Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 2.11.25  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, and tonight NXT is in the home stretch to Vengeance Day. Tonight’s show features the North American Championship on the line as Tony D’Angelo defends against Ridge Holland inside a steel cage. Plus Lexis King defends the Heritage Cup against JDC of TNA while Bayley battles Cora Jade. And finally among the announced matches, Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger and NQCC will do battle in a three-way tag team match to gain momentum toward an NXT Tag Team Championship match. NXT always tries to turn it out for their go-home shows, so we should be in for a fun time.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s kids is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* TUDUM.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center. Earlier today, The D’Angelo Family and Ridge Holland arrived, with Holland ripping up a fan’s sign. But first — DING DONG!

Bayley vs. Cora Jade

Jade goes after Bayley with a kendo stick but Bayley ducks and knocks Cora down to start the match. Cora bails to the outside, Bayley follows and sends her into the guardrail, then chops her. She teases the pipe but throws Cora in the ring, following but Cora to the other side. Bayley gives chase and hits a dropkick, then slams Cora into the booth before rolling her in. Cover gets two.

Giulia watches as Bayley with a slam and cover for two. Cora takes over and hits Bayley with a forearm, then sends Bayley into the ropes for a short-arm forearm and then another. She throes Bayley into the middle rope and comes off with an elbow, Bayley dodges and hits a couple of basement dropkicks for two.

Knee from Bayley but Cora rolls her up for two. Another knee from Bayley, Cora to the outside and Bayley dives THROUGH the ropes onto her! She picks Cora up but gets slammed into the apron. Cora rolls Bayley in and climbs up but Bayley cuts her off — Cora counters a neckbreaker through the ropes with knee strikes and knocks her down as we go to break.

We’re back from break and Cora charges in at Bayley but gets flapjackked in the corner. Bayley with a neckbreaker into the ropes and takes over with strikes, Cora cuts her off and goes into the ropes for a Bayley to Bayley! Cover gets a nearfall.

Bayley with clotheslines and then forearms in the corner, she sets Cora on the second rope and leaps up for a double knee drop. Suplex, cover and a nearfall. Bayley goes for a sunset flip but overshoots, Cora sits down for two and then hits a gutwrench suplex, cover gets two-plus and Cora is frustrated.

Double underhook by Cora, Bayley counters out but gets shoved into the corner. Cora leaps, Bayley catches her and hits a swinging sidewalk slam for two! Bayley goes up top — and Bayley’s old music is playing! Roxy comes out as Bayley Buddy Bayley, but Bayley takes out Cora for two.

Bayley goes after Roxy but Cora hits a double underhook DDT on the floor! Double underhook DDT in the ring for three!

Winner: Cora Jade (10:40)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Pretty good match for the most part. That missed sunset flip was obvious but they played off it well.

Ava whispers to Giulia backstage, who nods. Cora and Bayley are looking confused and semi-arguing…

AND HERE IS AVA! She congratulates Cora on her biggest win thus far and says Cora is in the NXT Women’s Championship match so it can all get settled on Saturday! Roxy acts happy and Bayley shoves her into Cora! Bayley to Bayley, Roxy bails and Bayley isn’t pleased.

* Sol is with Zaria and says they won because they did it her way, and suggests a training session at the beach. Zaria says she’ll do it her way and Nikkita Lyons laughs at the notion of them at the beach. She tells them to pound sand and tells Zaria that Sol is holding her back. She says they’re coming off a victory last week which is more than she can say. That sets up a match between them for tonight.

* Oba Femi WALKS backstage.

* Ridge Holland is prepping for the main event.

* OBA FEMI HAS ARRIVED! The NXT Champion makes his way down to the ring. He says the date is set and this Saturday he defends his NXT Championship against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. He says it’s a handicap match for him and they think they’ll gang up and get rid of the ruler. But then what? Their egos will become their greatest downfall. It’s only one man for themselves when it comes to the title —

A-TOWN IS HERE! Waller calls the champ “Obarrated” and says he knows the pressure is getting to them, but he thought better of Oba than to try and turn them against each other. Theory says Waller hasn’t gotten his flowers in NXT and has jumped off ladders, hit elbows through tables and risked his career every time. But Melo, Tony D and Bron get all the credit when Waller is a pillar that helped shape NXT to what it is today. And with that help, he will help Theory become NXT Champion.

Waller says Oba is fighting Austin Theory who became a star easy, rode shotgun with Gargano and can ride shotgun once more on Saturday with Waller.

Oba says then they will both become NXT Champion? Waller says the title means a lot to him and he’s sick hearing Melo, Bron and Trick’s name when he was so close. He says he’ll do whatever it takes, which includes —

Theory says “includes what?” He’s never had the NXT Championship. He’s had the US Championship. Waller says everyone knows he beat John Cena so shut up about it. Theory says that’s a rare accomplishment but Waller has never held a singles title. Waller says he remembers being atop the ladder at WrestleMania 39 and saved Theory’s career. Theory says he’s just getting started and will do whatever it takes to be NXT Champion.

Waller asks what they should do? Theory say start with Oba, put him through the booth and bury him with chairs, then they can figure out who is champion between them. Waller says Oba came in with a plan but it didn’t work. They will do what it takes.

Waller goes to leave and Theory pulls him around. Waller goes to swing, Theory ducks and Oba gets hit! They double team Oba, Theory hits a GTS and Waller hits the leaping Stunner through the ropes! Waller picks up the title, and Theory takes it from him. They face off but then drop the title on Oba and shake before posing over him.

* Eddy Thorpe speaks over a vignette about how Trick gets every opportunity and he just wanted one chance but got constantly disregarded by Ava, HBK and even the fans. All he seeks now is vengeance for himself, for his people. He holds the strap and says he’ll leave his mark one way or another and tells Trick if he’s man enough to accept the challenge, he’ll finish what he started last week in a strap match.

* We get a flashback to Ethan Page breaking Je’Von Evans’ jaw a couple of months ago. Dr. David Cohen says his jaw is healing on schedule and is cleared for in-ring action on Saturday, but said he has concerns for re-injury of Je’Von takes another shot to the jaw. It would be a minimum of six months if that happens. He says it’s Je’Von’s decision.

Je’Von is with Ava and says he’s cleared so he’s good. Ava warns him about the injury and he says he won’t let Ethan touch him. Ava gives him a liability waiver and tells him to think about it. He signs immediately and says he thought about it.

Hank & Tank vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura vs. NQCC

Inamura goes right at Tank and beats him in the corner, does the same to Hank and then to Borne. Hank and Tank turn it around and Hank sends Inamura into the ropes but Tavion Heights takes Tank down, puts him on his shoulder and tags in Borne. They drop him on the knee and then slam him down for two.

Borne gets put on Hank’s shoulders end escapes, but Tank tags in and takes out Borne. My feed got wonky for a moment but when it comes back Briggs has dropkicked Tavion to the outside. Tank sent into the ropes by Briggs and Inamura but hits them with both! Borne in, he sends Yank into the ropes but Tank holds on and sends Borne to the outside. Hank tags in, they take Tavion down and prepare to sandwich him but they get tripped and pulled to the outside. They take out their rivals and charge around the ring to pancake Born. Hank back in but Tavion hits him with a big slam for two.

The champs watch from the podium as Tavion beats on Hank and we go to break.

We’re back and Borne is hit with a jawbreaker from Tank to break his momentum. Tank dives for a tag but Tavion pulls Hank off the apron. Tank tags in Inamura who picks Borne up, swings him around and slams him down! Whip into the corner, splash and Briggs tags in. Inamura avalanches Borne, Tavion comes in but gets taken out. Briggs into the ropes but Borne with a spinning heel kick. Tank tags in and Hank is in but gets taken down, Borne with a forearm to Tank, cover but it gets broken up.

Hank and Tavion are trading shots now, Hank gets nailed but comes off the ropes with a big shot. Briggs with a blind tag, big boot to Tavion, Hank nails Tavion and Briggs with a big boot to Hank. He goozles Hank and pulls him up into a powerbomb! Jackknife pin but NQCC pull him off. Brigs to the outside, Hank up top and DIVES on everyone! Hank with a big powerbomb, cover gets thre–NO!

Hank is up and climbs to the top — Briggs cuts him off. He climbs up, goozles Hank but Hank fights back and knocks Briggs down. Hank leaps, Briggs ducks, Inamura tags in. BIG clothesline from Briggs, Inamura with a splash off the top for thee!

Winner: Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura (12:09)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Chaotic as hell but it didn’t ever feel rushed. NXT has had a real problem with its tag division, but this was a step in the right direction. Now they just need to make us care.

Nathan Frazer congratulates them and Axiom says Briggs is one of the most underrated and he sees the hype in Inamura. Frazer says they wanted it and the problem is, they have it! The Tag Title match is set for Vengeance Day.

* JDC WALKS backstage. Lexis also WALKS.

* The Family is backstage and Stacks says he’s sorry they haven’t been on the same page and he’s been in his head. Tony says they’re good but this is a cage match and he wants to do this alone. Everyone knows, even Izzi Dame. What do they always say? FORGET ABOUT IT!

NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match

Lexis King vs. JDC

Circle and lockup, JDC with an armdrag. Back up, King with a waistlock takedown into a front facelock into a wristlock, JDC reverses and locks in a shoulderlock. King reverses, backs JDC into the corner and breaks — JDC with big chops all across the ring! He backs up, King charges into a rollup for two. King knocks JDC to the outside and goes for his towel, JDC rolls him up for two! JDC knocks King to the floor and LEAPS onto him as we go to break.

We’re back and JDC is sent hard into the corner by King, who showboats for the crowd. Chop to JDC, who is sent across the ring. JDC gets back elbow and leaps off the middle rope but King trips him. JDC gets some momentum but comes off the ropes into a single leg crab! JDC struggles to get to the ropes but King pulls him back and hits a forearm to the back of the head, cover gets two.

JDC sent into the ropes and gets a shot to the kidneys. King is slow to capitalize though and JDC with a big lariat to get a breather. JDC charges in with an uppercut in the corner and another. One more, side Russian legsweep, Falcon Arrow! Cover gets a nearfall!

King to the outside, and JDC dives OVER the top with a big dive onto King! He rolls King in and climbs up top — TOP ROPE LEGDROP! Cover gets thr-NO, only two-plus! JDC goes back up, but King runs into the ropes and trips JDC. Coronation with JDC hung on the top for three.

Winner: Lexis King (9:37)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Another perfectly decent match. King was getting the obvious win here as he’s early in his “new Heritage Cup” arc but it was fun enough.

* Bayley is not happy with Ava about Cora being in the match, but neither is Roxy. Ava tells Roxy that she shouldn’t have gotten involved. Bayley says Roxy is the best she’s ever looked, that ugly idiot. Bayley leaves, Cora walks in and Roxy plays nice. Cora says she’ll be champion and Roxy will be there to see it. She leaves and Roxy scoffs.

* Fatal Influence are backstage and say there’s strength in numbers. Kelani walks up and says she wants another shot if Fallon holds onto the title, saying she hasn’t fought this version. Jaida walks up and says Kelani is obsessed with her but she just wants the title. Ashante walks up and says Karmen beat both of them and deserves the title shot. Fallon tells them to figure it out and Fatal Influence walk off as they argue.

Nikkita Lyons vs. Zaria

Zaira and Nikkita come face to face and Nikkita nails Zaria, they brawl and Zaria hits a pump kick followed by a couple clotheslines and another pump kick. Waistlock, Nikkita reverses and hits a release German suplex. She goes up top but Zaria cuts her off, picks her up for a powerbomb — and Lyons counters into a rana! Zaria ducks a kick and hits a release German.

Both women get to their feet and charge for clotheslines. Nikkita ducks a clothesline and is hit with a roundhouse for two. Nikkita locks in a camel clutch in the center of the ring and does the splits in it. Zaria fights to her feet with Nikkita on her back and drops Nikkita.

Zaria charges in but Nikkita with a big knee! She goes up top for the Vader bomb but Zaria dodges. She wipes out Nikkita with a spear and then an F5 for the win.

Winner: Zaria (2:48)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Nikkita Lyons.

* Ethan Page says he’s been told Je’Von is cleared and isn’t surprised. Je’Von is resilient but leads with his heart and not his head. Ethan says Je’Von has a long career ahead of him with multiple titles and potential to be the face of NXT and maybe even WWE, but he can’t help himself and is risking it all for a shot at him. Ethan says he has a million dollar smile but a 10 cent brain. Page says what happens will not be his fault and he won’t break Je’Von’s jaw; he’ll shatter it. The only thing Je’Von will be looking for at Vengeance Day is a new career because he’s out to end it.

* Sarah Schreiber is at the podium with Trick Williams and asks about the strap match challenge. Trick says if Eddy wants it, he’s got it. Eddy cost him his title and is running his mouth, so that’s what they’ll do about it. They’ll have the strap match and they’ll look each other eye to eye, and he’ll whoop that trick.

* Vic and Corey run down the NXT Vengeance Day card — until someone says it feels right. IT’S RICKY GODDAMNED STARK! Ricky Stark is in the crowd! He says it’s obvious the crowd knows who he is. And if NXT is the future of professional wrestling, you need an absolute superstar of the future! If this is the hottest brand, you need the hottest free agent right now, baby! Starks says don’t let the handsome face and expensive frageace fool us, he’s here to turn this place upside down. Everyone’s asking when the revolution will be televised again. Well, he’s here now, isn’t he? Notably, they did not use his name.

* Giulia wishes Stephanie Vaquer good luck on Saturday and Steph wishes the same back. She says there’s only one place to go after she wins the title…and Ridge walks by her.

* Elsewhere, the D’Angelo Family WALKS.

* Andre Chase is backstage when Kale Dixon walks up to him feeling jazzed. He says there’s someone Chase needs to meet and introduces him to Uriah Connors. He asks Chase to come out with them and Chase says he can’t on a school night. They question whether Chase U is dead and he says it is; old habits just die hard. He walks off.

NXT North American Championship Steel Cage Match

Tony D’Angelo vs. Ridge Holland

Tony and Ridge start brawling to start with Ridge taking over. He tries to throw Tony into the wall but he blocks it, Tony takes over and tries the same. Tony beats on Ridge, Irish whip by Ridge reversed and Tony with a clothesline. D’Angelo body shots and a suplex, cover gets two.

Tony with a front facelock for more trapped bodyshots, Ridge counters into a kneelift and nails Tony with a shot to the head. Tony battles back and sends Ridge into the corner, he comes out into a clothesline. Bear hug by Tony, Ridge with a thumb to the eye and a kick to the head. Ridge charges — Tony with a backdrop that sends Ridge into the cage wall! Tony off the ropes for a spear — and Ridge moves, with Tony hitting the cage as we go to break.

We’re back and Ridge has Tony in a chinlock. Tony back to his feet but a shoulderblock puts Tony back down, and he goes into chinlock. Tony gets free but Ridge clotheslines him and then lays in punches. Ridge goes up top, he’s going to climb — Tony leaps up to stop him but gets elbowed down. Ridge LEAPS! And Tony moves, leaving Ridge to hit the mat. Tony sends Ridge into the cage wall and then the other side, the third side and finally the fourth! Belly to belly suplex by Tony and another! Tony with a fisherman’s suplex, that gets two-plus.

Tony up and lies in wait, Ridge gets to his feet — Tony charges but eats a pump kick! Snowplow by Ridge gets a nearfall. Ridge is frustrated now and gets to his knees, where he starts trading blows with Tony. Up to their feet, Ridge goes for a clothesline and it looks…not great. Tony picks up Ridge — powerbomb into the wall! Spear! Cover gets two-plus!

Izzi Dame is out here with a crowbar — and Stacks blocks it before throwing it in himself. Tony and Ridge go for the crowbar, Ridge gets it and nails Tony in the gut and the back. He takes aim — clothesline to the back of the head! Cover gets thr–NO!! Tony kicks out!

Ridge is livid! He grabs the crowbar and yells at Tony, goes to swing — Tony rakes the eye! SHot with the crowbar! Fugeddaboutit! That’s it!

Winner: Tony D’Angelo (11:09)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Look, Ridge has been much better in his NXT run but he and Tony did not click here. It was a solid enough match but there were some definite timing issues and I never bought that Ridge was going to win. Decent enough but far from great main event, especially given the stakes, and the spectacle of the cage didn’t make up for it.

Post-match, Ridge nails Stacks. He leaps out of the ring and Stacks and Luca beat him to the back. Izzi and Adriana tend to Tony — and Shawn Spears and company are here! Rizzo holds the door shut, Izzy has the crowbar. She nails Tony! Spears and his goons enter the ring and Izzi chokeslams Rizzo! The cage door is chained shut and Tony stars off at Spears’ group. Jenson and the other guy beat on Tony and waffles him with the chair! Tony is held as Spears gets up top, Tony is put on his shoulders.

Luca and Stacks are back but stock on the outside — DVD OFF THE TOP! Spears’ alliance stands over Tony as we come to an end.

* We get a montage video for NXT Vengeance Day’s history to hype Saturday’s show. Oh and we get a final tease of the new stable.

And with that, we’re done for the night!