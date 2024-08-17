Jeff Jarrett Recalls TNA Locker Room’s Reaction To Scott Hall And Kevin Nash Coming In 

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about TNA Wrestling bringing in Kevin Nash and Scott Hall in 2004, the locker room’s reaction, his friendship with Nash, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the TNA locker room’s reaction to Hall and Nash coming in: “When I’m looking at an AJ Styles or a Chris Daniels, or a Chris Harris, or a James Storm or Eric Young or Bobby Roode — when I’m looking these guys in the face. And they’re up in Club Jarrett, and then we’re going to work the next day, and they’re busting their ass. Just in my gut of guts, hell I wanted them to succeed. But I also knew damn well they’re all frustrated. ‘Wait a minute, you’re bringing Hall and Nash in here, and they ain’t taking that many bumps? And I know they’re getting paid more than me.’ Yeah, that was — you said combustible, that’s a good word. That was just, I’ve always said it was just a pressure cooker.”

On his relationship with Nash: “It goes without saying, when you come up with the guy — and I’m not saying come up. But Kevin got to the WWF, I think ’93. I got there end of ’93, but in ’94, me and Kevin traveled a lot together, and this is how far back we go. And again, I think it gives a much deeper understanding of our relationship, the ups and the downs and everything. I think the very first conversation I can recall having with Kevin was about the show Friends. I was in an aisle seat in coach, and Kevin was in an aisle seat in coach. I think that is a pretty good jumping-off point, that that’s where we were both at in our careers before he became champion and before he got first. But we traveled the roads and roomed together, and worked out together… Kevin was a mentor to me in the gym as far as working out. He, along with obviously Scott… they mentored me so many ways on the, we’ll call it the WWf way of things during the time.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit My World With Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.