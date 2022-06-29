Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 6.28.22  

What’s up, NXT peeps? It’s Tuesday evening, and we all know what that means: time for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and I hope you guys are all keeping cool in the June heat as we head into the go-home show before next week’s Great American Bash. Tonight’s WWE NXT features a tag team bout as Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez battle Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for a shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. In addition, Sanga will battle Xyon Quinn and Indi Hartwell takes on Kiana James. Ikemen Jiro looks to be Giovanni Vinci’s latest win as he continues his run that began last week, and we’ll see Cameron Grimes and Bron Breakker go face to face ahead of their match next week.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and starting with the #1 contender’s match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships #1 Contender’s Match

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez

Toxic Attraction is watching from the Toxic Lough as Cora and Kayden start out. Lockup, they jockey for position against the ropes and break. Lockup into some counterwrestling, Kayden with a waistlock and takedown, followed by some showboating. Armdrag to Cora and a big open-handed chop to the chest, and they start trading chops. Carter goes up onto the ropes and tags in Katana, takedown and a splash for two.

Katana thrown into the ropes but leaps over Cora and catches her with a shot. They go into the ropes for some back and forth, Cora with a kick and she takes over, hitting an uppercut to Katana in the corner. Roxanne in, she nails Katana and hits a headscissors into rollup for one.

Roxanne with a shoulderlock now, Katana to her feet and Cora tags in. She flips Katana with an arm twist for two, then sends her into the corner. Cora in now for a shot and she puts Katana on the mat with a shoulderlock. Katana fights back, they jostle for control and Katana gets taken down with an armdrag. Irish whip, Katana holds on and gets the boot up, Kayden tags in and kicks Roxanne in the head. Backbreaker submission with repeated shots, she slams Roxanne down for two. Katana tags in for a slingshot senton and cover for two.

Roxanna pushes Katana off and catches a headscissors, flips her around and hangs her on the top rope. Cora in, double stomp to the back and dropkick from Roxanne, cover for two. Another tag, double suplex but Katana lands on her feet, Kayden comes in and Cora is cleared. Katana is dumped and Kayden takes out Roxanne. She gets dumped and Kayden & Katana stand in the ring as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Roxanne gets hung in the ropes and Katana hits a splash following a backstabber by Kayden for two. Katana tags back in and locks in a single-leg Boston Crab, talking shit to Toxic Attraction. She drags Roxy over and tags in Katana, who locks in a full crab. Roxy is struggling to get to the corner and eventually rolls Katana up for two.

Katana blocks Roxy from making the tag but Roxy kicks her off, Cora tags in hot and lays into Kayden, rana off the ropes. She takes out Katana on the apron and hits a step-up enzuigiri, cover for two. Back up and they trade shots, knocking each other down with hard shots. Copra tags in Roxy, Katana is nowhere to be found but Kayden hits a superkick! She knocks Cora off the apron and Katana is finally there, tag and they go for their finisher but Cora knocks Katana off the apron. Roxy with Pop Rocks for the win.

Winner: Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez (13:45)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Nice little opener that had its moments. I don’t love the thrown-together team AGAIN beating the one established women’s tag team NXT has, but the result was kind of a given.

* The Creeds are running through counterwrestling when Joe Gacy walks up with The Dyad and says that even if Roderick Strong doesn’t appreciate their brilliance, he does. He makes a pitch to join them and Creed says they’re not drinking the Kool-Aid and Diamond Mine is forever. Strong walks in with Kemp saying “That’s what I’m talking about” and says they’re the strongest family in NXT. Gacy says he’s sensing hostility in them with each other and says they can prove otherwise tonight.

* KcKenzie asks Jacy and Gigi about their match against Roxy and Cora next week, and they say they aren’t impressed with what they say. Mandy says that Roxy better not even think about using her contract to cash in on her, when Nikkita Lyons comes in. Nikkita says that Roxy wouldn’t have won if she hadn’t been injured and will begin her road to the title tonight. Mandy says she’s the queen of the jungle and walks off.

Giovanni Vinci vs. Ikemen Jiro

Lockup to start, Vinci with a wristlock and shove. They lockup again, Vinci with another wristlock and gets Jiro to his knees. Jiro counters into his own wristlock but gets tripped up and stepped on. Jiro kips up while Vinci showboats and lays in punches but gets German suplexed. Chops in the corner by Vinci leave Jiro twitching on the ground.

Vinci goes for a bodyslam but Jiro slips out and does some jacket-assisted punches. Irish whip reversed, Vince charges in but Jiro moves and hits a kick. Springboard splash but Vinchi dodges, goes up into the ropes and hits a Tornado DDT. Pick-up powerbomb for three.

Winner: Giovanni Vinci (2:59)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Ikemen Jiro.

After the match, Vinci says the Great American Bash doesn’t happen without him.

* We get a recap of Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs winning the NXT UK Tag Team Championships last week on NXT UK. Jensen and Briggs and Fallon Henley are heading to the ring to talk.

* McKenzie is with Melo and Trick and asks how Melo will retain his momentum. Melo says he should be asked how he became the North American Champion without even trying and lists his qualities. He says there’s an exception to every rule and Grayson Waller walks in with some stuff and asks him to sign stuff for his family. He agrees to do it since Waller helped him out last week and he says Melo is the man, then walks off.

* Briggs and Jensen are introduced by Alicia Taylor and come out to the ring with Fallon. Jensen says “Aaand New!” but Briggs says to say it again. He introduces them as the NXT UK Tag Team Champions, and Briggs says they love to find so they crossed the continent to fight the best the UK had to offer, and they had a fight on their hands but brought the fight back. USA chant from the crowd.

Briggs says that they understand that injuries are part of the game and will grant a rematch. Jensen says he remembers when Briggs said he saw potential in Jensen and teamed with him. He tells Briggs “Thank you for picking me” and they hug. Briggs says he’s so proud of Jensen, but says there’s one thing left to do now they have the Tag Team Titles — Fallon says, “Let’s drink some beer!”

Pretty Deadly come out and say that the titles were once gorgeous, made so by them but they’ve been spoiled by the grubby hands of American trailer trash. Kip says they definitely smell now, and Jensen says the only thing he smells is an Alabama ass-whipping which Kip mocks.

Elton says they don’t deserve the title and have lowered the bar for the prestige they deserve. Kip says that they’re the guys who can raise them. Briggs tells the “Zoolander twins” to shut up and says they know the lineage. There’s a lot of good teams that have held these titles — but PD ain’t one of them. Briggs says they’re fighting champions in NXT UK and here, so PD can talk or fight. Briggs then says actually, they’ll make the choice for them and attack. Kip is tossed and Elton follows with Jenson, Briggs and Henley celebrating.

* We get a vignette with Bron talking about how NXT is his life with a highlight montage, and he’ll prove every week why he earned the title.

* Kayden and Katana are pissed backstage and talking about how this happens every time. One of the women in the locker room chuckles and gets yelled at by Kayden, throws some snark and walks off.

Indi Hartwell vs. Kiana James

Idni starts with a wristlock on Kiana, countered by Kiana into one of her own. She talks some smack and gets put in a waislock, pushed into the ropes but hangs on. Kiana with a wristlock but gets armdragged over a few times. Kiana dodges a kick, goes to tag Indi out but is brought to the mat with an elbowlock. James thrown into the corner, picked up into a fireman’s carry and dropped onto the mat. James sent to the apron but she hangs Indi on the top rope. Back in now and Kiana lays into Indi, slamming her into the corner and pulling her to the mat for a two count.

Kiana with a bodyscissors now, Indi leans back for two but James kicks out. She keeps the bodyscissors on until Indi breaks it and comes off the ropes with a kick to the head. Big shots by Indi, she takes Kiana down with a Right and catches her with an uppercut, cover for two.

Indi grabs Kiana’s foot but gets kicked off, Indi with a fireman’s carry but Kiana slips out, Indi to the apron and hits a big shot, she goes for Pretty Savage but James moves. Pin and Kiana with the feet on the ropes for the cheap win.

Winner: Kiana James (3:52)

Rating: **

Thoughts: That wasn’t awful, but it wasn’t great either. Too short to mean anything and these kinds of finishes make the matches mean even less.

* Last night, Tony D is standing at the pier with Stacks as we hear a splash. Tony has Two Dimes’ jacket and watch and says Two Dimes made a move for his chair and broke his heart. He throws the watch into he river, and the phone rings. It’s Santos and joke asks if he’s talking to the new NA Champion. Tony throws his phone in the river and says he’s had it with Santos and is done with him.

* Wes Lee says he was pouring his heart out and baring his soul last week when Trick ruined it. He says Trick things that wearing his heart on his sleeve makes him soft, but it makes him strong. They’re facing off at GAB next week.

Diamond Mine vs. Joe Gacy & The Dyad

Strong and Gacy start with a lockup, Strong with a wristlock that Gacy counters into a headlock. Gacy shot into the ropes and he runs Strong over, he comes off the ropes into a waistlock takedown by Strong. Gacy gets Strong backed into the hostile corner and Dyad 1 tags in but gets judo thrown to the ground. Brutus Creed tagged in and hits a fireman’s carry takedown. Dyad 1 manages to take over and hits a right hand, but gets gutwrench suplexed. Dyad 1 with a wristlock and gets thrown to the mat, Julius tags in and gutwrenches Brutus onto him.

Brutus tags back in and they alternate knees to the side of a downed Dyad 1 until Dyad rolls out of the ring. Gacy and Dyad 2 come down for moral support and Gacy tells him to show them the new him. Dyad 1 back in and he hits a short-arm clothesline on Juilius followed by another one. He begins to wear Julius down with a chinlock, then shoves him into the hostile corner and Dyad 2 stags in for a takedown and cover for two.

Dyad 2 now grinding his forearm into the side of Juilius’ head, Juilius trips him but Dyad 2 keeps the pressure on and tags in Gacy who manhandles Julius in the corner. Dyad 1 back in and nails a shot to the side, he goes for a bodyslam but Juilius counters with an inside cradle for two. Dyad 1 with an immediate big boot. Dyad 1 goes for a front facelock but Juilius picks him into a suplex AND STANDS! Gacy and Dyad 2 in but Diamond mind stop them, triple suplex. They clear the ring and we go on PIP break.

Back from break and Brutus hits Gacy with a clothesline, but is distracted by Dyad 2 and Gacy hits a chopblock. DDT and cover gets two. Big chop by Gacy, he brings Julius into the corner and Dyad 2 tags in to take over. Whip into the corner, Brutus fights his way out but gets kicked to the mat. Dyad 1 tags in, and Gacy does as well. Dyad holds Julius as Gacy does a handstand and…talks in the corner. Sure. Gacy with a clothesline and cover for two.

Gacy with a chop and a forearm to Brutus, Brutus fights back but gets decked. Dyad 2 tags in and Brutus goes for the tag but gets stomped. Neckbreaker by Dyad 2, cover for two. Shots by Dyad 2, Dyad 1 tags in, whip into a clothesline. Dyad 1 wrenches on Julius’f ace and locks in a kneeling crossface, Brutus is able to get to his knees but gets knees. Strong knocked off the apron, Dyad 2 tags in. Brutus fights back and tags in Julius! He comes in hot, hits belly to belly suplexes on both Dyads, picks Dyad 2 up for an airplane gutwrench suplex. Julius is ready and Strong tags himself in, that leads to an argument between the two. Brutus stops Gacy from attacking and Strong argues with him too. Dyad grabs Strong, they hit their elevated DDT and that’s it.

Winner: Joe Gacy & The Dyad (13:57)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This match was inhibited largely by Dyad’s ringgear and the booking. The end angle is fine and hopefully they pull the trigger fully on the Diamond Mine breakup now, but this match was a bit disappointing on the whole.

* Melo and Trick are heading out when McKenzie asks about next week. Trick says that he’s going to beat Wes Lee next week, but McKenzie wants to ask Melo about defending the title against Grayson Waller. Waller snuck a contract into his autograph signings. Melo says to tell Waller when you play Melo you play yourself because he’s walking out still North American Title.

* The medical team announces that ALba Fyre is — Lash Legend takes over and says that Fyre is on the shelf permanently. She says Fyre found out she doesn’t just talk the talk; she walks the walk. She warns the NXT Women’s Division to stayou t of her way.

* Xyan Quinn attacks Sanga during ring introductions, and we go to break.

* Brutus is pissed as Roddy comes in and says all they had to do is listen. Brutus says they’re listening and Roddy says they’re not hearing what he says. Juilius snaps at Roddy and Strong says that he and Damon are teaching them a lesson next week with the tag straps on the line.

Sanga vs. Xyon Quinn

Bell rings at last on this and Xyon immediately escapes to the outside, waiting until Sanga is distracted to attack. He lays in some shots and staggers Sanga, comes off the ropes but Sanga doesn’t go down and instead he runs over Quinn. Headslams into the turnbuckle and a kidney shot from Sanga, who sends Quinn to the outside. Sanga goes out and tosses Quinn in, but Quinn attacks as Sanga re-enters the ring and chokes him on the ropes. He tries to snap Sanga to the ground and Sanga stands up and smacks Quinn down.

Quinn picked up by Sanga for a snake eyes into the turnbuckle, and another to a second turnbuckle. Shot to the back of Quinn and Sanga with a bodyslam. Elbowdrop but Quinn rolls away, he comes off the ropes for an elbow strike and covers for one.

Sleeperhold by Xyon in the center of the ring, Sanga almost powers out but Xyon with shots to the chest and he locks it back in. Sanga to his feet and breaks the hold but Xyon jumps back on top of the back, Sanga backs him into the turnbuckle. Now Sanga with a Million Dollar Dream, he sends Xyon into the ropes and knocks him down. Bodyslam, Sanga shouts and signals a finisher — chokeslam!

Winner: Sanga (5:07)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Big man vs. somewhat less big man match, without much story to the bout. It was exactly what you’d expect, which isn’t really a good thing.

* We get a vignette for Cameron Grimes now hyping the NXT Championship match next week with highlights.

* Wendy Choo is tossing and turning dreaming of Tiffany Stratton’s insults toward her. Then she smiles big and we see a montage of her hijinks before she wakes up refreshed and happy. She walks out of her creepy wall-less bedroom and brushes her teeth when she says Tiffany is stupid for thinking she’s stupid. She then addresses the camera saying she gets under her skin and goes for the win.

Nikkita Lyons vs. Mandy Rose

Lockup to start and Lyons throws Mandy over, pulls her to her feet and does it again. Mandy manhandled in the corner for a few before she’s backed off. Rose with a waistlock but gets tossed again. Nikkita charges in but gets kicked in the knee, Mandy goes in hard on Lyons in the corner and then talks shit before she’s kicked hard. Nikkita with shoulder lifts in the corner and a toss across the ring, corner splash and another toss and splash and toss. Mandy escapes to the outside as we go to break.

We’re back with Mandy in control but getting kicked away by Nikkita, who lays in mounted fists. Mandy turns it around and kicks hard at the back of the knee, she wrenches at the knee next until Nikkita punches her way free and mounts Rose for more shots. Mandy rolls her off and goes for her own mounted punches until Nikkita goes for an armbar. Mandy gets to the ropes to break it and kicks Nikkita, then starts talking shit.

She takes a swing, Lyons catches it and stands up, hard elbow to the jaw and a clothesline! Leaping splash in the corner and a belly to belly suplex, cover for two. Lyons picks Mandy up, puts her in the corner and sets her on the top. Up Nikkita goes, she grabs Mandy but Rose fights back and knocks her off the turnbuckle — missile dropkick! Mandy goes for the jumping knee, Nikkita dodges and lays in kicks to Rose. TA run in and attack for the DQ.

Winner: Nikkita Lyons by DQ (9:03)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This was okay, but Lyons is REALLY repetitive with her offense and it showed badly. They worked hard here and it went fine for the most part, but it wasn’t great by any means.

After the match TA attack Lyons, but Cora and Roxanne come down and break it up for the save.

* Backstage, Solo is pissed he lost to Grayson and says he got lucky. Apollo Crews talks him up and says he got magic in the ring. Xyon Quinn walks in to break up the party and Apollo sends Solo off. He asks Xyon if they’ve met and Xyon says a lot’s changed since he was last here. Xyon says he’s the perfect WWE superstar and not Crews. Crews says he’s been practicing that speech, hasn’t he? He says Quinn’s future looks so bright, but when he looks at it, it doesn’t look too good.

* We get another vignette for JD McDonaugh where he says he’s a mild-mannered guy into his inr-ring IQ is challenged. He says he’s the necessary evil needed to bring balance to NXT. Coming soon…

* Wade Barrett is in the ring to host the face to face between Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes. Grimes is out first, followed by Bron. Barrett starts but Bron says respectfully, they’ve got it and just wanna talk. Barrett leaves and Bron says he’s had the honor of defending the title against a lot of great stars, but Grimes is different. Grimes has a lot to gain but nothing to lose.

Grimes says that it may seem like he has nothing to lose, but Bron himself is the same way. If Bron loses, he goes to Raw or Smackdown and may be at SummerSlam. Grimes says he went all in and put his chips on Bron. He doesn’t have backup plan and if he doesn’t win that’s the end for him. But then, for Bron this was his backup plan because he always wanted to do football but he was rejected by the Ravens and then called his dad. And here he is.

Bron says he didn’t expect that from him and we all know what happened the last time someone wanted to bring his father into the things. It doesn’t matter what Grimes does, next week he’s going to the moon and won’t like what he finds because Bron is going to spear him in half.

Grimes says unlike the guys back on the field, every time Bron tackles him he’ll get back up. Bron says he’ll take him down and when Grimes loses he should ask his buddy Ted DiBiase what he should do next. Grimes says that Bron doesn’t have the heart and it’s genetics because neither did his dad. That’s enough, Bron picks him up but Grimes slides down. Bron charges but hits the turnbuckle hard enough to buckle it! Grimes throws Bron into the corner and the ropes come off! Medical officials say the shoulder is dislocated. Grimes says maybe he can’t beat him at 100%, but he’s not 100% now. He tells officials to make sure he’s okay and says he’ll be there next week and is going to the moon.

And with that, we’re done for the night!