Jeremy Borash Makes WWE TV Debut on 205 Live (Clip)

Jeremy Borash made his first official debut on WWE TV, bcoming the new broadcast team member on 205 Live. Borash, who signed with WWE in January of 2018, debuted as Tom Phillips’ broadcast partner on the show.

Borash is replacing Aiden English who was among the spate of releases from WWE last month. Borash appeared on WCW TV before eventually going on to become the voice of TNA. He left TNA/Impact in 2018 and in WWE has worked backstage as Senior Director of Content and Development.