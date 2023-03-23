Jeff Jarrett On TNA’s Backstage Atmosphere In 2003, Vince Russo’s Strengths & Weaknesses

On a recent episode of My World, Jeff Jarrett discussed TNA in early 2003. Jarrett discussed the backstage atmosphere for TNA at the time and Vince Russo producing backstage segments. Some highlights are below.

On wanting a relaxed atmosphere backstage in TNA: “Well, I think the easiest way to kind of say this is that because as of late, being in the AEW locker room, when you’re running a Wednesday night show and the demands that are Wednesdays only — it’s like, we didn’t have promos to do for market coming up. We didn’t have green screens. We didn’t have photos. We didn’t have all the different parts pulling everybody in ten different directions. We had a two-hour show to produce pre-tapes and guys get ready for the matches. So, there were lesser demands, but you always want to have a highly competitive locker room, in a constructive way is the best one. It’s show day and I have often said finishing production meetings or whatever it may be, as we kind of get out and start the day I want everybody involved, whether you’re in front of the camera, if you have the camera, to get ready for game time. It is game day so go get your work done.

“That being said, it’s never productive for folks to walk on eggshells and worry about this and worry about that. I would assume Morty (Plumtree), great guy, still stay in contact with him to this day. He was an ‘office guy’ and sometimes he had to deliver bad news. Whatever it may be, I mean it could be as small as catering tickets and a guy walks in and have four of his friends and say, ‘I want five catering tickets.’ No, we’re contracted to buy 140 meals if we add on four friends to everybody’s meal we’re gonna run out of food. I don’t know what it was. Morty obviously delivered some bad news to some folks and they went and chirp to Wade and he wrote it.”

On Vince Russo producing backstage segments and it being different than writing: “It is and I think Vince, yes, strong suits — character development and kind of thinking outside the box, probably Russo’s strongest suits. But also maybe his weakest link that, in my opinion, sometimes when you get too far out of the box you lose, you confuse them. But you’ve seen vignettes, pre-tapes Vince had a gift for that just like you said Bruce. Bruce I always liked when Bruce would really get down into the DNA of it is that he really would try to bring out what’s in each talent.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit My World With Jeff Jarrett with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.