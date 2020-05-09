wrestling / News
Jeremy Borash Makes WWE TV Debut on 205 Live (Clip)
May 8, 2020 | Posted by
Jeremy Borash made his first official debut on WWE TV, bcoming the new broadcast team member on 205 Live. Borash, who signed with WWE in January of 2018, debuted as Tom Phillips’ broadcast partner on the show.
Borash is replacing Aiden English who was among the spate of releases from WWE last month. Borash appeared on WCW TV before eventually going on to become the voice of TNA. He left TNA/Impact in 2018 and in WWE has worked backstage as Senior Director of Content and Development.
The year is 2020 and @JeremyBorash has finally made his WWE TV debut! #205Live pic.twitter.com/WS6oi8PtNO
— Mr. McBossman (@TheNextBlGThing) May 9, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Police Report Claims Vince McMahon Tried To Talk Nancy Argentino Out Of Filing Complaint Against Jimmy Snuka
- Mikey Whipwreck On Virgil Getting Him Buried In WCW, John Cena’s ‘Awful’ Stunner
- Owen Hart Foundation Gives Details On Dark Side of the Ring Episode
- Jim Cornette On Ultimate Warrior Refusing To Let Triple H Get Much Offense In At WrestleMania XII Return Match, Recalls Warrior Explaining ‘Dextrusity’