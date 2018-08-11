Jerry Lawler and His Lawyer Disagree With Reports on Brian Lawler’s Suicide

– WMC Action News 5 has released a new report on the late Brian Lawler (aka Brian Christopher and Grandmaster Sexay in the WWE), son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. Lawler and his lawyer, Ted Hansom, are claiming that they believe photos of Lawler’s neck do not line up with reports that he committed suicide by hanging himself with his shoelaces. You can check out a video with Lawler making his statements regarding the late Brian Lawler below.

Speaking to WMC Action News 5, Lawler stated, “Just look at his neck and look at his hand. You can see the lines on his neck all the way around here to here and what would be the length of your hand as if he was trying to keep the pressure off.”

He added: “We’ve received literally countless calls, text messages from people, actual eyewitnesses, that were in the jail and saw things that happened on the actual day that Brian died that now has opened up a new can of worms. It just doesn’t seem like it was suicide.”

On the day of his apparent suicide, Brian Lawler was moved to a segregated cell after an alleged fight took place between Lawler and another inmate. Witnesses claim that Lawler was bleeding from his head and asked for medical attention, but he did not receive any from the jail.

Jerry Lawler also stated he spoke with his son that same day at about 11:00 am. Lawler stated that his son appeared to sound “perfectly normal, perfectly rational.” Brian Lawler then reportedly committed suicide at around 2:00 pm. Jerry Lawler went on to say, “It just doesn’t pass the smell test.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) investigation into Brian Lawler’s death has not yet concluded. Currently, Jerry Lawler does not have access to the case file at this time. The report goes on to say that Lawler claims that 20 of the cameras that were inside the jail were not working.

TBI stated that the investigation into Brian Lawler’s death is still active and ongoing.

