Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 6.14.22  

Hey there NXT folks! We’re back for another episode of WWE NXT. Jeremy Thomas here, ready as usual to recap and review this week’s show and tonight we have a six-woman tag team match as Roxanne Pereze, Cora Jade, and Indi Hartwell take on Toxic Attraction. We also have the Creed Brothers defending their newly-won NXT Tag Team Championships against Edris Enofé and Malik Blade, while Xyonn Quinn is set to battle Wes Lee at last. We’ll also likely have more on the plans for Bron Breakker’s next opponent and what’s next for Apollo Crews after he returned to the brand last week.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re starting off with the NXT Tag Team Championship match.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

The Creed Brothers vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Brutus starts off with XXXX and pushes him into the ropes, but Blade goes up and over for a sunset flip for two. Another pin attempt by Blade and Brutus with a waistlock right after. He rolls around with Blade and they get to their feet, Blade goes underneath but gets run over by Brutus! Shoulder to the gut, Julius tags in and Blade leaps over him, comes off the ropes and gets knocked down.

Armdrags by Blade into a wristlock, he taks in Enofe who sends Julies into the corner, Blade trips him and Enofe with a kick for two. Sunset flip for two, and Enfore locks in a bodyscissors neck submission. Julius pushes Enofe’s shoulders to the mat for two and takes control, Brutus tagged in and gets gutwrench slammed onto Enofe for two.

Front facelock by Brutus to wear Enofe down. Enofe tries to fight out but Brutus locks it back in and cinches in. Enofe with an inside cradle but the shoulders aren’t down. Brutus right back up into the front facelock again. Enofe hits a Northern Lights suplex for two!

Blade tags back in but gets run over by Brutus. Julius tags in and hits a knee to the side, cover for one. Brutus tags in and we get more knee rolls from both Creeds, Brutus covers for two. Julius tags back in and gets judo thrown into Blade, who escapes some of it. He goes for the tag, Julius holds him but he turns it around and Enofe tags in. Julius off the ropes, he leaps over a knee lift. Blade out of the ring, Enofe with a big dropkick and runs in but gets sent over the ropes! Blade in but gets sent to the outside two as we go to PIP break.

We’re back with Enofe in a chinlock by Brutus. Enofe fights to his feet and gets free, he hits a big knee to the side of Brutus’ head. Blade in and they take Brutus down, cover for two. Blade manages to pick Brutus up for a back suplex, Enofe tags in and goes up top: diving elbow drop and cover for two until Julius breaks it up.

The rest of Diamond Mine are watching backstage as Enofe pounds on Brutus. He lays in double axehandles to the back, but Brutus picks him up and drops him in a back suplex. Julius tags in and lays into Enofe, he grabs a charging Blade for a belly-to-belly. He picks Blade up for a delayed gutwrench suplex! Blade takes over though, he hits dropkicks on Julius and hits a diving clothesline into the ropes. Up top, he goes for a crossbody but gets caught! Brutus tags in, Julius plants Blade, falling clothesline finishes it.

Winner: The Creed Brothers (13:57)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: GREAT start to the show. I would complain about the barely-above enhancement talent challengers getting so much offense but this will play into the Diamond Mine tensions and elevates Blade and Enofe. I have zero complaints.

Afterward, we get a show of respect from the champions.

* Cora and Roxanne are joking around backstage when Indi talks about how she used to have a best friend and love of her life. She says she’s an old wily veteran and gives them advice. Cora and Roxanne pick her up and say they all have one thing in common: they despise Toxic Attraction and they need the Indi from last week. Indi is sufficiently pumped up.

* We get a vignette of Apollo Crews writing in a journal at a diner about his achievements in WWE but how he would hear those letters “NXT” in his head. He continues on when some dude complains about his food. In his imagination he walks over and asks if they have a problem, and when the guy stands up he gets his head slammed down on the table. We go back to reality and the whole thing…goes the exact same way as the dream? Okay.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

This is a rematch of their NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament finals match. Henley charges at the break and Stratton escapes into the ropes, then takes the advantage and smacks Henley. Henley with a BIG right hand, mounted punches and a diving punch. She goes to do the slide out uppercut and Stratton pulls the apron to get her caught in the ropes, and takes over from there. Stratton tosses Henley in the ring and hits a slingshot senton for two.

Stratton with a back bending legscissors submission that is…certainly an image. Henley turns it into a pin for two, Stratton back up and gets decked. She knocks Stratton down and gets sent into the ropes, facebuster. Henley with a splash in the corner and comes off the ropes but eats a kneelift. Double footstomp by Stratton for two.

Stratton trash talks Henley but gets kicked into the corner. Henley charges but gets picked up for a Samoan drop. Here comes Wendy Choo on a hippity-hop and she throws confetti in Stratton, Henley with the cover for three.

Winner: Fallon Henley (3:07)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Okay match until the dumb-ass finish. That wasn’t a DQ why, exactly? Also had very little time given.

* Cameron Grimes is walking backstage when some guys walk up to him and say “hell of a match.” He’s not looking for sympathy. Bron says he’ll be champion, and he walks off. Duke Hudson says it isn’t a good idea to put ideas in Grimes’ heads, and crows about his win over Bron. Bron says they should have a rematch tonight, and says he’ll put the NXT Championship on the line. Duke likes the sounds of that, and Bron’s going to get the match made.

* Lash Legend says she’s done with Alba Fyre and talks about how she was a track & field star and basketball star in high school and dominated basketball in college before signing with the WNBA. Then COVID came and the WNBA shut down, so she went to WWE.

Wes Lee vs. Xyon Quinn

Lee gets a roll-up right away for two and then hits a kick, but Quinn picks him up. Lee slides down, but gets caught and picked up onto Quinn’s shoulder before being strung out on the ropes and nailed. He leaps off the ropes in a slingshot attempt, comes off the ropes but runs into Quinn’s body block. Quinn stomps down on Lee and holds it, Lee is fighting his way free but gets picked up and thrown to the mat.

Quinn lies in wait and charges in for a shoulder tackle against the ropes. He picks Lee up and back bodydrops him to the mat. Quinn charges into the corner but Lee moves and hits a flipping kick. He goes up top, spinning moonsault for the pin.

Winner: Wes Lee (2:44)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Xyon Quinn.

* Joe Gady says that the time has come to show the world what the Dyad can do. That’s next.

* We get a vingette for Nathan Frazer talking about growing up on the island of Jersey, a tiny island, and how he grew up on a beach back up. He says he used to flip off things into the sea and pretended to be WWE stars or played soccer. He had a gift for soccer, but his dream was to be in the ring. He could have made it in soccer but he needed to make it in WWE, so he took a big risk and took a chance.

The Dyad vs. Javier Bernal & Dante Chen

The Dyad stay hooded. Bernal doesn’t know what to do and he just sort of stands until Dyad 1 leaps in with a high knee. Bernal takes over with a dropkick and splash, Chen comes in for a splash. Drop toe-hold elbow drop combo, cover for two.

Dyad 1 takes over and drops Chen with a knee, he tags in Dyad 2. They manhandle Chen until Dyad 2 slams his head right into the middle turnbuckle. Big fist from Dyad 2 and another, sending Chen to the mat. Short-arm body check by Dyad 2 and another. Dyad 1 tags in and Dyad 2 holds Chen for a series of shots from Dyad 1. Dyad 1 with a front facelock, which into the ropes and charge but Chen gets a boot up. Dyad 2 tags in and stops Chen, but Bernal gets the tag anyway.

Bernal with a series of kicks and a dropkick, inverted Atomic drop and Russian legsweep, clothseline off the ropes. He goes for a tornado DDT but Dyad 2 tosses him off. Dyad 2 tags in and knocks Chen off the apron with a knee. Front facelock into an elevated DDT, cover for three.

Winner: The Dyad (3:51)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: The Dyad were inhibited by those stupid hoods and this was essentially a squash match. It was what it was.

After the match, Gacy says the Dyad have taken the next steps in their progression and not to blame then for wanting to belong to something. He says the NXT Universe’s negativity has made them feel inferior when they’re supposed to be superior. And they’re not alone; he knows more people feel the same. Gacy says there’s a schism between NXT 2.0 and them and it will continue until people buy into their message.

* Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon are talking with Sanga when Xyon Quinn walks by. Sanga talks some trash and Quinn threatens him. Sanga stands up, Quinn walks off and Sanga says he has his next opponent.

* Nikkita Lyons says her leg injury knocking her out of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament was disheartening, but she’s training for her debut and will be back soon.

* Tony D’Angelo is out with Stacks, Two Dimes, and Legado to promote his two hoods. Tony starts and talks about when he first met Two Dimes at Nick Mancini’s birthday part. And Stacks, he met when they were six and he remembers like it was yesterday when he picked the right horse in the Kentucky Derby. He says since he made the phone call for the two to come down, they’ve sacrificed like family and stepped up big. We get a recap of the six-man tag match from NXT In Your House.

Tony says he’s proud of them and they’ve given everything to the family. He is promoting them to soldiers of the family. This is awkward as fuck knowing Two Dimes is gone from the company. He says since business has been booming, he has a sign of appreciation for them in expensive watches. Tony tells Two Dimes to go get a steak dinner and something nice. Meanwhile, he wants Stacks to take Marie somewhere nice. Legado is watching this curiously.

Tony says as for Santos, Legado don’t follow him anymore. They follow Tony. Tony says they have a code in omerta, a code of silence and action. You never rat on your friends and you always keep your mouth shut. He makes Joaguin and Cruz shake his hand. Santos takes his shades off, stares at Tony, and angrily shakes his hand. Tony says he has the strongest family in all of NXT, and it’s time that he has the title of the Don and a title around his waist. The title of a champion in NXT.

And here comes Carmelo and Trick! Carmelo says he knows he didn’t hear Tony about his A championship and being the Don of NXT is going to his head. Tony says Melo’s been warned to stay out of his business or else. Interrupting him was a bad move and Melo and his title are his business. He says as great as Melo thinks he is, he’s not the Don of NXT. He calls the shots and Tony vs. Melo for the NXT North American Championship is a done deal next week. Stacks says they look ready for something tonight and want to soften them up. Tony asks what Melo says, and Melo says he doesn’t call the shots; he makes them. And those two are an easy layin. Trick says they’ll make spare change out of them.

* Duke Hudson WALKS backstage. And so does BRON. The title match is next.

* Mandy Rose says Roxanne enters the big leagues tonight, but that after their match she’ll be begging to give her title back. Jacy says misery loves company and in Roxanne and Cora’s chance it’s like failure loves company. Gigi says Indi needs those friends and would be friends with a plant if she could.

NXT Championship Match

Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson

Hudson attacks before the bell, but Bron is fired up and attacks as soon as the bell rings. He comes off the ropes and catches a leaping Duke into a powerslam. BIG SPEAR! Bron picks Hudson up, POWERSLAM.

Winner: Bron Breakker (0:43)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Duke Hudson.

After the match, CAMERON GRIMES is coming out! Grimes calls out Bron and says he wanted to finish the conversation they started. He says since Bron took this place by storm, they haven’t had a chance to talk. He says to be honest, where he’s at in this business he doesn’t care so he’s gonna tell Bron what’s on his mind. He says all the people know if Bron didn’t have his last name, he wouldn’t have his championship. He says he respects the hell out of Bron and isn’t saying Bron ate of a silver platter, but he ate better than Grimes. He says Bron’s daddy was a legend, even had a HOF ring. And that’s his problem. Everyone knows Bron’s dad, and no one knows Grimes’. That’s fine, but it’s the problem. He gets everything because of his dad, and his own dad had to look down at his boy winning a title.

He says he respect Bron and he gets better and better every time he steps in the ring. But Bron doesn’t have his heart and he’ll put that up against anyone. He’s tired of lines and catchphrases; let’s launch the rocket and go to the moon. He challenges Bron for Great American Bash, and Bron accepts.

* Tatum Paxley is backstage on the phone when Ivy walks up. She says she’s been watching Tatum and the work she’s putting in, and tells her to keep it up. Strong and Kemp walk up and mock her for it, and the Creeds walk in. Strong tells them that their handshakes to Enofe and Blade was nothing. Julius says they got Strong and Damon a match for next week. Strong tries to beg off because of his ankle but eventually is intimidated into accepting.

* Up next: Giovanni Vinci.

* We get a montage of NXT’s return to the road.

* McKenzie is backstage with Von Wagner and his crew. Stone rants about Brooks Jensen’s help in Josh Briggs’ win over Wagner and apparently everyone is banned from ringside for the match next week.

Giovanni Vinci vs. Guru Raaj

Lockup to start, armdrag into an elbowlock by Vinci. Vinci controls Raaj and they go into some counterwrestling, Vinci with a double shot to the gut and a headlock takedown. Raaj tries to fight out but gets knocked down. He goes for a slam, Raaj slips out and Vinci runs him over off the ropes.

Kick to the head of Raaj and another. He slaps Raaj, who strikes back. Raaj back bodydropped, he hits a dropkick and Vinci no-sells it. BIG chop from Vinci, who comes off the ropes with a springboard crossbody. Chop in the corner, and another and a third. Four! He throws Raaj across the ring and charges, catches Raaj’s boot, short-arm clothesline and big elevated powerbomb for three.

Winner: Giovanni Vinci (2:54)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Juru Raaj. Fine squash match for Vinci.

* McKenzie asks Solo about his actions last week and he says it feels good to call his shots but he’s not done. He wants the NA Championship. Waller walks in and says he’s heard it so many times and says he rode his tag partner Apollo Crews to victory. Solo says next week let’s spin it for real and see what happens. Waller doesn’t get it, so Solo spells it out: a match next week.

* Edris tells Malik that we win some and lose some, and they should go to the club. Cameron Grimes walks up and asks them what happened out there. He says they lost a championship match and questions if they’ll get another opportunity. He says they’ve been busted their asses and they may not get another shot. They think it’s just okay to leave before the show is over? He says the problem is they have all the athleticism in the world and look like a freaking statue, but they’re not hungry. He doesn’t want them to waste their talent, because Grimes doesn’t waste his.

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Two Dimes & Stacks



Dimes and Trick start off, Trick sweeps Dimes’ leg but Dimes catches him and drags him over. Stacks tags in and gets a chop, he tags Melo off the ropes and Melo takes out Stacks. He lays in the strikes and showboats, then goes to springboard off the ropes but Tony distratcs him and Stacks knocks him to the outside. Stacks throws Melo into the steps and rolls him in, cover for two.

STacks grabs Melo and tags in Dimes, then sets Melo in the Tree of Woe. Stomps to Melo in quick tags, Stacks nails Melo. Melo strikes back, Stacks sends him into the corner and he takes out Stacks! But Dimes tags in and stops him from making the tag. Dimes with a submission, he grabs Melo and brings him over to tag in Stacks. They go for Demolition Destruction, Melo dodges! He tacks in Trick, who comes in hot and lays out Dimes and sends him outside. Big kick to Stacks.

Del Toro goes to springboard splash on Tony’s orders, but Trick moves and Stacks is taken out! Melo tags in, Rocker Dropped, and pin.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams (4:22)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: As good as a match of this length could probably be. It wasn’t amazing but it sold the angle.

After the match, Tony is livid but Santos is amused as shit.

* The main event is next!

* Tony says Legado’s job was to help Stacks and Two Dimes. He tells them that Santos isn’t their boss and next time they need to be better. Next time is next week in the North American Title match.

Set For Next Week:

– NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D’Angelo

– Alba Fyre vs. Lash Legend

– Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa

Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez & Indi Hartwell vs. Toxic Attraction

Cora and Mandy start it off, locking up and going to the ropes. Mandy breaks at two, and Cora charges but Mandy goes intot he ropes to stop it. Mandy tags in Jacy and she smacks Cora, then locks in a headlock. Shot into the ropes, she runs Cora over. Jade with a takedown off the ropes and cover for one, Jacy with an immediate neckbreaker for two.

Jawbreaker by Cora and she nails Jacy, then hits an armdrag on a charging Mandy. Indi tags in, she snaps the arm of Mandy over her shoulder and locks in a wristlock, countered by Mandy. They go into counterwrestling, Mandy backs Indi into the ropes but gets sent into the ropes on the other side into a sidewalk slam. Cover for two and Mandy bails. TA have a meeting outside and slide in, we have all six in the ring and TA get knocked down and out of the ring as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as things turn around for Toxic Attraction, with Jacy in control of Roxy. Roxy escapes and hits an armdrag. Jacy with a pin attempt for two, Roxy reverses into her own but Jacy with a senton for two. Jacy smacks Roxy in the head and gets her on her shoulders, but Roxy escapes and they start trading slaps and now strikes. Jacy sends Roxey into the ropes but Roxy counters with a knee. Indi and Mandy in now and Indi runs Mandy over a couple of times, hits a big shot to the head and covers for two.

Euro uppercut by Indi, Cora tags in and eats an elbow from Mandy. Cora off the ropes, rana to Mandy! Springboard double stomp, cover for two. Big knee from Cora, she comes off the ropes but Dolan gets involved. Cora takes out Gigi and Jacy, she turns around and nails Mandy. Cora off the ropes, spinebuster by Mandy for two.

Mandy take sin Jacy and they lay into Cora, snapmare and a kick to the back by Jacy. She showboats and Cora fires back, but gets cut off and suplexed, cover for a nearfall. Jacy shoves Corad intot he corner, Gigi in and Cora whipped into a big kick, Gigi covers for two. Gigi lays in standing punches and sends Cora into the corner, Mandy tagged in and she beats on Cora in the corner. Cora fights out, rolls up Mandy for two, they hit a double clothesline.

Cora crawls for the tag, but Jacy distracts the ref and the tag is missed. Mandy pulls Cora into the corner, they beat on Cora and Gigi tags in and bends Cora into a submission.Cora manages to fight free into a cover for two, but she gets cut off. Gigi knocks Indi off the apron but Roxy comes in, she takes out Gigi and knocks TA off the apron. Splash on Gigi in the corner, Russian legsweep, cover for three and Jacy breaks it up. It’s chaos, Indi sends Mandy to the outside and knocks Jacy off the apron. Mandy pulls Indi out of the ring, Roxy kicks Gigi in the head, Cora off the top for a senton, Roxy tags in and covers for three.

Winner: Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez & Indi Hartwell (13:49)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Perfectly find main event match, the right team won to set up some title matches. Not great but decently good.

And with that, we’re done for the night!