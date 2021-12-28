Jeff Jarrett Shares Update On Don West, Says He’s Back In Hospital Fighting Cancer

As previously noted, former TNA broadcaster Don West was diagnosed with brain lymphoma, a form of cancer, back in June. West then announced in September that his cancer was in remission, and Jeff Jarrett recently took to Twitter to share an update on West’s battle.

Jarrett tweeted that West is back in the hospital to “kick cancer’s ass” for a second time.

“Spoke with my friend, @DonWestDeals, earlier today… With his permission I send this tweet — he’s back in the hospital to kick cancer’s ass a 2nd time👊🏽! I certainly believe in the power of prayer…if you do as well, please send a prayer up for Don and his family! 🙏🙏🙏🙏” Jarrett wrote.

A GoFundMe page to help West and his family is still active for those who wish to donate.

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to West for a quick and full recovery.