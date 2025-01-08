Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 1.7.25  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, and I’m back after a couple weeks off here due to the holidays. I hope you guys had a fun holiday period and I did catch NXT on the replays, which were perfectly fine shows. Anyway, tonight is NXT New Year’s Evil and we have a big card as Trick Williams defends the NXT Championship against Eddie Thorpe and Oba Femi, while Roxanne Perez will put her NXT Women’s Championship on the line against Giulia. We also have a fun four-way match between Stephanie Vaquer, Kelani Jordan, Cora Jade and Lola Vice set to go down, an NXT Heritage Cup rematch between Charlie Dempsey and Lexis King, and the trio of Shotzi, Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley teaming up against Fatal Influence. That’s a recipe for a fun show all in all!

* We are LIVE in Los Angeles for NXT New Year’s Evil. Earlier today, Roxy arrived as did Giulia. That match is first.

* Also Oba Femi, Eddy Thorpe, and Trick Williams arrived earlier today.

* A car drives up — THE ROCK is here, as promised. He takes a drink from his soda and walks in from the parking garage.

* Corey Graves is joining Booker T and Vic Joseph on commentary. Nice.

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia

Roxy with a headlock takedown to start, back up and Giulia gets her own headlock. Back up and they stare off, then circle. Roxy with a waistlock and takedown, La Magistral and a bridge for two but Giulia escapes into a headscissors. Roxy gets her shoulders on the mat for two and comes up with a headlock — shot into the ropes, she carthweels over Giulia and SLAPS her! And Giulia goes wild with headbutts. Giulia into the corner, she ducks a Roxy clothesline and does up top for a front missile dropkick, then charges in for a kick on a downed Roxy in the corner.

Roxy to the outside, Giulia follows and nails her. She rolls Roxy in and gets on the apron but Roxy snaps the arm against the ropes and wraps her shoulder around the bottom turnbuckle, then leaps into a stomp on it as we go to break.

We’re back and Giulia nails Roxy, who comes back with her own big shot. They trade blows back and forth, Giulia shot into the ropes but comes off with a front dropkick. That buys her some time and she goes up top — Roxy cuts her off and clips for a SUPER-RANA! Cover gets two-plus.

Roxy stomps repeatedly on the arm right after and goes to work on it, but Giulia counters with a back suplex and Roxy hits one of her own. They nail each other with simultaneous strikes, Giulia with a big-ass right but Roxy goes right back to the shoulder and puts the challenger on the mat. Giulia to the outside, Roxy DIVES on her and rolls her in! She goes up top, but Giulia cuts her off and goes up top — DOUBLE UNDERHOOK SUPERPLEX! Spinning Michinoku Driver gets a nearfall.

Giulia picks Roxy up but she flips through — CROSSFACE in the center of the ring! Giulia struggles to get to the ropes but Roxy pushes her away. Pop Rocks countered and Roxy hits a dropkick sending Giulia to the outside! She goes out — but Giulia with a Northern Lights Bomb on the outside! The ref counts — CORA JADE is here and rolls Roxy in! Giulia gets in at the last instant. POP ROCKS by Roxy, cover gets — NO! She kicks out!

Roxy right into the Fujiwara Armbar but Giulia gets her shoulders on the mat. Cora has been ejected, Giulia with a kick and a Northern Lights Bomb — THAT’S IT!

Winner: Giulia (11:14)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: The girls showed up and showed out here in a big way. Great match by both women, Giulia had to win here and so this was definitely the right call. It felt like a big match and delivered on that front. Roxy for the Rumble, anyone?

* Eddy Thorpe is down and looks hurt, Ava walks up and is skeptical that he’s been attacked after last time. He walks off and officials tend to Eddy.

* We get a recap of a few weeks ago when Ethan Page assaulted Je’Von Evans and Pillmanized his neck. We then see Evans talking through a wired jaw saying he can’t eat, sleep or talk, but he’s going to find him. for what he did to Cedric last week and what he did to him. He’s going to make Ethan feel his pain.

NXT North American Championship #1 Contenders Match

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Cora Jade vs. Lola Vice

Cora mouths off and the other three take turns teeing off on her before tossing her. She pulls Kelani out and gets knocked down, Kelani back in, shoves Vaquer into Lola and rolls her up. Lola gets a roll-up, Vaquer gets one and Cora breaks it up. She slams Kelani and Lola down and hits an elbow to Lola’s back off the ropes, then stomps Kelani’s back for two before Vaquer breaks it up.

Vaquer with the repeated headslams, Lola breaks it up and goes for a sleeper but Kelani breaks that up. Kelani with am armn drag and a dropkick to Vaquer and Lola, Cora faces off with Kelani and knocks her down. Lola and Vaquer brawl on the outside but Kelani dives on her — and Cora dives on Kelani as we go to break.

Back from break as Vaquer puts Cora in the corner for headbutts, then she runs into a kick on Jade but gets grabbed by Kelani who’s on the apron. Vaquer takes her out and runs into the corner for Meteora on Cora. Lola with a sleeper, Vaquer escapes but gets kicked down and Kelani with rapid-fire kicks to Kelani before the hip smash to Stephanie.

Kelani dodges a hip smash and Cora goes after her, but gets knocked to the outside. Vaquer knocks Lola to the floor and goes up top — DIVE onto both! Kelani is up now, MOOONSAULT onto the other three! She rolls Vaquer in and goes up top — high crossbody but Vaquer rolls through for two.

Kelani rolls Vaquer up, Vaquer escapes and bridges into a pin but Lola breaks it up. Jade nails Lola, Kelani takes out Jade and goes up top for a 450 but Jade moves! Lola and Vaquer in, Vaquer dumps Lola and hits Kelani with the backbreaker for three.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer (9:20)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: A little chaotic and it got kind of sloppy once or twice, but on the whole this was pretty fire. Nice to see Vaquer get the win, she’ll make a strong contender.

* Ana is with the Unholy Union (MY WITCHES) and says there’s a #1 contender’s match for the Women’s Tag Titles. Sarah walks up and asks about Eddy, she says Eddy is faking but Oba walks in and says he attacked Eddy. Ava says that the match is a triple threat still, and Oba is fine with it.

* Triple H and Nick Khan are in attendance at tonight’s show. Cool, cool cool.

* Tonight’s NXT Focus takes us back to two weeks ago when OTM because #1 contenders to the tag team titles. Bronco and Lucien talk about how smooth Fraxiom are in the ring but have never been in a dog fight. They’re gonna make Fraxiom feel pain. Bronco says their problems are not the same and he’s dealing with real life struggles as Fraxiom argue like kids. Lucien says it took them a while to get used to NXT but 2025 is their year and next week they drag Fraxiom through the mud.

Fatal Influence vs. Shotzi, Gigi Dolin, and Tatum Paxley

Fatal Influence attack during the babyfaces’ entrance, and we end up with Tatum and Jaxy in the ring. Tatum with a dropkick on Jacy in the corner and a charging crossbody, she covers and gets two. Tatum gets Jacy on her shoulders but Jacy escapes and kicks Tatum, taking in Jazmyn who gets a kick and covers for two.

Nyx off the ropes for a kick but Tatum counters. Gigi is in, Tatum whips her into the ropes for a dropkick and Shotzi tags in for a hip smash. Cover for two. Nyx quickly trips Shotzi and tags in Fallon, cover gets a two but Shotzi with a couple big kicks. Suplex into the corner, she pulls Fallon out and covers for two.

Forearms by Shotzi but Fallon puts her on the mat, then sends her into the ropes for a kneelift. She takes down Shotz and covers, it’s broken up and we end in a six-woman brawl. Shotzi knocks Fallon to the floor and dives but Fallon dodges and she hits the mat! Gigi checks on her and nails Nyx, Jacy leaps out of the ring onto her. Tatum takes out Jacy, Fallon takes out Tatum and Shotzi with a suplex to Fallon on the outside as we go to break.

We’re back and Nyx takes down Tatum Paxley with a kick, then tags in Jacy who hits a senton for two. Chinlock by Jacy, Tatum to her feet but gets thrown into the corner. Jacy showboats and then hits a splash in the corner, but Tatum dodges a punch and hits a belly to back suplex.

Tatum gets the tag to Gigi, who knocks Nyx and Fallon off the apron before battering Jacy in the ring. She knocks Jacy down a couple times, hits a kick and comes off the ropes with a clothesline for two. Double underhook by Gigi but Nyx breaks it up and Jacy with a superkick. Fallon tags in, double suplex but Gigi lands on her feet and hits a double neckbreaker! Crossbody from Shotzi belly to back and neckbreaker combo from Shotzi and Gigi, cover but Jacy breaks it up.

Double enzuigiri to Fallon by Tatum and Gigi. Gigi and Tatum TO THE OUTSIDE to dive on the other two, Swanton from Gigi for three!

Winner: Shgotzi, Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley (10:14)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Decent enough. match here, though it went on a wee bit too long. Nice to see the wacky trio get a win over Fatal Influence, we’ll see where it goes from here.

* Ava is berating Ethan Page backstage for breaking Evans’ jaw and Page says it’s been played on every episode of NXT since, and yet he’s not on New Year’s Evil. Ava says she’s calling the shots and says “Perfect timing.” Ethan talks some trash — AND DADDY’S HERE! The Rock walks in and stares off with Ethan, then says it’s good to meet him. He’s heard a lot about him — not all good. Page says Evans deserved it. Rock says he heard Page broke a guy’s wrist — Page clarifies that it was fingers. Rock says if Page needs anything, come to him like anyone else.

Rock says he’s the Final Boss but on NXT, Ava is. So if they’re going to be cool, Ethan and Ava need to be. Page says they’ll be cool and Rock says he’ll see him on the main roster someday.

Ethan leaves and Ava says it’s been a crazy day and they haven’t had a chance to talk, so what is he gonna say? Rock asks her for advice and she says the NXT crowd’s passion is different. Ava says when he gets out there, he’ll feel what to say. They fistbump and Ava leaves. Rock says, “I don’t know what the fuck to say!”

NXT Heritage Cup Match

Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King

Lockup to start, Dempsey with a wristlock that King turns into a headlock. King shot into the ropes, King with an armdrag and dropkick. Headlock takedown by King, Dempsey rolls through into a little submission work, bending King over himself. He covers for one.

Wristlock by Dempsey, King with a headlock counter and Dempsey turns it around into his own wristlock. King rolls through but gets snapmared, King rolls on and Dempsey with another snapmare, King back up with the wristlock, Dempsey puts King on the mat into a chancery. King sent across the ring, King ducks a shock and puts Dempsey down for two and then locks in a wristlock. Dempsey backs King into a corner, King ducks a shot and hits a chop. Dempsey fires back with punches, into the ropes but King holds on and sends a charging Dempsey to the apron — dropkick sends him into the NQCC and then dives onto them as we go to break.

We’re back and King and Dempsey trade strikes. Dempsey controls King’s shoulder but King fights free. Into the ropes, King runs Dempsey over. He decks Dempsey and puts him in the corner, charging clothesline and a Northern Lights Suplex, cover gets a nearfall — and Dempsey right into a chickenwing! King up and manages to separate from Dempsey, powerslam by King for two-plus.

King is up top, Dempsey is busted open — crossbody but Dempsey rolls through and locks in an armbar! King picks him up with one arm and slams him down, cover gets a nearfall. King goes for Coronation but Dempsey with a chickenwing crossface. King gets to the ropes but Dempsey batters him, sends him into the ropes and hits a back elbow. Dempsey charges into a boot, King sent into the corner but comes out with a clothesline. Dempsey still in control, backslide but King escapes. King into the ropes, Dempsey leapfrogs and King accidentally with a headbutt down low — CORONATION! He got the pin!

Winner: Lexis King (11:01)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Very fun match and technically proficient. I still have no idea if they’re going to have King eventually reveal it’s all a ruse, but they made me care about him so good on him and NXT.

* Ava is with Stephanie and Fallon, and Shotzi comes up and says she pinned Fallon so has an argument for an NA Title shot. Vaquer says she beat the top three women in the division. Fallon says they should figure it out and leaves. The match between Shotzi and Vaquer is set for next week.

NXT Championship Match

Trick Williams vs. Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe

Lockup to start, Oba backs Trick into the corner for shoulders to the gut. But Trick escapes after a couple and they go into another lockup. Waistlock by Oba and a takedown to the champ. Trick back to his feet, back elbows to Oba and a jawbreaker. He picks Oba ONTO HIS SHOULDERS and slams him down for two as we go to break.

We’re back and Oba has Trick in a chinlock in the mat. Eddy Thorpe is coming with a chair backstage! Trick breaks free and lands on his feet from a belly to back suplex, then he dodges a charge by Oba! Trick on the top but Oba with an uppercut. Up to the second rope — but Trick with a Bookend for a nearfall!

Trick and Oba trade shots in the center of the ring. Oba ducks a kick and hits a shot, Trick with a pump kick and he kicks Oba down! Jumping neckbreaker and a bodyslam from the champ. Femi sent into the ropes — flapjack and Trick kips up! He lies in wait as Oba gets up — Trick shot but Oba catches him and lifts him into a chop. Fall From Grace countered into a DDT! Spin kick for a nearfall from Trick.

Trick lies in wait and charges in — Oba with a huge back elbow. Fall From Grace HITS! Cover gets two but Eddy pulls the ref out! Eddy to the apron, Oba throws him into the ring and hits a big boot. Eddy into the corner — SPINEBUSTER by Oba! Big throw by Oba and he lies in wait — charging uppercut! And another! He comes out — TRICK SHOT! Trick covers but only gets two-plus!

Trick lying in wait, Oba slow to get up — he charges but gets thrown into the chair! FALL FROM GRACE! NEW CHAMPION!

Winner: Oba Femi (10:43)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Good match, albeit a bit wacky with Eddy’s booking. It protects Trick while giving Oba the win and the title, which makes enough sense for me. All praise the Reign of Oba, First Of His Name.

Set For Next Week:

– #1 Contender’s Tag Team Match: Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend vs. Unholy Union

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom vs. OTM

* IF YA SMELL… WHAT THE ROCK IS COOKING! The Final Boss makes his way to the ring! He gets a nice, long time to stand in the ring for the audience to cheer and then chant “ROCKY!” If his promo gets cut off by The CW, I’m gonna laugh.

Rock makes reference to goosebumps on his arm and then the crowd chants “NXT!” He gives a Tee-Hoo and then says he has chills all over his body, saying this is crazy! He says they’ve got him emotional and says they have six minutes and 33 seconds but it’ll be the best six minutes. He says he has a lot of nicknames: The People’s Champ, the Most Electrifying Man…, The Sexiest Man Alive, and the Jabroni-Beating, Pie-Eating, Trailblazing, Eyebrow Raising, etc. Final Boss, The Rock.

He says he needs them to help him out with something. Last year, everywhere he went, he heard the same thing: “Why you so mean to Cody! Don’t be mean to Cody!” One year later, last night on Netflix, Raw, an amazing night, a historic night. Last night he wanted to give props to Cody who’s been kicking ass. And they said, “You can’t be nice to Cody! Don’t drink tequila with Cody!” At the end of the day, let us all remind them that The Rock is the Final Boss staying 10 steps ahead, so they should Know Their Role, Shut Their Mouth and enjoy the ride!

Rock says it’s a rowdy crowd and they have two minutes left. He says “Fuck off, we’re gonna go all night!” He says they’re sweating but it’s okay, he’s sorry for the language. He knew he was coming to NXT a couple of weeks ago and asked to go to NXT on Tuesday. But he didn’t know what to say. So he talked to Ava who said he’s gonna feel the crowd. Let the crowd inform him. So here’s the thing — he wants to say something important. Thank you. Because going to the Intuit Dome last night is the sexy ticket. You’ll see celebrities, you’ll see the stars. Raw is what you have to go to; NXT is the one you WANT to go to.

Rock says the chills can’t stop. It’s easy to go to the place with all the stars, and not easy to go to the place — but he says they have stars here. He says all the fans here are critical because the guys and girls in the back could be the main event of WrestleMania in three years. Or they could be out of the business. But it all depends on how the fans react. He’s been down this road. He wrestled as Flex Kavana, the most fucked-up wrestling name of all time. But the fans are here and he will always came back. He says he loves NXT “if you smell what the Rock is cooking!”

And with that, we’re done for the night!