Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 1.25.22  

Hello my feellow NXT viewers! It’s Tuesday, and thus we prepare for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as ever, and tonight we have a bit of everything set for the card. We’ll see Kay Lee Ray team up with Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta against Toxic Attraction, a No DQ Falls Count Anywhere match between Solo Sikoa and Boa, Cameron Grimes battling Tony D’Angelo for an NXT North American Championship match, more bouts in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and more! There’s a lot going on tonight, and hopefully it’ll be a fun show.

Over here in Thomasland, I’ve been busy with my Movies Year In Review. You can check out my columns looking at the Worst Movies of 2021 here and here. I’ve also been working on my Best Of lists with the first possibly going up tonight. In the meantime, I’ve been rushing to catch some last minute films for 2021 including The Boy Behind The Door which is a fantastically intense thriller; Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, which made my Worst Of list; Licorice Pizza, which I loved the performances for but was left disappointingly cold by the story; Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story which I adored as much as the original (one of my favorite musicals); and finally Nightmare Alley, which I was paradoxically in love with and disappointed by.

Outside of my flurry of movie watching, I also caught the first four episodes of Peacemaker which is exactly what I hoped it would be. Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and the MSK are getting hyped up for their Dusty Classic match. Carter says they know what it takes to get to the top thanks to their shaman Riddle. Wes Lee nearly touches the cup, but Carter says bad things happen when you do that. And just like that, it’s time for the match.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match

MSK vs. Jacket Time

Kushida is starting with Carter and they do some counter wrestling to start before Kushida gets a wristlock. Carter flips out and armdrags Kushida, who then catches a kick but gets tripped and Lee tags in. They send Kushida into the corner and schoolboy him, Lee goes for a dive into an awkward pin for two.

Kushida manages to tag in Jiro and he takes Lee down, but they end up exchanging acrobatics until Jiro mocks Lee and gets hit with a dropklick. Jiro catches a kick and decks Lee, taking over with shots to the head. Kushida tagged in, Jiro and Kushida with strikes off the ropes and a double bulldog. KUshida works the arm and tags in Jiro, who chops the arm several times. Irish whip but Lee turns it into a forarm, tag to Carter, enzuigiri from Lee and Bronco Buster! Cover gets two, broken up by Kushida.

Carter with a rear chinlock on Jiro, Jiro back to his feet and fights out of it. He catches a kick, shoves Carter into Lee on the apron and hits a big shot sending Carter to the outside. He goes to dive but gets caught by Carter and nailed with an enzuigiri from Lee, and we’re into PIP break.

We’re back with Jacket Time in control, but Lee manages to take out Jiro and tag in Carter who is on fire. Irish whip countered by Jiro, but Carter takes him out by countering a dive and hits a German suplex followed by a leg sweep, kick, and standing Shooting Star Press for two.

Lee tags in now, he goes to leap up on the ropes but Jiro shoves Carter into him. He catches Lee and hits a drop piledriver of sorts for a nearfall. Kushida tagged in, Lee double armdragged into a double dropkick and kicks from both sides for a two-count, with Carter breaking it up. Kushida throws Carter out and tags in Jiro, who goes up top: but Lee counters and shoves Kushida into Jiro! Jiro recovers and goes for the sento, but Lee moves. Tag to Carter and Kushida, Carter with a high kick and Hot Fire Flame — countered by Kushida! Hoverboard lock by Kushida but Carter drives him into the corner, Lee tags in and hits a Doomsday Device for three.

Winner: MSK (11:42)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Disappointingly sloppy from these two teams, with a few very visible botches. It was appropriately fast paced and had some good moments, but I kind of expected more.

After the match, MSK offer the handshake and Jacket Time accept. It turns into a group hug.

* Zoey Stark is backstage reminding Io that she made her debut in the Dusty Cup, but says she won’t be ready in time so Io needs to find a new partner. She says Io’s done everything she needs to do, but Io says she doesn’t want a new partner. Zoey thinks it’s because Io likes her and Io protests. Tiffany Stratton comes in, mocks Zoey’s clothing and says she’s going to beat Io tonight. She leaves and Io goes on a rant in Japanese.

* As MSK are still celebrating next to the cup, Legado del Fantasma come out. We hear from Santos Escobar next.

* We get a quick promo from Cameron Grimes talking about his match with Tony D’Angelo tonight where he says he’s the tougher guy and will be heading to Vengeance Day to face Carmelo Hayes for the North American Title.

* Moments ago: Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes, and Ally Jayye showed up.

* Legado is in the ring, and Santos has the mic. He says each and every week, ever since Bron Breakker showed his hideous face in NXT, every superstar says the same thing. They go for the low-hanging fruit and mock him for his father, uncle, and family’s poor match skills. And then when the jokes are done, they say how special Bron will and will be a huge star some day — or have the nerve to say he’s a huge star now.

Santos won’t do that as he prides himself on being real, a trait passed down from his father. He says they come from similar backgrounds and that’s why Bron doesn’t scare or impress him. He says he doesn’t like Bron — in fact, he despises him and how he’s been given all these opportunities. Most of all, that Bron won the NXT Championship more than him. He says Bron make shim sick —

AND HERE COMES BRON! Bron comes down and says let’s get to it! He thinks Santos is a great superstar, but is insecure. He needs Legado. And they have a similar upbringing, but his family told him to handle things head on, while Santos’ family–

Santos tries to cut him off and Bron shuts him down. He says issue the challenge and he’ll accept. Santos says things are done on his time. And when he’s ready, Bron will know. He waves and turns to exit, Elektra goes, and Legado attacks. Bron takes out Mendoza and has some issues clotheslining him over the ropes, but they get there. Breakker and Santos jaw at each other to close.

* Boa talks about impending doom and says the powers are uncontrollable. We get a montage of Boa’s transformation and attacks to Solo Sikoa, and Solo being burned by the fireball. We then see Solo’s burn scars from last week and he talks about not caring where it goes; he has his battle paint. That match is next.

No DQ Falls Count Anywhere Match

Solo Sikia vs. Boa

Face paint Boa attacks during Solo’s entrance with a kendo stick and the match is on. It goes into the ring and Boa wails on Solo with the stick, then goes outside for chairs. He slides a couple in and a garbage can, but Solo recovered and Boa comes in into a Samoan drop. Solo has the fake burn scars by the way.

Solo and Boa both set up chairs in opposite corners, and they turn to star at each other with one chair inbetween. They both dive for it and grab the chair, play tug of war and Boa gets the chair, nailing Solo with it. He stars to lay into Sikoa with the chair and tosses it aside, then picks Sikoa up for knees. Gutwrench suplex onto the trash can and a cover for two.

Boa back outside and goes under the ring, coming out with a table. We’re hitting all the checkmarks now. He sets the chair up on the outside and Boa comes over to nail him with a shot. He batters Boa into the back, hits him over the back with a chair, and they start trading shots but Solo is still in control. Boa blocks a toss into a ladder, nails Solo and throws him into the ladder. Kicks and then he tries to toss a ladder into Solo but Solo dodges. He picks it up and charges but Sikoa dodges again and Boa hits a rolling door. Solo beats Boa against the door and covers for two.

Solo charges at Boa but Boa moves and Sikoa hits the door. Boa now in control, he kicks Sikoa against the door and then sends him through a firedoor to the outside. Boa shouts and goes to open the door, but Sikoa blocked it. Boa tries to open the freight door, and he gets hit with a fire extinghuisher blast once it’s open.

Heading back toward the ringside area, Solo is in control and he sends Boa into the ringpost. Back in the ring, Solo sets a chair in the corner ropes and sends Boa headfirst into it, and then into another one. And then the third one (remember, they set them up earlier in the match.)

Superkick and Solo goes up top, but Boa dives into the ropes and crotches Solo. They spill to the outside and Boa sends Solo into the booth, kicking him against it. He charges but Solo picks him up for a Samoan drop into the desk. Sikoa positions the table and knocks Boa onto it. He goes to the top — SUPERFLY SPLASH THROUGH THE TABLE! Cover for three.

Winner: Solo Sikoa (8:08)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Sure, there were a lot of weapons but this didn’t feel like a big fight and kind of felt like they were going through the motions. The big finish lifted this a lot, and the right person won, but I didn’t love this. Also, Solo’s burn scars predictably fell off which just makes this whole thing silly.

* Duke Hudson is backstage looking angry, and he faces Guru Raaj next.

* We get a promo from Imperium, where WALTER says that the name he’s used has been from his grandfather but he is moving into the future with his own name and identity. They’re moving into a new age with a future led by a man whil will spread fear and pain throughout WWE: GUNTHER.

Still don’t love the change, but that wasn’t a bad vignette.

Duke Hudson vs. Guru Raaj

Hudson attacks right at the bell and just batters Raaj with punches. He picks Raaj up and throws him in the corner, beating him down with punches and kicks. Whip back into the corner, right into a backbreaker. Hudson goes for the Razor’s Edge, nails it and covers for the pin.

Winner: Duke Hudson (1:06)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Guru Raaj.

After the match, Dante Chen appears and says he’s giving Duke the respect Hudson didn’t give him by letting him know, “where I come.” It turns into a pull-apart brawl, and Hudson gets free of officials long enough to chop block Chen’s previously-injured leg.

* McKenzie is backstage with Indi and Persia. Persia likes Duke’s new side, and Indi says to focus. Persia says Indi’s been training her but off recently and they’re one step closer to winning the championships. KLR comes in and talks about champions and how Toxic Attraction don’t deserve their titles. Tonight, they stake their claim to Toxic Attraction’s titles. Ray says the next photo shoot TA does may be without those titles.

* McKenzie asks why Santos didn’t accept the challenge, and Mendoz and Wilde take over and go off about being taken out. Santos says Breakker made a mistake, and they’re going to have to fight him two-on-one unless he can find a friend, which is highly unlikely. Santos says Breakker’s growing pains will continue.

Elektra says Breaker is the first one here and the last to leave, but Santos says he guesses they’ll stay a little longer.

Toxic Attraction vs. Kay Lee Ray, Indi Hartwell, & Persia Pirotta

Persia and Mandy start off, and Mandy says she wants Ray who obliges — and then Rose backs off and tags in Jacy. Lock up, Jacy gets backed into a corner and Indi is tagged in. She gets a waistlock, Jacy turns it around, Indi gets on the ropes and gets Jacy off and then kicks her in the head for a one-count. Indi goes for a suplex but Jayne counters out and hits a big kick, then tags in Dolan. Armdrag and she goes for a kick but Indi ducks. Dolan takes back control and whips Indi into the corner, then tags in Rose who hits a kick and then a suplex.

Rose knocks KLR off the apron but Indi rolls her up for two and then plows her over right after. She taks in Persia and whips her into a backbreaker, clothesline by Indi, cover for two. KLR tags in and Rose bolts out of the ring. Ray follows and Rose gets a cheap shot, but Ray takes her out. She rolls back in and Toxic Attraction argue with Indi and Persia so KLR and leap off the top for a senton!

Back in the ring and Gigi distracts KLR so Rose can tag in Jayne. Ray beats on Jayne and gets her in the corner, Persia tags in and goes to town on Jacy before tagging in Indi for the same. Jayne hits a forearm to the chest and distracts the ref while Mandy and Gigi wipe out Indi. Jacy covers for two.

Jacy with a senton on Indi and pulls her to the hostile corner. Gigi tags in, short-arm forearm and another. Snapmare and a kick to the back, then she grabs Indi for repeated kicks to the head. Rose tags in and hits an elbowdrop on Indi, then grabs her foot to keep her fron making the tag. Indi kicks her off and whips Rose to the hostile corner but she knocks KLR off the apron. Indi takes Rose down and we have the slow tag crawl, Jayne interferes! Rose tags in Gigi and hits a kick to the head, then covers for two as we go to break.

We’re back with Mandy Rose covering Indi for two. Rose brings Indi to the corner and tags in Jayne, who stomps on Indi and showboats. Indi fights back but eats a big punch and a neckbreaker for two. Jacy is looking frustrated, and starts to chop at Indi — but Indi chops back! They trade shots and then kick each other in the head. Gigi tags in — and Persia gets the hot tag!

Persia in and throws Gigi into the turnbuckle, German suplex and covers but Jayne breaks it up. Indi back in now and hits a spinebuster on Jayne. Rose tags out Indi but KLR is in and takes out Rose! She goes outside and gets the bat, then comes and threatens her with it! Rose gets outside and KLR swings but Mandy ducks and hits the steps. They continue chasing, KLR hits the ringpost, and Ray chases Rose to the back!

In the ring, Persia kicks Gigi in the gut and picks her up for a suplex, but Gigi with an inside cradle for two! Persia up and levels Dolan, TKO, cover for three!

Winner: Lay Lee Ray, Indi Hartwell, & Persia Pirotta (13:52)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Suprisingly good match, with all six women holding up their end well. It wasn’t a barn burner but it did what it needed.

* We get a vignette next about Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Blade can’t believe they’re in the semis, and Edris says they could go all the way. Edris says Malik can ask out Mandy Rose if they win. Malik is skeptical, but Edirs points out they didn’t have a chance to make it this far in the tournament and runs down all their upsets. He says it’s time to keep grinding, and after that win the NXT Tag Team Titles and ask out Mandy. Malik says they’ll see, and Edris says if he does it, Edris will ask out Gigi AND Jacy.

Dream big, guys.

* Earlier today, Cora Jade walked up to Raquel while working out and asked about tteaming with her. Raquel said no again, and Cora asks if she needs to lift the bar. Raquel says that Cora isn’t ready for the Dusty Tournament and Cora says yes it is. They go back and forth on whether it is out not, and Cora says to let her prove it — by trying to slap Raquel? Raquel grabs the hand and says “Don’t push me.”

Dusty Tag Tema Classic Match

Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward

Chase starts against Drake and they lock up, Drake with a wristlock and he gets Adrian to the ground, then stomps the hand. Chase goes back in and his arm gets grabbed again into a wristlock. Chase flips out of it and flips Drake, yelling, “A TEACHABLE MOMENT!”

Drake charges in and gets taken down, Chase does the Chase U stomp. Euro uppercut from Drake, and he tags in Hayward. Wristlock and Chase tags in, he tags Bodhi and whips Drake into a headbutt and sunset flip for two.

Chase tags and goes up top for a overhead axehandle to the arm. Chase with Dusty elbows to Drake! Drake comes off the ropes and tags in Gibson, who trips Chase and pulls him outside for a shoulderbreaker. Gibson lords it over Chase and rolls him in, short-arm shoulderblcks and then a shot right to the kisser to knock him down. Whip into the corner and Gibson charges in but Drake fits him off. He counters into a backslide for two and goes to leap for the tag, but gets caught by Gibson. My feed cut for a moment but Hayward now has Gibson and slams him down, then drops onto him for a couple of foot-stomping splashes.

Drake distracts Hayward, and Gibson takes him out. Drake tags in, takes out Chase, double Codebreaker for three.

Winner: Grizzled Young Veterans (5:11)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: For the time it got, this was actually quite good. Can’t complain about this and the obvious win happened.

After the match, Von Wagner comes into the ring and takes out Hayward, then gets Chase on his shoulder for a Death Valley Driver. Robert Stone then steps in the ring and hands Wagner his jacket. Apparently Stone paid the fine. Stone says Wagner’s reinstated and under new management.

* Grayson Waller cuts a promo saying LA Knight thought he had him in his sights but he’s better than ever and has one of the biggest stars in Bollywood as his Secret Service. He says he wants to make sure Knight reads the restraining order properly because it would be a shame if he ended up in jail. And if Knight gets around it, he’ll be waiting but his muscle will want to meet him first.

* Apparently Odyssey Jones suffered a ruptured tendon and is out for a while.

Io Shirai vs. Tiffany Stratton

Lockup that turns into a waistlock from Stratton, which Io counters into a wristlock and Tiffany counters herself. They go back and forth on that until Tiffany goes off the ropes with an armdrag. Into the ropes, Stratton leaps over Io and gets sent into the ropes, but holds on tight. Io goes after her but she moves and Io ends up outside.

Stratton attacks Io as she gets into the ring but gets sent into the ropes and picked up for a drop. Io mocks Stratton and stomps on her, then hits a diving dropkick off the ropes for two.

Shirai goes for the crossface but Stratton hits the ropes. Stratton grabs the hair and yanks Io down, then stomps on Shirai’s back and locks in a sleeper. Shirai struggles to get to the ropes and gets to her fieet, but Stratton with a kneelife and whip into the corner — handstand splash and a cover for two.

Stratton is getting frustrated and kicks Io in the cut, goes for a kick but Io catches the foot. She pins Stratton around into a palm strike, charges in for the double knee splash. Bodyslam, she goes up top, moonsault and cover for three.

Winner: Io Shirai (4:18)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: That was as good as we can expect from a four minute match.

* Malcolm Bivens mocks the name GUNTHER and says it should be DUMBASS. He says it’s not a new beginning for Imperium; it’s the beginning of the end. The Creeds will take the tag titles, Roddy Strong will chop him down to size and Ivy Nile will stretch him. He proposes a six-man tag match for next week. The other guys talk too.

* The main event is up next, but first Trick and Melo are there to introduce Olliejayy who performs the NXT theme song.

* D’Angelo says he heard Grimes chirping, but that’s gonna stop when he busts his face open.

* Tiffany Stratton is backstage complaining to Daddy about the referee. She says “Hold on” and walks up to Wendy Chu, who says not to feel bad because everyone loses to Io. Tiffy slaps her drunk out of her hand and walks off. Wendy says she’s not weird, just comfortable.

Set For Next Week:

– Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong & Creeed Brothers) vs. Imperium

– Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez

– Bron Breakker & ? vs. Legado del Fantasma

NXT North American Championship #1 Contender’s Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Tony D’Angelo

The two circle and Grimes goes for the leg, getting a hold but Tony grabs the hair. Some counter-wrestling ends up with Grimes in a wristlock, but he counters out and arm drags D’Angelo. Tony isn’t happy and charges but gets thrown to the outside, and Grimes kicks Tony right in the jaw.

Grimes rolls D’Angelo in and hits a forearm to the back, then a Euro uppercut and some chops. D’Angelo is able to turn it around with a shot and hits a suplex. He stomps Grimes in the corner and chokes him against the mat for four. Shoulders to the gut and he throws Grimes through the ropes on the other side to the outside, then goes out to roll him back in. Off the ropes and Grimes is caught for a hanging backbreaker, and we go to PIP break.

We’re back and D’Angelo with a belly-to-belly and cover for two. D’Angelo stomps at Grimes, until Grimes catches one and hits an overhand slap. D’Angle catches Grimes in a front chancery and hits some fists, then a suplex. Takedown by D’Angelo and cover for two.

D’Aneglo pounds on Grimes and then locks in a bear hug on the ground. Grimes is fighting to try and get to the ropes, and he gets to his feet, elbowing out of the hold. Snapmare by Grimes and a rana! Grimes is looking hyped, elbow off the ropes and another. He leaps in at D’Angelo in the corner, but Tony moves and then hits a belly-to-back suplex for a nearfall.

Tony picks Grimes up and lays in punches, but Grimes with an inside cradle for two. They begin trading blows, Grimes ducks a clothesline and hits a counter crossbody for a nearfall. Grimes lies in wait and hits a big kick to the chest and another. Third kick he backs up for one more. He steps away but gets hit with a kidney shot and then a suplex throw into the corner! Cover for two.

Tony is frustrated and goes to pick Grimes up, nailing him with a shot to the head. Grimes with a kick and he goes for a moonsault, misses the turnbuckle it at first and then tries again, mostly hitting it. He hits a high crossbody and covers, but Tony kicks out at the last moment. Grimes points to the moon but Tony rolls out of the ring. The ref is focused on Grimes and DUNNE WITH A CRICKET BAT TO TONY! D’Angelo rolls back in and gets taken out for three.

Winner: Cameron Grimes (11:40)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Very good match to close out the show, and send the right guy to face Melo.

* Asked outside about who his tag partner will be, he says he doesn’t care. Legado drive up and he’s ready to fight them — and Ciampa steps up! Legado bolt and Bron and Ciampa knock fists.

And with that, we’re done for the night!