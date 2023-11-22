Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 11.21.23  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! Jeremy Thomas here with you as always, and tonight NXT will see the NXT Women’s Championship defended as Lyra Valkyria takes on Xia Li. We also have Chad Gable challenging Noam Dar for the NXT Heritage Cup, while Eddy Thorpe will face off against Charlie Dempsey as they try to get attention for spots in an Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches. Speaking of those matches, Carmelo Hayes will face Josh Briggs and Blair Davenport will battle Thea Hail for berths in the NXT Deadline matches. And finally, Malik Blade & Edris Enofe are set to face off against Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo. That has the potential to be a solid show all in all.

Here at the Thomas household, I’ve stayed busy with plenty of movie watching. I kicked off the past seven days with the comedy About My Father which, while it wasn’t good, wasn’t as bad as some of the reviews of it would have you think. I did a rewatch of 1999’s Cruel Intentions which is always fun thanks to Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe, then went back to 2023 for the abysmally bad Knights of the Zodiac which felt like this year’s Dragonball Evolution. On the positive side, Thanksgiving was a very fun slasher and one of Eli Roth’s better efforts.

The rest of the week was a mixed bag with a trio of 2023 films (I’m doing a lot of catchup for the year) in the unfunny Bob Ross-inspired comedy Paint, the mediocre horror flick Elevator Game on Shudder, and the best of the three in Dark Harvest. That one is well worth seeing for the kills and creature design, though the acting is a bit uneven and the story is more predictable than the script seems to think.

On TV, I’m staying caught up on Drag Race UK season five and The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula season five, while also having started the new season of Drag Race Canada. I also watched the true crime docuseries Lost Women Of Highway 20 on Max, which was well-done.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We’re kicking off with the Heritage Cup without preamble!

NXT Heritage Cup Match

Noam Dar vs. Chad Gable

Round 1 (0 – 0)

Circle to start, Dar with a kick to the leg but Gable with a wristlock, Dar flips through and takes Gable down with a hip throw but Gable counters. Dar with a wristlock behind the match, Gable stretches and reverses the hold. Dar with a fireman’s carry to escape but Gable with a headscissors.

Dar gets free and goes to the leg for an elbowdrop, then locks in a headlock. Gable up to his feet and puts Dar on his knees, wristlock and he puts Dar on the mat. Dar back up and backs Gable into the ropes, kick but Gable ducks and takes Dar down. He tosses Dar and goes for a pin but Dar escapes and tags Gable down. They jockey for position, Gable with a drop toehold and an anklelock — Dar to the ropes. Dar goes for a kneebar but Gable picks him up as the clock runs out on the round.

Round 2 (0 – 0)

Dar with a kick to the thigh to start and shoots Gable into the ropes, but he gets run over for a one-count. Gable with a headlock, Dar shoots him into the ropes and gets run over again. Dar back up and SLAPS gable, then kicks him in the chest a couple of times. Gable knocks Dar down and sends him into the ropes, knocks him down and gets two.

Chop from Gable and a whip, reversed but Gable picks him up and flips him over for a two-count. 1:25 left and Gable goes for a suplex, Dar escapes and kicks the arm, the back of the leg and then the chest to knock him down. Gable gets a kick in the corner and then locks in an armbar over the ropes at four. Gable pushes Dar into the ropes, Ora Mensah with a cheap shot behind the ref’s back and Dar covers for three!

Round 3 (1 – 0 Dar)

Round started during the break and went to the outside, where Dar took over. We’re back in now and Dar hits some knees, then covers for two. Gable back up and chops away at Dar but gets knocked down, he works over the leg and we come back with 33 seconds left. Dar up top, Gable cuts him off and climbs up — Dar fights back but gets superplexed! Cradle for two, reversed for another and we’re outta time.

Round 4 (1 – 0 Dar)

Dar and Gable come out trading shots at the bell. Gable catches a kick attempt for a modified belly to belly and goes up top — diving headbutt for two.

Dar to the apron and Gable follows, he goes for a German to the outside but Dar holds on and then slips underneath. Kick to the leg drops Gable to the mat and a DDT follows up straight to the floor! Dar rolls in as the ref’s count gets to nine — Gable slides in but gets hit with an elbow. Cover but Gable kicks out at the last second!

Dar up now and goes for the ankle lock, but Gable rolls through and takes Dar down. Dar rolls into a kneebar attempt, Gable blocks it but gets pulled into a bodyscissors and sleeper. Gable gets to his feet with Dar on his back and snapmares Dar over, cover for two. Dar with a knee to the face, cover but Gable kicks out at two! They’re trading shots o0n their knees until the bell.

Round 5 (1 – 0 Dar)

Gable charges in for a somersault kick, my feed went funky but it comes back to Gable hitting a German suplex for three! And of course Dar with the cheap shot after the bell behind the ref’s back.

Round 6 (1 – 1)

Dar runs in diving on Gable for a splash and hits a big clothesline off the ropes for two. Gable reverses a suplex into a brainbuster and rolls to the outside — he’s up top! He leaps but Dar catches him with a triangle choke! Gable picks him up out of it for a powerbomb for two.

Both men up and they trade strikes, Dar with a spinning back elbow for two. Dar charges in, but Gable catches him in an ankle lock. Dar rolls through and rolls Gable up for two. Gable with a throat thrust, but Dar catches him in a cradle for two. Gable picks Dar up on his back into a DDT for two! 30 seconds left, Gable goes up top, moonsault! Dar gets his feet up but Gable catches the feet — ankle lock! Dar rolls through but Gable has it cinched in! He grapevines and Dar taps but a second after the bell.

Winner: Tie (3:00 in round six)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Perfectly decent Heritage Cup match. It’s getting a bit tired to have Dar do the exact same thing each match, but the formula is always entertaining so I’m giving that a slight pass it.

After the match Otis runs over Ora Mensah and then tries to dance with Lash, who turns around and gets slapped by Maxxine! She falls into Otis’ arms, freaks out and runs away.

* We get JBL’s video from the past week where he announces Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs and Thea Hail vs. Blair Davenport as qualifiers for the Iron Survivor Challenge.

* Xia Li WALKS, as does Lyra Valkyria.

* Stacks and Tony D’Angelo are at a restaurant talking and Tony says they aren’t done with Chase U. They walk through the kitchen and chat with some guys before coming out to a bunch of their guys. Adriana Rizzo is there and says she knows the Don doesn’t like surprises, but this is a special occasion. She makes a toast to another successful title reign and they sit down to eat.

* Carmelo Hayes is backstage and Trick comes up, saying he qualified for the Iron Survivor last week and this is Melo’s week. Melo is distracted and says he’s focused on the match, and he can’t look past Briggs. Trick says they should give the people what they want and have Trick in Melo’s corner. Melo says he has to do it solo, and Trick understands.

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Lyra Valkyria vs. Xia Li

Li attacks Lyra during her entrance and is backed off as officials tend to the champion. They6 check her out and she looks dazed, as we go to break without a match.

Winner: No Match

Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

Edris and Carrillo start off and lock up, Enofe into the ropes and goes up and over Carrillo. Blade tags in and takes Humberto down, then knocks Angel down on the apron. Into the ropes, Garza with a blind tag and pulls down the ropes which sends Blade to the outside. Humberto sets Blade on the apron RIGHT into a charging knee by Garza!

Garza beats on Blade on the outside and rolls him in. Snapmare and then forearms to the jaw followed by stomps. Blade fights back but Garza catches him into a Gory lock, Carrillo tags in for a springboard neckbreaker. Garza off the ropes for a basement dropkick, Carrillo covers for two.

Carrillo with a kick to Blade and goes for a suplex, but Blade counters into a rollup for two. He goes for the tag but Humberto knocks Edris off the apron and puts Blade in the hostile corner. Garza tags in and they double-team stomp on Blade repeatedly in the corner! Garza mocks Blade and kicks him in the side. Blade goes for the tag but Garza catches him — firsts to Garza, but Garza knocks Blade down. Boot choke against the second rope.

Blade with a desperation knee to the face and a DDT! He’s crawling to get to the tag, Garza blocks it but Edris gets the hot tag. Dropkick to Garza, splash to Humberto in the corner. Up top, 450 but Carrillo moves and Garza catches him for a powerbomb. Garza tags in, they pick him up and drop him into a kick to the gut for the pin.

Winner: Angel & Humberto (5:31)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: A bit rushed, but all four of these guys can go and it played fine in the end.

The winners say they’ll face the champs real soon.

* Lyra Valkyria is being tended to in the medical room.

* Fallon and Jenson and hyping up Briggs and say they’ll be out there to support him. Briggs appreciates it but he’s been waiting his life for this so he’s going out alone.

Iron Survivor Qualifying Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs

Lockup to start, Melo pushed back into the corner. Melo shoves back and Briggs starts swinging, knocking Melo down. Melo with a springboard but gets caught by Briggs, but he escapes and dropkicks Briggs to the ouside.

Outside the ring and Briggs takes over, laying into Melo and rolling him in. Melo with a baseball slide to the outside, but Briggs back in control with strikes and a kick to knock him down. Briggs rolls Melo in but Melo with a kick to the gut and then the Fadeaway. Briggs to the outside, Melo up top and dives TO THE OUTSIDE onto Briggs! Fists to Melo, and then he goes to the guardrail and leaps — Briggs catches him! Slam into the apron. Back in the ring and Briggs runs over Melo, covering for two.

Briggs works over Melo’s shoulder, sends him into the ropes and charges but Melo pulls the ropes down. They’re on the outside, Briggs gets Melo up to slam him into the booth but Melo slides off and decks Briggs. Briggs grabs Melo and throws him into the ropes, right into a fist and chucks him over the booth as we go to break.

We’re back as Briggs grabs Melo, sending him into the corner and running in for an avalanche. Briggs off the ropes with a charging big boot and then a sidewalk slam for two. Melo is fighting back now as he gets to his feet, Briggs with a shot across the back. Melo fires back with chops and comes off the ropes but is picked up and dropped on his back! Elbowdrop by Briggs! Briggs with a trip to Melo for a two-count, then covers again for two more.

Melo with a kick to Briggs from the mat but Briggs takes over with a rear chinlock. He sends Melo into the corner and charges with an elbow, Briggs off the ropes but Melo escapes out and hits a shot! Springboard back elbow! Melo with puches to Briggs, he goes to whip Briggs in the corner but Briggs reverses. Melo hits a rana and a crescent kick, headscissors and a scissor kick for a nearfall.

Melo is moving to go up but Briggs grabs his ankle. He grabs Melo’s leg and pulls him into a powerbomb, Melo escapes but is chokeslammed. Briggs turns Melo inside out with a lariat for almost three!

Briggs up now and climbs to the second rope. Melo grabs him but gets shoved back, Briggs gets taken down. Melo goes up and Lexis King causes the distraction that lets Briggs hit a lariat — MOONSAULT OFF THE TOP by Briggs for three!

Winner: Josh Briggs (12:28)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Obviously this is an upset to feed into the King and Melo storyline, but Briggs did good work here against Melo. Briggs is a weird choice for the Iron Survivor Challenge, but they need someone big so I guess it’s him.

* McKenzie asks Lyra about Xia’s attack and if the match is off. Lyra says the match is still happening and she doesn’t need to be at 100% to defend the title. But even if she was at 10% she wouldn’t let Xia leave with the title. She says she owes Xia a kick in the face.

* Wes Lee WALKS backstage.

* Von Wagner shows up at Mr. Stone’s house for Thanksgiving and he brought brownies — though he ate a lot of them. He’s worried that he doesn’t look right but he wore his best tank top. Von hangs with Stone’s wife Tara and his kids, and they eat dinner.

Stone’s kids Cash and Carter are staring at Von’s scars and Stone tells them not to, but Von says it’s okay and Stone told him not to care what people say. The kids say they’re being bullied by older kids and Von wants to go to school to fight them, but Stone says they don’t teach them that. Stone and Tara go to get the desert and Von says to give him their names and he’ll fight them. Then the brownies show up.

* Wes Lee is out here to speak! He has a mic and says we all know him by now. He wears his heart on his sleeve and he’s real with us, so he thinks we understand why he’s out here, especially after last week: Dirty Dom.

Lee says Dom has the NA Title and Judgment Day have all the gold. He feels like losing the title to Dom was the catalyst for that. He sees red when he sees Dom and not just because he’s a bad person, but because he has Wes’ title. Wes says he felt like he belonged and found himself when he had the title, we all accepted him when he was champion including those at home. He wants that back so bad that he wants — no, he needs — another shot at Dom at NXT Deadline.

And of course, here comes Dom! Dom says the one thing Wes does better than anyone is make the people feel sorry for him. And he’s good at it. He got beat by Ilka, then by Melo, took two months off, lost to Corbin and he wants a title shot? He says the people’s opinions are worthless just like Wes’ and he made the title relevant.

Wes says Dom’s title run has been JD saving his ass at every step. He knows Cody and company will take care of JD in WarGames, but Dom is a cockroach that needs to be stepped on. He says he’ll do anything. Dom says Wes’ run has been about proving himself, so next week he needs to face three other former North American champions to get to him at Deadline. So when he doesn’t win, that’ll be his last shot at a North American Championship.

Wes says “Challenge Accepted!”

* We get another expose on Chase U and Andre Chase. We are reminded that Chase rolled over and gave The Family a title shot when he said they owed him, and then Jacy being given something apparently incriminating. HBK has asked to see Chase in his office, so in he walks and the door closes. We get a recap of the NXT Tag Title win and then loss, and Jacy driving him away. Andre Chase breaks his silence next week.

* Jacy and Thea are backstage and Thea is nervous that Chase isn’t here. Jacy says Thea knows she’s Chase and Duke’s #1 girl and there’s a good reason they aren’t here. But she says Thea has this and she has Thea’s back now and always. Thea hugs Jacy and they head out.

* Briggs is backstage in the glow his win, and Tiffany Stratton walks up and says it feels good to be a winner, doesn’t it? She says see him at Deadline. Jensen and Fallon walk up and ask what Tiffany wanted, and he says don’t worry about that and they should go celebrate.

Iron Survivor Qualifying Match

Blair Davenport vs. Thea Hail

Lockup to start, Hail with a headlock. Davenport throws her off and Hail with a wheelbarrow armdrag. She charges at Blair who stops her and hits a stomp off the middle rope, then throws Hail around including shoulder-first into the corner. Cover for two.

Blair with a shoulderlock, Hail fights through but gets knocked down. Elbowdrop by Blair and cover for two, then Blair right back to the shoulderlock. Hail to her feet and armdrags through but Blair holds on. Gail finally gets free with an armdrag and takes over with charging takedowns. She goes up and over Blair but Blair goes into the Fujiwara armbar in the center of the ring.

Hail gets near the ropes, Blair pulls her back but Hail with a rollup for two. Blair batters Hail and Jacy starts talking shit to Blair, who comes out to argue. Hail dives on Blair through the ropes and then hits a suplex on the outside! Hail gets Blair back in, senton off the ropes and is distracted by the lack of support from Chase U section. Springboard senton but Blair gets her knees up, she takes out Hail and gets the pin.

Winner: Blair Davenport (4:08)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: They didn’t click particularly well this time but were able to carry well enough for a four-minute match. This was more about the storyline of Hail’s reaction to Chase U than the match itself.

* We get an “Inside Look” at the Ilja Dragunov vs. Baron Corbin feud, recapping their rivalry. Corbin talks about how Ilja lives apart from his family and puts his body on the line for his family. He says the life of a champion is lonely enough, but coming home to an empty apartment and communicating with a screen is hard and Dragunov’s only connection to America is the NXT Championship.

Meanwhile, Corbin’s life is the opposite. He has big mansions and expensive cars. He kisses his wife and kids before every night. He says what better to culminate his 2023 than to win the title and shape his future. He agrees with Ilja that the only person who can slay the dragon is the dragon himself.

Charlie Dempsey vs. Eddy Thorpe

Lockup to start, Thorpe with a wristlock that gets reversed. Dempsey with a takedown, he targets the ankle and Thorpe escapes but gets his arm caught. Back up, Thorpe reverses an Irish whip and hits a lariat. Dempsey takes right back over and hits a knee to the side, then a Euro uppercut. Dempsey with forearms to the back, a double underhook suplex and a cover for one.

Thorpe fights back and they start trading blows, Thrope takes over but eats a big knee to the gut. Dempsey with a chinlock and transitions to an abdominal stretch but he doesn’t fully have it. Dempsey works Thorpe over but Thorpe with a hip toss.

Thorpe with big strikes and a back elbow off the ropes. Enzuigiri and Thorpe backs up, charging in for a big boot in the corner. Thorpe goes for a half and half suplex but Dempsey blocks it and goes into the forearms, followed by an abdominal stretch and joint manipulation. Thorpe rolls through into a cradle and get5s the pin!

Winner: Eddy Thorpe (3:58)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Extended squash match, and fine for being that.

Gulak, Borne and Dempsey attack Thorpe immediately after the bell and stand over him.

* Tony D, Stacks and the Family finish dinner and talk about how good it was. Louis walks in and gives Tony an envelope which goes to Stacks. Others follow, but Frankie’s envelope is a little light. Cousin Tiny walks in and says they got it and then some. Adrianna says she’ll have them clean everything up. Tony and Stacks head out to do some more celebrating. They talk about how Adrianna is an enforcer now and walk outside — where they are attacked by Angel and Humberto! Angel screams in Tony’s face and they leave. Tony says if they want it, they’ve got it!

* Lyra stares at her title and prepares to WALK.

* Adrianna Grace says real beauty queens fix each other’s crowns. She gets that might be hard for us to understand given our education. She says she was viciously attacked by Karmen Petrovic which has gone unpunished. As a beauty queen who sees the beauty in anything, she fails to see any such beauty in Karmen. She the NXT Universe needs to shower with soap and as for Karmen, she says envy is an incurable disease, but luckily she is the cure. She loves us all.

Set For Next Week:

– Wes Lee v s. Cameron Grimes vs. Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano

– Iron Survivor Qualifiers as picked by Jerry Lawler

– NXT Tag Team Title Match: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Lyra Valkyria vs. Xia Li

Lyra goes right on the attack and manhandles Xia in the corner for four. Xia attacks right on the break, kicks Lyra down and then boot chokes her in the corner. Lyra with a kick to Li but Li fires back and then chokes the champ against the middle rope for four.

Li whips Lyra into the ropes, Lyra ducks and then hits a crossbody. Li sends Lyra into the corner, Lyra goes up and over and takes Li down. Li rolls to the outside and Lyra with a dropkick through the ropes! She rolls Li back in and climbs up top — Li grabs her leg and yanks her hard, with Lyra’s head hitting back on the turnbuckle as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Li controls Lyra with a front chancery. Lyra fights back but Li cinches in. Lyra manages to fight free and whips Li into the ropes, but Xia with a neckbreaker and cover for two.

Li with a seated chinlock on Lyra’s back, Lyra manages to get to her feet and snapmare XXia over. Kick to Li’s chest and another, Li blocks a third and counters a roundhouse into a head vice on the mat. Lyra rolls through for two and comes up with kicks and strikes. Northern lights suplex but Xia blocks it and goes for a neckbreaker, Lyra with a backslide counter for two.

Xia gets Lyra on her shoulders and spins her into a drop for two. Xia looks frustrated and grabs Lyra, she goes for a delayed suplex but Lyra slides down and locks in a waistlock. Li reverses, Lyra reverses, Xia with a back elbow but Lyra catches a back kick into a German suplex.

Lyra grabs Xia on their knees and hits a big shot, Xia fires back. They trade shots all the way to their feet, Lyra takes over but is caught with a jump kick — enzuigiri by Lyra! Li rolls Lyra up for two and goes straight into a sleeper, but Lyra flips around into a cover for two.

Valkyra ducks a kick and hits a roundhouse, she plants Lyra and gets three.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria (9:39)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Perfectly acceptable first title defense by Lyra. Li is not someone I’ve ever been super high on but she was okay here. This is far from any sort of all-timer, but all in all it was okay.

And with that, we’re done for the night!