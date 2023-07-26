Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 7.25.23  

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! Jeremy Thomas with you as always, and WWE is making the final push toward this weekend’s Great American Bash PPV. Tonight’s show will see Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley come to celebrate Dirty Dom’s North American Championship win, while Ripley will also take on Lyra Valkyria after Lyra made the challenge on Monday night. In addition, Cora Jade takes on Dana Brooke in a kendo stick match while Trick Melo Gang and Ilja Dragunov join forces (and try to put their differences aside) to take on Schism. And we’ll also have Gable Steveson making his decision on his future, so that’s a thing.

* We start off with a recap of Dirty Dom winning the North American Championship on last week’s NXT with the Judgment Day’s help, followed by his wins over Butch and Sami Zayn on Smackdown and Raw, respectively with Mami’s (and Mr. Money in the Bank’s) aid.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center, and out come Rhea and Dominik. Dom and Rhea get mics, and Rhea says just like she constantly says, the Judgment Day run all of WWE. She says that Balor will be new Heavyweight Champion, Priest is Senor Money in the Bank. Dom says Mami is the greatest Women’s World Champion, and Rhea says Dirty Dom is your new NXT North American Champion! She says she can see the looks on our faces, the neckbeards freaking out, the women screaming.

Dom says he finally made the Mysterio name relevant, and Rhea starts to address Lyra before a “Cut the Mullet” chant begins. She says she has a mic and can speak louder, and if Lyra wants to step to her, it’s courageous. But she wants to challenge —

Here comes Wes Lee! He says he’s not taking this anymore. He hates seeing his NA Championship in Dom’s hands. He shuts Dom up and says that for 269 days the title meant hard work and opportunity, and it made him better because he put his heart and soul into the title. And he wants his rematch.

Rhea says a new NA Champion is exactly what NXT needed. Wes says he agrees — we need a new champion, tonight.

And here comes Mustafa Ali! Ali says he has love and respect for Wes, but he has no respect for “Dum-Dum!” He says Dom stole the title from him, which is what he does. He steals catchphrases, his daddy’s 619, his other daddy’s frog splash, and Ali’s opportunity to become NA Champion. He was going to beat Wes Lee but that clown had to drop the ball.

Wes says he’ll drop Ali right now. Ali says he didn’t mean it like that and was frustrated and angry because Dom cut in line. And Wes let him because he was too stupid to listen. Wes slaps the mic out of Ali’s hand.

Dom says it’s a you guys problem and not a Dom and Mami problem. He says they can fight it out to find out who is going to the Bash. Ali swings at Dom and hits Wes, Wes tackles him! Dom and Rhea walk away as Wes and Ali argue.

* Tony D and Stacks are with McKenzie. He says he won’t forget the reaction from the fans. Stacks says they’re going to beat Gallus and reclaim the streets. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price come in and say they don’t know what streets they rule. Tony says Sunday is Sunday, but tonight they’ll see Brono and X in the ring.

* We get a recap of Lyra’s challenge to Rhea from last night. McKenzie then asks Lyra why she asked for the match. Lyra says she’s been in NXT for seven months and needs to know where she stands. Rhea is the measuring stick of NXT and now she knows she’s been watching her. Tonight, she’s going to show the world who she is.

Schism vs. Ilja Dragunov, Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

Melo starts off against Gacy, and they lock up. Gacy with a wristlock, countered into an armdrag by Melo. They trade trips and quick covers, Gacy into the ropes but gets hit with a dropkick and then a chop. Trick tags in, whip into the ropes and a dropkick by Trick. Gacy reverses an Irish whip and hits a back elbow, Flower tags in.

Trick off the ropes and gets run over, but he counters a hiptoss into a bodyslam. He pushes Rip up for an uppercut, then tags in Ilja for a short-arm chop and a senton. Ila with body shots and a whip across the ring, he runs in for a high knee and puts Rip on the group. Second rope kneedrop, back up but Rip pushes Ilja into hostile territory and Jagger is in.

Ilja fights Jagger off and hits a couple Germans, then a Constantine Special. Trick tagged back in and he lays in the strikes, whip across the ring. He charges in but Jagger catches him and runs him over. Reid nails Melo on the apron and Melo comes in hot, the ref is distracted and Dyad go four a double uplex but Melo catches him and Trick Melo take Dyad out of the ring as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Jagger is in control of Melo, who gets pushed into the ropes but hangs on and gets a kick off. He tags in Trick, who comes in hot and batters the charging Gacy. Lift slam from Trick, who clotheslines Gacy over the top as Ilja tags in and runs across the ring to knock Dyad off the apron. Ilja comes onto the floor and charges around the ring, leaping at Gacy — GACY dodges and Trick goes into the steps! Ilja is back in the ring now with Gacy, Gacy turns it around and takes down Ilja for a two-count. His mouth is busted open.

Jagger tags in and goes off on Ilja with mounted punches. Short-arm clothesline, and Fowler tags in. Ilja fights them off and hits a spin kick on Reid, he batters Flower but Reid with a kick to the head. Divide and Conquer, Gacy is going up top — and a couple guys in Schism masks trip the Dyad on the apron!

Ilja takes out Gacy, Melo tags himself in, Nothing But Net to finish it.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov, Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams (11:26)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Very solid starting match with lots of storyline going on that didn’t hurt the flow of the match. I’m assuming the Schism guys are The Creeds.

Trick is PISSED at Ilja and Melo holds him back.

* Last night, security footage caught Roxanne Perez and Blair Davenport brawling in a convenience store.

* Tiffany Stratton says she’s the epitome of a champion but she’s not going to lose to a 19 year old brat at Great American Bash. She says Thea has a lot of energy and will probably run from Florida to Texas. She says she didn’t tap out; her hand just grazed the mat and the ref didn’t see it. She says everyone thinks Thea is adorable, but attacking her to make her agree to a submission match is disgusting. After NXT GAB, she’ll still be North American Champion. Toodles!

Von Wagner vs. Javier Bernal

Javi attacks right at the bell and lays in punches, but Von brushes it off and puts him in the corner to batter him about the head and shoulders. Javi into the ropes, right into a big boot. Mounted punches by Wagner, he lies in wait and picks him up for a side lift slam for three.

Winner: Von Wagner (0:54)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Big Body Javi.

Von sees Javi down on the outside and the crowd chants for the table. Von exits the ring and pulls the top off, grabs Javi and power bombs him through the table to the crowd’s delight —

AND BRON BREAKKER SPEARS VON OUT OF NOWHERE! He beats on Von a bit and then goes under the ring for a chair. He goes to swing and — uh, misses. I guess Von moved? Officials get in the way and back Bron up, who celebrates.

* Melo walks up on Ilja and says that win is as far as they go. Ilja says he’ll take the title and they get in each other’s faces. Trick comes in pissed and asks what that was about and Ilja says collateral damage happens. Ilja heads off and Hayes tells Trick that he’s got Ilja on Sunday, and they need to act professional. Trick isn’t keen on that and leaves.

* Here comes Gable Steveson! The crowd gives him a chant, and he says thank you to everyone in NXT. He says many of us may not know who he is, but he would like to introduce himself. He’s Gable Steveson — cue “USA” chant. He’s a 2020 Olympic gold medalist and a two-tine NCAA champion. And next year in the 2024 Olympics, he could become America’s first two-time wrestling gold medalist, or go back to college and become a three-time champion. Or he could make his decision now. And that decision is —

Here comes Baron Corbin, who tells Gable to be careful what to say next because it could determine his entire future. He wants to give some advice: go back to college, or go to the Olympics. Just don’t come to NXT, or he’ll have to make Gable do something he’s never done before: fail. He says the mat will humble him and it will make him question his entire existence, to the point that he’ll come here and tell an Olympic gold medalist not to do it. He says Gable is eye to eye with a white shark, and he’s starving for blood.

Gable says Corbin just made his decision that much easier. Corbin vs. Gable at the GAB. Steveson grabs Corbin for a couple suplexes and Corbin goes out of the ring, where he’s held back by officials and says the match is on.

* Backstage Dom asks Rhea if it was a smart move to do a triple threat. Rhea says Mami’s always right and always on top, just like she will be against Lyra. She grabs her title and says she’ll be right back.

Kendo Stick Match

Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade

Dana attacks Cora before the bell and takes her down, then rolls her in. The bell rings and Cora flees to the outside, but gets thrown against the ring steps. Dana grabs Cora’s head and slams her head-first into the apron, then throws her over the announcer’s booth.

Dana grabs the kendo stick and gets on the booth — but Cora trips her and sends her hard into the booth. Cora points and laughs, then grabs trhe stick and cracks it across Dana’s stomach.

Cora sends Dana into the apron and then smacks her across the chest with the stick. Dana rolled in, Cora tosses sticks in the ring and rolls in. Dana lunges for a stick and Cora stops her, then smacks her with the stick across the back. Bodyslam onto the sticks, then close in a chinlock with the stick. Brooke escapes and gets to her feet but is pushed back into the corner.

Cora hits her with the stick and ties her arms up in the stick, hits a running knee. She grabs Dana but Brooke manages to shake it off and puts Cora in the corner. Dana charges in but Cora dodges. Dana builds up some momentum, somersault splash but Cora with an underhook DDT for two.

Cora rolls a chair into the ring and sets it up. She puts Dana on the chair and grabs the stick, telling Kelani to watch this. She tells Dana to go back to where she belongs. Kelani on the apron, Cora charges at her. She drops off and Cora turns around — drop toe-hold into the chair! Dana waffles Cora with the chair — and Kelani has a pink kendo stick! Daaa takes it and wails on Cora. She beats Cora down in the corner with the sticks, then grabs the chair and sets it on the mat. Kendo sticks go on the chair, she grabs Cora — suplex onto the chair and kendo sticks! Dana goes up top — Swanton off the top to Cora! That finishes it.

Winner: Dana Brooke (7:42)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: This had some moments, but by and large it wasn’t great. Too many spots relying on the sticks, and some awkward transitions made for a disjointed match all in all. And Dana beating Cora is a…choice, to say the least.

* Ilja is in the locker room when Melo comes in and says that Trick isn’t angry and is going to call him out. Ilja says he knows what will happen. He values the friendship they have but if Trick challenges, he’ll answer. Melo says Trick isn’t looking for a match, and Ilja says good. If Trick challenges, Ilja will break him. And on Sunday, he’ll break Melo.

* Charlie Dempsey is tormenting a trainee when Gulak breaks it up. Gulak says these guys are built for speed, not tenacity. Damon Kemp comes in and says he’s got tenacity, and proposes they team up. Dempsey and Gulak aren’t opposed to it.

Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Bronco Nima & Lucien Price

Bronoo backs Stacks into the corner to start and gets him on the top, but Stacks kicks him and goes in on strikes. Stacks off the ropes and gets run over. Price tags in and they stomp Stacks, Price covers for one. Off the ropes with a stomp attempt, Stacks moves. He escapes a bodyslam and comes off the ropes with an elbow. Stacks tagged in, they come off the ropes with double team kicks.

Tony tackles Price down and stomps on him. He catches Price for a bodyshot, jaws with Nima and Price knocks him down. Off the ropes, Stacks flipped with a punch and Nima with a stomp. Tony gets control back, tags in Stacks and we have all four men in the ring. Stacks charges and gets cannonball hiptossed onto Prince, then Nima. He covers Nima for two and goes right into a chinlock.

Nima regans control and Price tags in, Stacks off the ropes and is picked up into a bodyslam. Nima back in and hits a bouncing rope choke on Stacks, Price with the cheap shot and a cover from Nima for two. Stacks gets a boot up on a charge and leaps onto him — and meanwhile, Axiom dives on SCRYPTS who was at commentary. SCRYPTS runs into the ring and it got chaotic, Tony D and stacks take over. Bad Bing to Price, cover for three.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks (4:59)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: It was “fine,” which is to say that it was an okay match hurt by the short amount of time and the Axiom/SCRYPTS nonsense. Tony and Stacks getting the win was obvious, not sure why you have Nima and Price lose this quickly through.

Gallus appear on the Tron and Joe tells them not to get too comfortable because it can all change in the blink of an eye. When it comes to those titles, it’s always and forever Gallus Boys on top.

* Dijak talks in a vignette about Eddy Thorpe’s NXT Underground win and getting a big head. he thought he was a title contender which is why he took Eddy out. Slow your roll, especially when he’s chasing the same title Dijak is. Eddy doesn’t want him and can’t beat him.

* Last night, Blair was doing an livestream at a convenience store when Roxy attacked her. She says “This Live is over” and they start fighting across the store. Roxy gets thrown into a stand and she comes back, slamming a cart into Blair. “Cleanup on aisle three!” She grabs boxes and beats Blair with them, then slams her head into the cooler door. Police sirens are heard and Roxy says “This is what you wanted, right? This is what everyone wanted. This is just a taste of what you’re gonna get at the Great American Bash.”

* Meta-Four is out here to run Supernova Sessions on Dar’s behalf, while Dar stares catatonic. Lash calls Dar the real Heritage Cup Champion but he’s not responsive still. Lash says Nathan Frazer can’t just call himself the Heritage Cup champion. They did some research and they say that Noam was not medically cleared to compete. So Ora stepped up, and pushed Frazer to his limits but Frazer is a snake and criminal, so he took the win and ran off with the title.

Jakara says Frazer never beat the man and Lash says they’ve found a way to fix it all. They have a great surprise: the Heritage Cup! Dar comes to life says he’s not dreaming? He’s excited and grabs the cup. Jakara calls Dar the Undisputed Heritage Cup Champion. Dar says he’s still the star player and the only real Heritage Cup Champion 00

Here comes Frazer and Dragon Lee. Frazer says he’s seeing double, and Lee says he sees two Heritage Cups, two annoying women and a man who’s too delusional to realize he’s the real champion. Dar says he never lost the champion, and Dar says just like the cup in the ring, he’s a massive fraud. Frazer says that can resolve the issue right now, and Ora says there’s two of you and four of them. Valentina and Yulisa take out Jackson and Lash, while Frazer and Lee hit stereo superkicks to send Ora and Dar out of the ring. They dive onto them and get back in the ring.

* Chase U time! Andre says they’re five days away from history and making Tiff tap out. Is she ready to train? LETS GOOOOO!

Chase says Thea started wrestling school three years ago and her parents had to drive her to shows. CHase U was excited she signed with them. We get a montage of Hail training, and Duke says he helped make her into what she is. We see Hail locking in the Kimura in training, and then running. Duke says not to doubt her because that’s when the Battle Royal happens, Gold Rush happens, and last week happens. Thea says she doesn’t need a miracle; she just needs to prove people wrong. She knows she can win and become the youngest NXT Women’s Champion in history.

* Last week, Angel followed Humberto outside after their loss and asked what was up. Humberto said they need to figure out if they’re chasing titles or women. He says he’s not doing this anymore and walks off.

Rhea Ripley vs. Lyra Valkyria

They circle to start with Rhea talking some trash. Lock up, Ripley backs Lyra into the corner and says to show her what she’s got. Lyra with a headlock, she tries the takedown but Rhea blocks it. They break off, Lyra with a waistlock but eats a back elbow. Rhea with a headlock, shot into the ropes and runs Lyra over. Rhea with a clothesline attempt, Lyra ducks and chops Rhea down before walking right over her back!

Rhea is not happy and goes for a big boot, Lyra moves and gets a rollup for one. Rhea knocks Lyra down, then grabs her and tosses her into the corner. Shoulders to the gut, followed by a knife-edge chop. Whip across the ring, Lyra up and over, she goes under Rhea’s legs and takes her down, but Rhea with a release German suplex as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Rhea sends Lyra into the ropes and hits a kidney shot. Into the ropes but Lyra manages to hook in for a backslide. Ripley flips her over, Lyra into the ropes but Lyra with a tilt-a-whirl, Rhea with a shot to Lyra and a big side slam for a nearfall.

Rhea with a Riptide attempt – Lyra counters into a sleeper! Rhea backs Lyra into the corner and flips her over. Lyra charges in, Rhea with a headbutt and Lyra is down. Rhea now out on the apron, she climbs up top and does the Eddie Shimmy — but Lyra up and hits a big boot, then knocks Rhea off the top to the outside! Lyra goes for a dropkick through the ropes, Dom takes it! Lyra takes out Rhea, rolls her in and goes up top; crossbody caught by Rhea! She goes for suplex but Lyra turns it into a DDT! Frog splash for a nearfall!

Lyra with an enzuigiri, and kicks to the chest. Rhea is staggering; Lyra off the ropes for a dropkick to the knee. Roundhouse ducked, Rhea goes for a back suplex but Lyra on her feet. Springboard and Rhea catches her with a kick, Riptide finishes it.

Winner: Rhea Ripley (10:11)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Rhea was always winning her obviously, but Lyra had a great showing. Great match between these two, and one that did Lyra a fair amount of good even with the loss.

After the match, Rhea tells Lyra to show her and to beat Jacy Jayne. Lyra says she will.

* Trick is WALKING backstage.

* Vic runs down the GAB card.

* Trick is making his way out and says Melo will handle him at Great American Bash. But this isn’t about that, this is about him and Ilja. He tells Ilja to get out there. Ilja comes out and is hit with a dropkick. Trick throws Ilja into the barricade and beats away at him. He picks Ilja up and slams him to the mats on the floor, then throws him into the ringside steps.

Ilja staggers and Trick leaps in, but Ilja with an enzuigiri. He hits a German on the outside, holds on for a second and then a third. Ilja grabs Trick and rolls him onto the ring, following. Into the corner for rapid-fire chops that knock Trick down. Ilja grabs him and picks him up, then goes right back into it. Trick snapmared into the center of the ring. Ilja walks over him and Trick grabs his foot — Ilja with the smash! He backs up — another one!

Ilja picks Trick up and tosses him in the corner. He says Trick wanted a fight back backs up, charges in — and Melo leaps in the way! Melo takes the hit and Ilja is stunned, but grabs the title and the mic. Ilja says Melo is a man of honor, and loyalty is rare. So hang onto it because after the Bash, he’ll be all Melo has left after Ilja takes the NXT Championship.

Ilja poses with the title.

And with that, we’re done for the night!