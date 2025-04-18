Jeff Jarrett Talks What He Would Do With Jeff Cobb In WWE

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about what he would do with Jeff Cobb in WWE, whether to rush him on TV at WrestleMania, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On what he would do with Jeff Cobb in WWE: “What would I do if I had a talent falling at my lap, such as Jeff Cobb? My gut tells me nothing is falling in their lap. If he gave notice — he’s been with New Japan a bit. I don’t know the exact amount of his length of contract. But you know Conrad, years ago, you would never, ever dream if a guy was, let’s just say finishing up a contract — what, five, six days before their big event or run of events. Because there’s all kind of programming on multiple levels, you would never really even consider, ‘Oh no, we won’t see him. It’ll start, maybe even a teaser video the day after Mania.’ The most trafficked day online of the year is the day after WrestleMania. So, do you slide him in there?

“Conrad, my gut tells me we won’t see him. There’s so much going on, in that, ‘What’s the rush to do a guy like Cobb?’ A hell of a talent, super mobile, it goes without saying. Just kind of plant the seeds, plow the ground. What’s your rush? I just don’t see him being injected. I think there’s a high probability you might lose some of the traction. It’s just so hard. I would think that they’re going to take a deep breath and do something post-WrestleMania, even a week or so afterwards. I just don’t see them rushing into it. But who knows, Conrad? You’re asking me what I’m thinking. I have no idea what the powers that be are thinking over there.”

On Randy Orton’s potential transition backstage in WWE: “He would be great at it. But you gotta want it. That’s another thing, and I’ve seen our man — and we won’t talk football on here because my UT Vols. But our man that we always have a lot of chatter with, Mr. Chris Bart, he enjoys getting down in the trenches, rolling his sleeves up and working through everything about from the time the talent comes to the curtain to the time he returns. You’ve gotta want to do that. If you just expect this day and age for talent to come to you, and — pardon the pun, but sit under the learning tree. That just doesn’t happen. You have to really get in there and have a collaborative effort, because that’s the only way guys learn. That’s the only way the process works. Because you’re going all the way up to that EP, executive producer, because you got to deliver for him, and he’s got to make sure what he’s doing delivers to the audience.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit My World With Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.