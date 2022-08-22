Road Dogg Reportedly Returning To WWE As Live Events SVP

Road Dogg is making his return to WWE according to a new report, taking the position that Jeff Jarrett just vacated. PWInsider reports that Brian James is returning to the company and, in a subsequent report, have confirmed he will be the new Senior Vice President of Live Events. That is the position Jarrett held before he exited the company last week.

Road Dogg is returning to WWE after he was released in January of this year. He was one of the members of the NXT team as a coach and producer at the time of his release and had been working in that capacity since May of 2019. He had previously been the head writer of Smackdown, which he resigned in April of 2019.

The report notes that Road Dogg is not backstage at tonight’s Raw.