Jarrett into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. Also, Brian James recently returned to WWE as SVP of Live events last August.