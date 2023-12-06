Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 12.5.23  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! Jeremy Thomas here with you as always, and with NXT Deadline coming up this weekend the Tuesday night brand is letting it all hang out. Tonight we’ll see the Last Chance Qualifiers for the men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenges; Eddy Thorpe, Carmelo Hayes, Joe Coffey, and Tyler Bate are battling for a spot in the men’s match at Deadline while Thea Hail, Roxanne Perez, Fallon Henley and Kiana James to the same for the women’s match. We’ll also see Alpha Academy take on Meta-Four in a six-person mixed tag team match stemming from last week, and a face to face between Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin ahead of their NXT Championship match on Saturday. Should be a fun show as NXT always pulls out the stops for their go-home episodes.

Meanwhile, over here at the Thomas household I’m continuing to catch up on movies I need to watch for 2023 — plus a few rewatches. I kicked the past week off with PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie which was a perfectly fine family animated flick. That was followed with the fantastic Oppenheimer at last, which has earned its way into my top 10 of the year with ease. On the flip side, Dicks: The Musical is a bottom 10, an attempt to make a cult classic that falls flat on its snarky little face.

For rewatches, I did a comfort watch of the Veronica Mars movie which I always love revisiting as well as the delightful Happy Death Day. I also did my first rewatch of The Strangers: Prey at Night which remains an enjoyable ode to ’80s slashers. And I got a wild hair to watch In Search of Darkness: Part III again, which just reminded me how much I enjoy those dives into ’80s horror.

On TV, Drag Race UK season five has finished out and I’m staying caught up on Drag Race Canada season four and The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula season five. And my rewatching Jody Whittaker’s Doctor Who’s run has continued as well. Love it all.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We’re LIVE in the Capital Wrestling Center and kicking off with the women’s Last Chance Qualifier! We see video of an altercation between Roxy and Kiana James from yesterday at the Performance Center during the entrances.

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Last Chance Qualifier

Thea Hail vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James

Roxy takes Kiana down to start for mounted punches, Kiana ends up in Fallon’s hands and pushes her into Roxy. Thea and Fallon run Kiana over and she rolls to the outside as Tatum Paxley stares at Lyra Valkyria who is watching the match in the back. Okay then.

Thea, Roxy and Fallon do a three-way test of strength and Thea with an armdrag to both of the others. A series of roll-ups between the three for two-counts, Fallon rolls up Thea for two and Roxy with a wheelbarrow slam but Thea throws Roxy in the corner. Kick to Thea’s face, Roxy goes up top but Kiana knocks her to the floor from the apron.

Thea takes Kiana out and hits a rana to Fallon, sending her to the outside. Thea goes to dive on her, Kiana stops her but gets taken down and kicked by Fallon. Kiana brawls with Roxy on the outside and Thea DIVES onto Fallon, who Kiana pulled in the way. Kiana grabs the purse and slams Roxy with it, then throws her into the guardrail as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Fallon has Thea on the top rope. She climbs up and goes for a superplex, but Thea blocks it and Kiana comes in to hit a DOUBLE POWERBOMB! All three women are down, but James eventually gets to her feet — and gets dove on by Roxy! Roxy kips up and hits Kiana with a Euro uppercut in the corner, then lays into her. Spin kick to Fallon, she goes for Pop Rocks but Kiana pulls her down.

Kiana tries to take control but Roxy sends her to the outside and follows — the booth is getting cleared off! Roxy picks James up to her feet but gets hit in the stomach. Kiana tries to bodyslam Roxy through the table but Roxy counters. Kiana climbs onto the guardrail and Roxy follows, they trade shots over the table — and GO THROUGH IT!

Meanwhile, Hail rolls Fallon up in the ring for two but Fallon off the ropes with a big kick for the pinfall!

Winner: Fallon Henley (10:09)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Quite a good starting match here. The story was all about Roxy vs. Kiana which allowed Fallon to get the win, we’re probably getting a singles match between those two at Deadline.

* Ilja Dragunov WALKS into the CWC in a suit with his title.

* On TIkTok, we see a video from Jakara Jackson of the Meta-Four partying. We then see Maxxine Dupri and Alpha Academy top them in a separate video.

* Kelly Kincaid asks Lyra Valkyria who she sees win at Deadline in the Iron Survivor Challenge. But before she can say much, Lola Vice walks in and says Lyra is thinking too far ahead because she could cash in the Breakout Tournament Contract when she wants. Elektra teases Lola cashing in for the WWE Women’s Title and Paxley walks in and says she’s willing to fight Lola tonight.

* Wes Lee is backstage — and on crutches. Oh-oh.

* Wes Lee is in the ring after the break with a crutch. He’s looking super-upset and says that we’re four days away from NXT Deadline. And he was imagining smacking Dirty Dom all around the Total Mortgage Arena, hearing the 1-2-3 and then hearing him announced as new NXT North American Champion. But unfortunately it won’t be happening like that. He says he doesn’t say this out of uncertainty or doubt because one-on-one, man-on-man, Dom can’t handle his heart. The same heart that will take on any opponent under any circumstance and the same guy who we all believed in. He says our support won’t help him right now and won’t break back the feeling to his legs or the excruciating pain he’s feeling just by talking to us.

Lee says it’s going to take surgery and time, and he’s not sure when we’ll see him again. But just as he rose from the ashes to be the greatest star to set foot in the NXT ring, he’ll return and cement his legacy as one of the best to do this. He says this is not a goodbye and he’s far from being done. He says let’s just say for now, “I’ll see you later.”

And here, of course, comes Dom. Dom mocks Wes and says look everyone, Wes Lee is going home again! Dom says he doesn’t doubt Wes needs back surgery as it looks like he can barely stand. But imagine how his back feels from carrying all of WWE for the past two years. While Lee is gone for another year recovering, sitting at home with the rest of these people, watch what he does with the title. Dom guesses he has the night off to chill with Mami!

Wes says to pump the brakes. Dom won’t have a match with him, but he’ll still be competing. He says take it from someone he’s a bit more related to. Rey appears on the Tron and says Dom will defend the NA Title at Deadline and Rey will be there to see the match take place in the corner of the man who will take it away from him. And that man is the future of lucha libre — Dragon Lee!

Dragon Lee is here! Dom is livid! Lee comes into the ring and stares down Dom, who attacks and gets beat on. Lee into the ropes and runs Dom over, then goes for a powerbomb but Dom escapes and bails. Lee picks up the title and talks shit to Dom.

* Momentsa ago in the trainer’s room, Kiana was helped to the back and Izzi Dame came in to say if she’s okay. Kiana says next time she sees Roxy she will literally end her. Of course, Roxy is there and they go at each other. Ava is there and says she’s going to get the match made official for Deadline.

* We get previews for the men’s NXT Breakout Tournament competitors including Luca Crusifino, Trey Bearhill and Oba Femi. The tourney begins next week.

Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice

Lola with a waistlock to start, Tatum breaks it and then rolls under a clothesline before doing weird contortion-y shit. Lockup and Lola knocks Tatum down, then locks in a headlock on the mat. Tatum back to her feet and sends Lola into the ropes, Lola into the ropes and she grabs Tatum to slam her down.

Tatum to the apron and hits a shoulderblock to a charging Lola, then comes into the ring and climbs on her as she skitters away. Tatum chokes Lola against the bottom rope then pulls her into the ring for two.

Lola sent into the corner, Tatum charges for a crossbody to Lola. She charges again but Lola with her legs up — Tatum grabs her and hits a powerbomb. Shots to Lola and then Tatum pushes off Lola’s back for a splash for two.

Tatum into a bodyscissors on Lola, Lola turns it around and breaks the hold. They roll and Lola with a triangle hold, Tatum pushes her shoulders to the mat for two. Lola turns it around with an anklelock, Tatum gets to the ropes but Lola with strikes and a spin kick. Another spin kick in the corner and Lola charges in for a hip bump. Cover gets two. Lola goes for another hip bump but Tatum rolls her up, Lola with a big kick right out of it for three.

Winner: Lola Vice (4:04)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Perfectly acceptable squash match. Not sure what Tatum’s character is but it isn’t working yet.

* Last week, Axiom walked up to Nathan Frazer and says “tough night?” Nathan says he should see the other guy. Axiom says he did and says maybe Nathan wants this, handing him a mask. Nathan is not happy and suggests a match, which Axiom is down with it. Nathan suggests they beat the hell out of each other — and then shake hands after.

* Kelly asks Baron Corbin in the parking lot about if he’s worried about Ilja, who is about to snap. Corbin says he has Ilja right where he wants him and it will be so sweet to take the title from him on Saturday.

* An NXT Anonymous video shows Trick and Melo on October 17th. Trick leaves and Melo follows after.

* Joe Gacy is in the audience behind the announcers and aggressively tells Vic we love him.

Alpha Academy vs. Meta-Four

Gable and Dar start off and Dar with am exploratory kick before Gable takes him down. Back to their feet, Dar gets Gable against the ropes and hits a cheapshot but Gable with a big back suplex for two. Gable right into the anklelock and Dar goes to the ropes, then tags in Ora. Ora talks some shit before it gets physical.

Gable with chops in the corner, they come out and Gable charges but gets his legs swept. Gable takes back over with arm drags, Ora tries to escape and Gable gets the hfoot, says “SHUSH!” and flips him over for the anklelock. Ora gets to the ropes and tags in Lash.

Maxxine comes in, so does Otis but he has to back out. Maxxine off the ropes with a rana, Lash holds on but Maxxine rolls her up for two. Maxxine with a suplex attempt that gets blocked, into the ropes for a crossbody and Lash catches her. Tag to Ora, Otis comes in and Ora leaps on him to no avail. He comes off the ropes with a cheap shot to Gable, Otis charges but Ora ducks and he hits the corner.

Dar tags in, double suplex attempt reversed by Otis! Otis tags in Gable who dives on both men and it is a brawl on the outside as we go to break.

We’re back with Gable and Dar in the ring, Gable batters Dar but Dar ducks a shot and levels Gable. Gable ducks a shot and hits a German suplex. Both men down, Otis gets the hot tag and runs over Ora Mensah, then bodyslams him. Ora whipped into the ropes and runs into Otis, Dar runs in and is caught for a powerbomb!

Ora with a leaping knee to Otis, he springboards off a moonsault and Otis BARELY catches him, they both go down. Otis with the Worm and Ora escapes to tag in Lash. Otis and Lash have a moment in the ring, Otis shimmies and Lash looks ill. Otis runs and comes off the ropes — LASH BODYSLAMS HIM! But Dupri with a rana off the top and a suplex, cover gets two but Mensah breaks it up. Maxxine lays into Ora! She moves and Gable clotheslines Ora over the top, Maxxine kicks Lash on the legend and she falls into Otis’ arms.

Dupri gets on Gables shoulders and LEAPS onto Meta-Four! But Dar is there, he charges at Gable with a kick — Gable catches it! Anklelock and there’s the tap!

Winner: Alpha Academy (11:03)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Look it was a comedy match, and for those who don’t like comedy? Skip this. But outside of that EGREGIOUS Ora/Otis botch, this was a lot of fun.

* Earlier this week, Gallus walked into a bar and Hank and Tank were there. Gallus tells them to leave, and Hank says here’s three beers on them. They want to talk business and Gallus says they have until they drink that. Hank and Tank say they want to climb to the top and they have to face top guys, and no one is more successful that Gallus. Gallus say no and Hank tries to talk in Scots lingo. It’s awful and it pisses Wolfgang off, but it also gets them a match next week.

* Ava is walking out of HBK’s office and is asked what she was there for. She says Roxy and Kiana can’t keep their hands off each other so it’s official: James vs. Roxy in a steel cage.

* Byron Saxton is out here with the women’s Iron Survivor competitors. He introduces Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, Blair Davenport, Kelani Jordon and Fallon Henley. Saxton says they all have the chance to explain why they will win the match, and lays out the rules of this debate.

Tiffany speaks first and says it all starts and stops with the center of the universe. She says she’s the favorite, the most talented, the most athletic, and even Charlotte Flair called her the future which no one else can say. She says she’s the only one in the ring that has held the title and she’ll win it back and be a Tiffy Two-Time Champion. She calls the others participation trophies.

Kelani speaks next and says she is the newest one here, the one with the least experience and she doesn’t know what to expect going into the match. But who does? None of the others were in the match last year. She has top-notch endurance and can go 25 minutes.

Tiffany says she also did gymnastics and there’s some sniping before Lash speaks. Lsh says Kelani’s speech was real cute but no one wants to hear her speak. She begs to differ that Tiff is the most athletic, but says she was looking athletic when Becky beat her for the title. She says in terms of strategies, she’s been with Noam Dar so she knows about multiple fall matches. She’s bougie and will bully them all into the penalty box.

Blair’s turn. She’s not here to one-up everyone with one-liners; that’s not her style. She doesn’t like any of them and doesn’t care what they think of her, but none of them will come for her because they’re scared they’ll be on the shelf like Nikkita Lyons and Sol Ruca.

Fallon says she gets it, Blair doesn’t care about anyone in the ring and neither does she. She runs down all three heels and says she doesn’t have beef with Kelani but they’re both going after the same thing. Fallon his hyped up after her win.

Tiff says that they wasted a last chance opportunity on Fallon and Lash screams, saying she knows Tiff didn’t cut her off. They start arguing and Byron says they promised not to do this. Fallon says well-behaved women seldom make history so Tiffany — Yee-haw, bitch! It becomes a brawl.

Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer

They start off with a series of reversals, countering each other’s moves in acrobatic fashion until they manage to kick each other and drop to the mat. Frazer takes over with an eblow, Axiom fires back. Frazer works Axiom’s arm until they go into the ropes, Axiom goes through the ropes for a German suplex and goes up top to leap off — into a superkick! Cover gets a nearfall.

Frazer goes to springboard but gets caught with a kick and knocked to the floor — Axiom laps onto him! And now here come the Iron Survivor’s Challenge women to break the match up.

Winner: No Match

NIKKITA LYONS IS HERE! She runs over Blair and takes her out.

* Andre Chase is speaking at a podium for an assembly addressing his comments from last week. He says last week’s news of the misuse of funds and illegal gambling have rocked the institution to its core. He wants to make clear — the person who did all that is him. Thea says “Of course.” He says his lapse of judgment put them in this position. Due to the investigation results, Chase U is under academic probation and sanctions have been placed. Any students who enrolled after are not eligible for financial aid.

Thea says it would be easier for them to know what they have to do if he tells them how much he owes. He owes hundreds of thousands, and it’s worse because he went through a third party for interest. He took out a loan that he can’t pay back, putting himself and Chase U in a compromising position. He says he got them into this mess and he’ll get them out.

Duke asks if there’s anything they can do to help? Someone suggests a bake sale, someone suggests a car wash, and Jacy is raising her hand. A third person suggests a crash course on how to avoid financial crisis. Thea spaces out and Jacy snaps her out of it.

Chase says he’s confident they can get through it together.

* Trick walks up to Melo and asks what the hell that was about (the video). Melo says he has to handle this with the Last Chance Qualifier. Trick says he needs the answers now, but Melo walks off.

* Lexis King is on Twitter talking about how his Twitter is popping off and everyone says he should be worried, but he isn’t. And now people are talking. They’re talking about how he’s going to interfere, but he wouldn’t do that to his friend. They aren’t besties but they’ll be on the same page soon. He knows Melo doesn’t miss, and neither does he. He wishes Melo good luck and says he loves it when a plan comes together.

* Eddy Thorpe is interviewed backstage and says his ribs aren’t great, but he has a chance to get in the match and get revenge on Dijak.

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Last Chance Qualifier

Carmelo Hayes vs. Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey vs. Eddy Thorpe

Joe Coffey targets Eddy’s ribs right away but Eddy with a German suplex. Voffey out of the ring and Melo rolls up Thorpe for a two-count. Eddy knocks Melo down and starts brawling with Bate, who he gets in the corrner but Bate with a kick and Euro uppercut off the middle rope.

Bate spins Eddy around but Coffey blocks it so Bate spins Coffey around for a slam. Cover, Thorpe breaks it up and lands on Coffey, Bate takes him out and he and Melo go into the ropes. Bate with a dropkick to Melo. Coffey back in and gets Bate in the corner, Bate leaps off but gets caught. Melo charges in but gets backdropped, Coffey with a wheelbarrow spin and slam for two but Eddy breaks it up.

Melo rolls Eddy up but Eddy escapes, Melo off the ropes and hits a springboard clothesline. Melo has Eddy on the top, Bate’s over there and they set up Eddy for a superplex but Eddy fights them off. Kicks from both men, they go back up but Coffey is in so they duck him — Eddie leaps onto them! Coffey takes out Thorpe, Bate takes out Eddy, Melo takes out Bate and Thorpe with a spinebuster to Melo as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Melo rolls Bate into the ring, Eddy takes him out and covers Bate but Coffey breaks it up. Coffey knocks Eddy down, Melo with a springboard Coffin Drop but Coffey and Bate slam him down. And Thorpe lays them out!

Coffey back up and gets Thorpe in a bear hug, Eddy elbows out and hits a springboard elbow. He takes out Melo and hits Bate with a brainbuster, Coffey breaks up the pin. Eddy chops and kicks Coffey until he’s out of the ring, Eddy dives through onto Coffey and then back in to dive onto Bate on the other side! Running kick to Melo and he charges at Coffey — who hits a spinebuster on Eddy onto the ring steps! The referee calls for WWE officials and they look Thorpe over.

In the ring, Melo and Bate are up and trading shots. Coffey off the top for a double front dropkick! He sets Melo on the top and hits an elbow, then grabs Bate — Melo leaps off the top for a sunset flip bomb! Coffey shoves Melo into Bate and leaps onto them, he covers Bate but Melo breaks it up.

Melo grabs Coffey for a front suplex onto Bate, Bate gets the knees up. Bate goes for the lariat off the ropes and Melo takes him out. Superkick to Coffey, but Coffey comes back with a Glasgow Sendoff! Bate hits Coffey with a kick, he takes out Melo, but Bate with the lariat and Tiger Driver ’87 for three!

Winner: Tyler Bate (11:04)

Rating: *** 3/4

Thoughts: Damn. This was a nightmare to keep up with and the chaos got to be a tiny bit too much, but that’s a minor ding on an otherwise great match. Fantastic work from all involved.

Bate cuts a promo after saying he’s the final man going to Deadline and he knows what awaits him. He’s normally all about peace and tranquility but damn that!

Here comes Dijak, who says Bate is as delusional as Eddy. He then hits a big boot to Eddy who is being helped to the back by officials and says to get that trash out of here. He says Bate is a Big Strong Boy with a Big Strong Heart that is working overdrive if he thinks he has a chance on Saturday. Bate says he has more than a chance —

And here comes Bron! Bron says they have no idea what they’re in for come Saturday and better hope and pray he’s the last entrant because if he’s not, they’re all going into the penalty box which is probably the safest place to be. He says they should stay in the box for their own good.

And here’s Briggs. Bron asks if he’s going to come after him and Briggs tells him to shut up. He knows he’s being underestimated but he’s been waiting for this his whole damn life and right now he’s betting on himself. Bron says Briggs is stupider than he looks —

WHOOP THAT TRICK! Trick isn’t in the mood so he’s getting straight to business, he’s whopping all that Trick! Dijak says he should be whopping his best friend, and it’s brawl time.

* Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin WALK backstage.

* Melo is talking to Ava and says she’s been getting things done so he wants to get things done with this dude. Trick walks up and asks if he texted King to take him out. Melo says of course not and Trick knows in his heart it wasn’t him. He says he’s going to prove it and has a match with King at Deadline. Trick says on Saturday Melo opens the show and Trick closes it.

* Vic runs down the NXT Deadline card.

* Corbin and Ilja are in a table in the ring and Corbin says he’ll go first but Ilja says no he will not. He says Corbin has turned this match into something more than the title — a title that Corbin has failed to win before. He says he targeted his family and can mock his accent and more, but he mocked Ilja’s family and that crossed the line.

Corbin says he hears excuses and that Ilja could have brought his family — there’s always a way. Corbin says they’re all excuses that Ilja tells himself so he can sleep in his empty apartment, and that he’s doing to his son what his dad did to him.

Ilja is livid and tears his jacket and tie off as Corbin mocks him. Ilja says he’s trying to contain him because if he unleashes it now instead of Saturday, there will be no match at NXT Deadline because Corbin will leave in an ambulance and will be unable to take the title to add to his material positions. He calls Corbin a materialistic son of a bitch.

Corbin says it’s not about material possessions. For Ilja its just a title defense, but for Corbin it’s validation. He’s been prominent on TV for eight-plus years and he’s taking what is his. He says Ilja’s blood is boiling and he’s about to lose it because he misses his son and his son misses him. Corbin says if it’s about his family, then do something now.

Ilja shoves the table over and Corbin says that’s it! He’s walked through the fire and back, and he’ll do it again. He says he’ll make it easy and sets up the table in the corner, turning his back to Ilja. He says do it for his family! He says Ilja is a coward. Ilja turns Corbin around and hugs him, saying the only one who can destroy the dragon is the Dragon himself! Corbin stares in shock and Ilja laughs.

And here come the Iron Survivor Competitors brawling toward the ring. Officials are out here to no avail as the brawl continues. Bron spears Trick and Briggs through a table and Bate clotheslines Dijak to stand tall at the end.

And with that, we’re done for the night!