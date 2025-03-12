Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 3.11.25  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, and NXT Roadblock has arrived! Tonight’s show is a big one as NXT Women’s Champion Giulia and NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer go title for title in a highly-anticipated clash, while Oba Femi defends the NXT Championship against TNA’s Moose. In addition, The Hardys defend their TNA World Tag Team Championships against Fraxiom while Jordynne Grace takes on Roxanne Perez. And Je’Von Evans will take on Ethan Page in a New York Street Fight. That’s a lot of potentially great matches, setting us up for a very exciting episode.

Here at Thomas HQ, my movie-watching was a touch light for another week. I watched 2024’s Starve Acre on Shudder, which was a very slow burn but which had some strong performances and great folk horror vibes. I also got a couple 2025 documentary watches in with George A. Romero’s Resident Evil and Netflix’s Chaos: The Manson Murders, the former of which was solid if undercut by its narration and the latter of which was a disappointment for me. The new Zachary Levi faith-based drama The Unbreakable Boy was decent enough watching, and my sole Hammer watch for the week was fun in 1962’s The Phantom of the Opera, which is hardly the most memorable version of that story but featured pretty decent work from the cast.

Finally, I watched the 1906 Georges Meilies short The Witch — fun but not his best — and did a rewatch of one of my 2024 favorites in I Saw the TV Glow for future discussion on the Final Ghouls of Horror podcast. Speaking of which, episode two is out in which Holly, L. and I talk about the 1974 classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and you can listen to it below or wherever you listen to podcasts, including YouTube.

On the TV side, I was a bit busier as I continue to stay caught up on the excellent season three of Yellowjackets. I also enjoyed the hell out of the first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again, watched another fun episode of Sailor Moon, raged my way through American Murder: Gabby Petito on Netflix and was underwhelmed by the service’s The Search For Instagram’s Worst Con Artist docuseries, which I watched before jumping into Apple Cider Vinegar which dramatizes the same story. The first episode of the narrative show was pretty good all in all.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s kids is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* TUDUM.

* We’re LIVE in The Theater at Madison Square Garden! And we’re kicking off with Oba Femi WALKING backstage, while Moose WALKS into the venue earlier. Also, Stephanie Vaguer arrives as does Giulia.

* It’s the TNA Tag Team Titles to kick things off!

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match

The Hardys vs. Fraxiom

Matt and Axiom kick us off and lock up. Matt with a wristlock, Axiom goes under and locks in a front chancery into a waistlock. Matt backs Axiom into the corner and hits a back elbow, then slams Axiom into the turnbuckles in succession to the ground. He pulls Axiom into a sitdown powerbomb for two and then tags in Jeff. Matt catapults Axiom into the middle rope, Jeff with a legdrop for two.

Snapmare and dropkick to the back by Jeff, Matt tags in and Axiom into the ropes, double kick to the gut, jawbreaker and clothesline combo for another two. Headlock by Matt, Axiom escapes and reverses, he’s shot into the ropes and Frazer tags in, kick succession and they send Matt and then an incoming Jeff to the outside. Frazer dives onto them! Axiom follows! Frazer dives AGAIN! Axiom with a springboard moonsault off the top onto Matt and Jeff as we go to break.

We’re back as Matt gets a back elbow on Frazer and a neckbreaker. Matt gets the hot tag, Axiom in and gets taken out. Jeff with an inverted atomic drop and legdrop down low, he tosses Frazer to the outside — but Axiom goes for the armbar! Jeff turns it into a pin for two and hits a front sitout suplex for two before Frazer breaks it up. Frazer tosses an incoming Matt and dives — but Matt caught him and hit a Side Effect on the floor!

Jeff with an elbow to Axiom’s back and signals — Twist of Fate, but Axiom counters into a sleeper. Matt gets a tag, they hit the Plot Twist for the nearfall! Matt tears off the shirt, points and signals the delete. Twist of Fate — countered and Matt shoved into Jeff! Axiom kicks Matt and then goes up top — Spanish Fly on Jeff! Phoenix Splash! One, two — but Matt dives on Axiom and they collide into the pinfall to break it up.

Matt with a back suplex, Frazer takes him out but Jeff takes out Frazer. Up top — Whisper in the WInd to both of Fraxiom! Twist of Fate for a nearfall on Frazer! Both men slow to get up, no partners to tag — Jeff pulls FGrazer to his feet and hit hits an enzuigiri. Axiom tags in, Frazer leaps off the top but is caught. Axiom with a backslide for two, he nails Jeff, Frazer tags in and grabs Jeff — Jeff throws Frazer into the High Low! Twist of Fate by Matt! Jeff goes up — SWANTON! That’s it!

Winner: The Hardys (12:07)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: You get the Hardys in there with the right team and they can still go, clearly. The crowd was SUPER hot for this and the match delivered what they needed to kick off this show.

* Jadia is backstage and talks about watching the main event tonight and how she’s got next. She’s talking to Mickie James who says she tells her WWE LFG people that she can sit around and wait for their opportunity. And she knows Jaida doesn’t wait. She takes and makes no apology. Mickie says Jaida belongs at the top and she has to make her shot, especially at Stand & Deliver season. Jaida says real recognizes real and Mickie has her locked in.

* Stacks tells Luca and Rizzo that it’s his fault Tony lost the title last week because he lost his temper. Tony D comes in and says emotion is a sign of weakness and they’re the best when they have a game plan. Stacks has a plan — six man tag match next week and Ava has approved it. Tony asks where he figures in it and Stacks says he dropped the ball. Tony says Stacks didn’t cost him the match, but he’ll co-sign on next week’s bout.

Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez

They charge to start but Roxy ducks to the outside. Grace chases, she blocks shots as she enters the ring and claps Roxy’s ears. She flip slams Roxy and unleashes mounted punches, cover gets two. Grace stomps Roxy against the ropes for four, then knocks her to the floor. Grace takes aim, goes through the ropes but is caught by the legs and pulled to the floor. Roxy catches Grace on the steps and stomps her knee, then enters the ring and Grace takes an eight-count to get in.

Roxy hits a series of mounted punches and then comes off the ropes for a charging uppercut. Side Russian legsweep for two, then she slams Grace’s head into the mat and goes for a stump puller. Roxy works both knees over and rolls Grace up for two — Grace counters into a sleeper! But Roxy goes for the knee to break it.

Roxy charges at Grace in the corner but is caught for a slam — Grace leaps but her knee gets caught on the second rope! Roxy takes over and tries to wrap Grace’s knee around the bottom turnbuckle — leaping stomp to the knee! And we’re off to break.

We’re back as Grace slams Roxy down after being in trouble for most of the commercial break. Both are up and trade blows, Roxy with a kick to the gut but Grace with a bodyslam. Roxy is back up with a chop and gets slammed again. She goes for a third but Roxy slides down, comes off the ropes for a jackknife pin — Grace turns it around and pulls Grace into a powerbomb for two!

Grace pulls Roxy up and throws her into the corner, putting her on the top. Roxy slams her headfirst into the corner though, high crossbody — caught by Grace! She tries to stand but her knee gives out — a slap and she stands! Grace on her shoulder and throws her off but Roxy gets her feet under her. Rana off the ropes to a kneeling Grace! Perez up top, FROG SPLASH! Cover gets two-plus — and Roxy into the crossface! She fishhooks Grace and bends the leg — but Grace counters to roll her into a pin for two! They reverse moves, Pop Rocks countered, backslide by Roxy for two — and Grace with a backfist! Rolling DVD and a Juggernaut Driver for three!

Winner: Jordynne Grace (11:27)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Fine match between these two that gets Grace her win back and gives her momentum in NXT via a big win. There were a couple rough edges but nothing too distracting.

* Moose WALKS backstage. Oba Femi also WALKS — and turns to stare at THE UNDERTAKER! The American Badass looks at Femi and says he’s been watching him for a while now, and he’s impressed. He doesn’t need to tell Oba how important the match is, but he will say to go out there and defend his yard. Fistbumps and Femi is off.

* We get a video recapping Eddy Thorpe’s demand for an NXT Underground match with Trick Williams, which happens next week. Earlier today, Trick cuts a promo saying Eddy things the Underground is his match but fuck that. It’s time for him to get back on top.

NXT Championship Match

Oba Femi vs. Moose

Femi and Moose stare off after the bell rings and then circle and lock up. They push against each other, with Femi eventually backed into the ropes. Break but Moose with a forearm and then he goes for a chop in the corner — Oba blocks it and puts Moose in the corner for his own chop! Shoulder thrusts in the corner, Femi then goes into the ropes and knocks Moose down. He showboats but Moose is up and clotheslines the champion to the outside. Moose onto the apron — and Oba slaps him down from the floor!

Femi up to the apron but Moose with a big boot sending Oba to the floor. Moose charges — Oba catches him and hits a uranage onto the apron as we go to break.

We’re back and Moose has Oba in a chinlock, but Oba gets back to his feet and backs Moose into the corner a couple of times. Moose with a side headlock — and Oba picks him up and tosses him across the ring! FALL FROM GRACE! But Moose ends up out of the ring on the floor so no pin attempt. Oba heads out and grabs Moose, but Moose reverses an Irish whip and sends Oba into the ring steps.

Moose tosses Femi into the ring and follows, he charges in for an uppercutand backs up — Femi follows for an uppercut! But Moose with a big boot and runs up the top — Oba takes him out! DVD gets a nearfall!

Femi grabs Moose and picks him up — suplex but Moose floats over and throws Femi shoulder-first into the ringpost. Femi put up top, big chop to Oba and Moose climbs — SUPERPLEX! But Oba fires RIGHT back with a suplex! Both men down!

Oba and Moose trade blocks on their way to their feet, Oba hits some big shots and hits a clothesline, but Moose fires back with a pump kick — but Oba is still up! MASSIVE lariat! He takes aim — Fall From Grace countered into a powerbomb! Nearfall for Moose! Moose goes for another powerbomb but Femi counters and gets Moose on his shoulder — GORILLA PRESS SLAM to the floor! The ref counts gets to nine — Moose gets in right at the last second!

Oba goozles Moose, who goozles back and they’re trading blows! Femi sends Moose over the top with a clothesline, Moose sends Oba into the ring post — CHOKE SLAM into the commentary booth! Moose throws Oba into the ring and follows — he takes aim, SPEAR! Cover gets two and a half!

Moose lays in mounted punches and lies in wait again — he charges RIGHT INTO A FALL FROM GRACE! That’s it!

Winner: Oba Femi (13:36)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Two meaty mean slapping meat right here, to paraphrase the great Big E. Just a great big man match. I never thought Oba wasn’t gonna win, but they made Moose look great.

* Over the weekend, Zaria posted a video on TikTok about how with Sol having a match next week they are doing things Zaria’s way. That includes smashing plats with bats and hammers, beating up on tires, axe throwing and more. I like this odd couple team, but this wasn’t nearly as entertaining as I think NXT thought.

* Fallon asks Ava where her rematch for the title is. Ricky Saints walks in and asks why everyone’s so angry? Jacy says Ridge was right and Ricky says he doesn’t belong here, then leaves. Ricky wants to nip that trend in the bud with Ridge. Ava says a match will take place next week. Ethan Page walks in and says NXT doesn’t like outsiders like Saints, then walks to the ring.

New York Street Fight

Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans

Page with a charging kick to start and lays in a punch — back elbow off the ropes by Page, but Evans with a Thez press and mounted punches. Evans ducks a punch and kicks Page to the outside, then dives on him and sends him out to the seats. He’s back in the ringside area and Evans sends Page flying into the ringsteps, then pays in repeated punches.

Evans grabs a chair and swings — Page moves and decks Evans, then sends him into the ringsteps knee-first. Page puts the chair in the ring and grabs Evans, rolling him in and grabbing a couple more chairs to toss into the ring. He comes in and waffles Evans across the back with one chair, then sets another into the corner — but he turns into a chair to the gut. Chairs to the back of Page! Evans sets up the chair and grabs Page back suplex blocked, Page whips Evans to the chair but Evans stops with a baseball slide! Page charges in but stops short of the chair — and Evans dropkicks him into it! Rana sends Page into the set up chair for a nearfall.

Evans to the floor and he gets the table from under the ring! He slides it in and sets it up in the corner. But Page catches him — Evans goes up and over with a roll-up for two. Chop by Page, Evans comes back with a superkick. Evans ducks a roundhouse, they kick each other then go for chair swings. Evans with a powerbomb onto the chair for two.

Evans re-sets the table up and sets up a couple of chairs, then climbs onto the chairs — he’s going for a powerbomb! Page counters and puts Evans on the top — he flips Evans through the chairs for a nearfall! Page pulls Evans into a powerslam THROUGH the table, cover gets two-plus as we go to break.

We’re back as Evans hits a springboard forearm to Page. He goes for a springboard again but Page with a big shot to the jaw! Ego’s Edge but it only gets a nearfall! Page tells Je’Von to stay down but Evans fires back with a shot! He batters Page with punches and nails him hard to send Page to the floor! Page sent into the guardrail and over the ringsteps! Page in the ring, he has a chair but Evans ducks it and bounces off the ropes for a kick into the chair! LEAPING CUTTER THROUGH A TABLE TO THE FLOOR!

Both men are slow to get up, Evans grabs Page and tosses him to the booth. Evans into the ring, he DIVES HIGH and puts Page across the booth! Page is put back in the ring, Evans goes up — Middle Of The Road! Cover gets thre-NO! Page kicks out!

Evans grabs a chair and wraps it around Page’s head!He goes for the stomp but Page escapes, throws the chair into Evans’ head! Twisted Grin — but Evans ducks it! Cutter onto the chair! Springboard Cutter with the chair wrapped around Page’s head! That gets it!

Winner: Je’Von Evans (14:42)

Rating: *** 3/4

Thoughts: That was a damned good street fight that delivered some wild spots and ended with a major finish. Nice to see Evans pick up the win to end the feud hopefully.

The lights go out, and the Mystery Four are coming to the ring! They assault Evans and beat him down, then toss him into a double powerbomb. Sure.

* Brooks Jenson says that he’s ready to take on the world thanks to Shawn Spears. Niko Vance says they reshaped NXT and Izzi Dame says The Culling has been born to rise to the Zenith of NXT. They ask Spears how it feels to taste gold for the first time and he says it’s exhilarating. But they’re not done and next week the other three will take the D’Angelo Family’s heart.

* Sarah Schrieber is with Eddy Thorpe and asks him about the NXT Underground match next week. He says he saw the video and Trick is motivated? Trick has no idea what he’s getting into. Eddy says he’s the Underground king and Trick doesn’t like getting hit. He knows Trick wants to hold the NXT Title but Trick is going to choke just like the Knicks.

Trick comes up from behind and attacks! He throws Eddy into the ringside area and slams him repeatedly into the commentary booth, throws him in the ring and takes him down. Mounted punches, and Trick then clotheslines Eddy over the top where officials keep him from charging back in.

Set For Next Week:

– The D’Angelo Family vs. The Culling

– Ricky Saints vs. Ridge Holland

– WWE Women’s US Title Match: Chelsea Green vs. Sol Ruca

* Giulia WALKS backstage. Stephanie Vaquer also WALKS.

Title vs. Title Match

Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Handshake to start and they back up, then go in to lock up. Giulia gets Vaquer against the ropes and gets a clean break. She swings, Vaquer ducks and Vaquer lays in strikes but gets sent into the ropes for a shot from Giulia. Giulia pulls up Vaquer onto her shoulder, Vaquer with an SVB but Giulia slides off and they stare off.

Vaquer with a kick to the gut, Giulia with a waistlock but gets tossed in an armflip. Into the ropes, Giulia with a backslide for two and Vaquer locks in a leglock. Giulia rolls and they both fall to the floor. Giulia with a shot, Vaquer answers, they trade shots and get into the ring before the 10-count. Giulia with a shot to Vaquer from the apron and goes up top — she leaps for a missile dropkick to Stephanie!

Vaquer gets up and manages to get a headscissors on Giulia, sending her over the top to the floor and then leaps on her as we go to break.

We’re back as Vaquer hits Giulia with Eat Defeat and then a clothesline in the corner. She backs up and charges in for Meteora, then gets her headscissor headslams into the mat for a full 10-count! Cover gets two-plus!

Vaquer goes up top but Giulia is up and stops her, then climbs — DOUBLE UNDERHOOK SUPERPLEX! Both women are down! Giulia is up first but Vaquer ducks a shut, hits a back kick but Giulia with a side suplex. She pulls Vaquer up for a spinning driver for two-plus. Giulia goes for a bodyslam but Vaquer blocks it so Giulia with a shot to the back. She charges in, Vaquer moves, hits a shot to Giulia — dragon screw out of the corner! Vaquer goes for the SVB and hits it — two-plus!

Vaquer up top — SPINAL TAP COUNTERED INTO A TRIANGLE CHOKE! Vaquer escapes but Giulia right into the Rings of Saturn! Vaquer gets her toe on the ropes, Giulia pulls her back — roll-0up by Vaquer for two, and Giulai with the Arrivederci Knee for a nearfall! Northern Lights Bomb but Vaquer rolls through, superkicks and another SVB! A third! Cover gets three!

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer (11:23)

Rating: *** 3/4

Thoughts: Fantastic work by both women in this banger of a main event. They both went all-out and delivered as good a match as you can in eleven minutes. Stellar main event.

Vaquer poses with the titles and gets confetti…and with that, we’re done for the night!